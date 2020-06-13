Albany County School District No. 1 is still evaluating multiple options for how to conduct classes in the fall, said Jubal Yennie, district superintendent, at a school board meeting Wednesday night.
A return to in-person education in some way seems probable, he said, but it is too early to commit to anything. One possibility is that each student comes to school for half the day, or a full day every other day, so that classrooms are less full.
Yennie said they have chosen not to release too many details of the exact plans they are considering, as that can lead to unnecessary confusion and controversy as the situation evolves.
“What school districts have found least useful is putting out a multiple-choice option and saying ‘vote for one,’” Yennie said.
Members of the school board discussed plans for the Laramie High School graduation ceremony, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 27.
Each student will be able to bring up to four guests. To maintain social distancing practices, the attendees for each graduate will sit in their own section of four chairs, located at least six feet from other attendees.
The board and the district have yet to finalize the exact procedures, but social distancing will be implemented throughout the event, which is set to take place on the high school’s football field. Students will likely be required to wear masks throughout the ceremony.
The district’s financial reserves are large enough that expected budget cuts from the state Legislature will not cause immediate cuts in the schools, said Edward Goetz, the district’s business manager.
“We’re not at DEFCON 1 yet,” Goetz told the board. “I believe that we will have about 12 months to make changes.”
The board approved a plan to install or update security cameras at three district schools, and to install new camera software at other schools.
Under the approved bid, the district will pay $179,636.03 to Alliance Communications and Technologies, of Casper, to install and replace security cameras at select schools, and to install a new district-wide software for managing security cameras.
More than $300,000 in extra purchases had to be cut from the project to bring it within the district budget, including replacing existing, functional security cameras, Goetz said.
“We put together a bid, and honestly it was just way too ambitious,” Goetz told the board. All of the most pressing security concerns remain in the approved bid.
The cameras that were cut from the project are still functioning. The district hopes to replace them at some point, but funding in the near future seems uncertain due to the economic downturn.
“With the uncertainty with the state budget and future maintenance funding, I think this is as much as we can afford to do at this point,” Goetz said.
The revised project includes new security cameras for Snowy Range Academy and Montessori Charter School in Laramie, which do not currently have cameras. Laramie Middle School will receive 15 new exterior cameras, mostly as replacements for outdated or broken equipment.
More than 180 of the district’s existing security cameras will be updated with Digifort, a surveillance camera monitoring software, so that all of the cameras in the district will be on the same system.
The board also heard an update on construction at the new Slade Elementary School. The district is currently working with Plan One Architects, which has done the design work on the project, to finalize the designs for the new school, which should be done in a matter of weeks.
Groundbreaking is scheduled for September of this year, and the building will be built on the site of the old Laramie High School. The building is expected to be completed at the end of May 2022, so that it can be opened for classes at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
The $19.2 million construction project will go to bid on July 2, one day after the funds are made available by the Legislature, said Dan Odasz, president of Plan One’s Cody office.
A number of other contracts and policies were approved by the school board.
Plan One Architects was hired to advise the district on a potential future construction project at the University of Wyoming Lab School, for $100,000.
The board approved next year’s salary schedule for district teachers, as well as the extension for another year of the district’s contract with Sodexo to provide food services.
