The title of Laramie’s first new resident of the new decade belongs to Caitlyn Violet Rae Downs, who was born at 8:26 a.m. Wednesday at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
The only baby to be born at IMH on New Year’s Day, Downs weighed 6 lbs. 5.1 oz. and measured at 19.5 inches.
“Honestly, I just love her to death already,” said Downs’ mom, Camlyn Hager. “She’s so pretty.”
Hager and Caitlyn’s father, Tane Downs, knew she’d be a New Year’s baby; Hager was scheduled in advance to give birth by a cesarean section that day.
“There really wasn’t labor,” Hager said. “It was just the c-section.”
Caitlyn was quiet and snuggling with her mother Thursday — at least when she wasn’t being admired and cuddled by grandma Cassie Guse and Hager’s brother and new-uncle, Corbyn Guse.
“She’s very calm, very quiet, very happy,” Cassie, a first-time grandmother, said between coos at the newborn.
Cassie and her family have happily lived in Laramie for the past nine years, having moved to town from Rock Springs.
“We just needed a change of scenery back in the day,” she said. “I love it here.”
Caitlyn was the 192nd baby born at IMH so far this fiscal year, which runs from July to the end of June.
The 31st baby of the fiscal year was born on Dec. 31, according to hospital staff, and a total of 191 babies were born at IMH from July to the end of December.
IMH averages between 350-400 births a year; in the fiscal year that ended June 2019, 395 babies were born at the Laramie hospital.
