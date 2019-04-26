The Laramie Lions Club and the Laramie Boomerang are seeking nominations for the annual Community Service Award to be presented in June.
It’s the 75th year for the award that’s meant to acknowledge some of Laramie’s exceptional residents who contribute more to their community than they are asked.
“We try to acknowledge the wonderful work from volunteers in the community that were instrumental in helping with projects, and mostly behind the scenes where they didn’t get any formal recognition,” said Linda Lyon, Laramie Lions Club president.
Any local resident can submit a nomination now through 5 p.m. May 20. Formal nomination letters can be dropped off or sent by mail to the Laramie Boomerang office, 320 E. Grand Ave., Laramie, 82070, or to the Laramie Lions Club Post Office Box 716, Laramie, 82073. Letters postmarked by May 20 will be accepted. Nominations can also be emailed to Boomerang Managing Editor Joel Funk at jfunk@laramieboomerang.com.
The nominations are relatively “open-ended.”
“They have to have a big heart – that’s the one big thing,” Lyon said. “They’re there when you need them.”
Residents who are involved in community activities that are separate from the expected duties of their professions qualify.
A committee from the Lions and Boomerang will review nominations and select the recipient after nominations close. Committee members will be looking for someone who stands out among the rest who generally hasn’t received formal recognition for his or her work.
“They’ve always looked for someone that’s done a lot of wonderful things for the community but doesn’t necessarily get acknowledged for those things they’ve done,” Lion said.
The 75th Community Service Award Banquet is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 8 at the Holiday Inn in Laramie.
Mary Mountain, executive director of the Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion, received the 2017 Community Service Award during the annual banquet in June 2018 in Laramie in recognition of her various volunteer activities.
