From left, Gov. Mark Gordon answers questions as he sits with Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper; Speaker of the House Steve Harshman, R-Casper; and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, on Feb. 17 at the Capitol. The House and Senate were unable to find a compromise on capital construction legislation as senators refused to fund projects at the University of Wyoming, even though Gordon told lawmakers there were several unrelated infrastructure and maintenance projects around the state that were “critically needed” hanging in the balance.