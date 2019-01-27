It’s been almost five years since the Legislature appropriated $1.7 million for the designs of a rebuild of Slade Elementary School.
The project was put on hold amid Wyoming’s economic downturn, even as the School Facilities Department requested in 2016 and 2018 that $16 million to be released for the project to move forward.
The fifth legislative session since that allocation was made appears likely to pass by without any release of funds.
The Slade rebuild was not included as part of the School Facilities Department’s supplemental budget request, nor as part of Gov. Matt Mead’s funding recommendations for the 2019 session, nor as part of the Joint Appropriations Committee’s supplemental school facilities bill currently awaiting action in the House.
Even before that bill was introduced, Albany County School District No. 1’s business manager, Ed Goetz, predicted at the Jan. 9 school board meeting that the chance of the Legislature appropriating construction funds for the Slade rebuild this year was “nil.”
“Right now there’s not funding stream for capital construction,” he said. “Until that gets identified, I don’t what the possibilities are.”
Except for an ill-fated proposed constitutional amending to put the onus on local districts for capital construction, no proposed legislation this year would create a new revenue stream for capital construction.
When design work began on Slade, the elementary school was expected to exceed capacity within a number of years. However, the School Facilities Department’s current metric has Slade at only 76 percent full, based on Oct. 1 enrollment numbers.
$288,243 was spent on major maintenance for Slade in 2018.
ACSD No. 1 is currently fighting the Schools Facilities Department on funding for the modular classroom at Indian Paintbrush Elementary. That fight stems from the department’s new formula for calculating capacity, which now considers Indian Paintbrush to not be over-capacity.
The department wants to revoke remaining funding for the modular, which was originally leased to accommodate overcrowding at Indian Paintbrush.
$139,450 was budgeted for the modular lease in the current fiscal year.
“SCD recognizes the challenges associated with the district’s boundary and transportation challenges but also recognizes its responsibility to abide by state statute, in particular, for the SFC to not request or use capital funding when non-construction alternatives are available,” a report from the department states.
ACSD No.1 administrators have argued it would not be appropriate to bus students, for whom Slade is their “home school,” to other elementary schools.
Goetz had planned to challenge the reversion of remaining funding once Gov. Mark Gordon hired a replacement for Del McOmie, the director of the School Facilities Department under Matt Mead.
However, Gordon announced Thursday that McOmie has been reappointed to his current position.
