Laramie’s signature Fourth of July celebration won’t have in-person events in 2020, but the city is holding a virtual event instead and will provide a fireworks display on the holiday.
Freedom Has a Birthday has, for almost three decades, been a free event hosted at Washington Park, attracting around 10,000 people and 100 vendors with offerings of music, contests, vendor booths, food and more. But even as local economies across the state and nation start opening up amid the COVID-19 pandemic, city staff simply did not think hosting the event in its traditional form this year would meet public health orders.
“We just don’t feel like there’s any way in a public park in a setting like that to manage that size of potential crowd,” Jodi Guerin, the city’s recreation manager, said Tuesday. “I just don’t know that if we try to do something where there are social distancing measures that we’ll have much control over that.”
With no tickets and the open-venue format that goes with Freedom Has a Birthday, Guerin said it would be difficult to manage crowds and social distancing concerns.
“People just come and go as they please, so you’re at the mercy of people to do what they should do and trying to have any kind of guidelines for how many pope should attend really sounded challenging,” she said.
Ideas were floated for how to make an in-person celebration work, including hosting multiple celebrations at various parks throughout the city. But Guerin said it was determined the city’s Parks and Recreation Department didn’t have the resources to adequately manage multiple events.
“It really came down to a matter of logistics and what we could pull off,” she said. “We’re down to less than a month and the idea of trying to pull together multiple events with a staff that have to re-tool all of our normal operations already. It’s not that it wasn’t a good idea — we just didn’t feel we could do that justice.”
“Normally when we do Freedom Has a Birthday, all staff are at the park in one location which allows us to collect our resources, and we have lots of volunteers, too. Part of why Freedom Has a Birthday is such a success is having a large gathering of people with all the vendors, so when you start trying to spread it around, it makes it harder and harder to justify hosting the event.”
As such, city staff began trying to think of how the community could celebrate while at home or at small gatherings with family and friends on the Fourth of July. Guerin reached out to Wyoming Public Radio with an idea of broadcasting live and recorded musical performances in the afternoon via radio and online.
“It certainly isn’t what we normally do, but thought sometimes you just have to reorganize selves and do what you can do,” she said.
Guerin said the lineup is being organized and that Wyoming Public Radio and the city announcements with details would be forthcoming. Those interested should go to www.cityoflaramie.org or www.wyomingpublicmedia.org. Those interested in contacting the parks department regarding the event should go to the Parks and Recreation special events page and find the contact email.
It’s regrettable that more can’t be done to help vendors participate, Guerin said, but said the ability to put together an online presence for something like that as a substitute wasn’t possible.
“We wish we could do more,” she said.
