Brothers Joe and Jared Killpack started their journey into the business world at the University of Wyoming, and now, years later, are reinvesting in the community that first invested in them.
With New Peak Homes, the brothers are looking to create a one-of-a-kind home buying experience in Laramie, merging the perks of building a new home with the cost-effective merits of buying an existing one.
The duo got their start after entering the University of Wyoming’s College of Business’ annual $10K Entrepreneurship Competition in 2008 with their company, Green Homes and Construction.
“We entered that competition with an emphasis on green building techniques to offer that to the community,” Joe Killpack said. “Going through the processes of interviews, we ended up winning the competition. That was a really good start-up for us.”
Fast forward to today and the brothers are working in Laramie with a trio of inter-related companies: New Peak Homes, New Peak Construction and New Peak Signature.
“Eventually building the homes, we’ve been able to grow organically,” Joe Killpack said. “We’ve grown from just doing smaller projects to doing commercial projects and now we’re doing residential projects like subdivisions.”
Joe Killpack said they’re making their biggest reinvestment in the community where they started with the creation of Silver Sage Estates, a 17-lot subdivision south of town near the future Bill Nye corridor where New Peak Homes has created four homes so far.
While they no longer focus so extensively on green building, Joe Killpack said their company tries to focus on creating and encouraging a lifestyle for their homebuyers that includes some of the green building concepts along with other aspects like technology.
Joe Killpack said their goal was to create a “experience” beyond the average home purchase or custom build. A melding of the two, he explained they aim to combine the customization of a new build with the affordability of an existing house.
“We are really honestly building an experience for people because we want them to live the life that they want to live,” Joe Killpack said. “For us it’s not about upgrades, it’s not about pushing a price point, it’s about understanding your needs and your wants and trying to provide you with a product that’s going to give you the experience that you’re looking for in your home.”
The company offers three different base types of homes, which are tiered in price and amenities. Joe Killpack said there are plenty of options for customization, from countertops to flooring type, and the company even hopes to incorporate “complete home automation” technology packages soon, too.
Effie Bader, associate broker with Laramie Land Company who works closely with New Peak on Silver Sage Estates, said the company’s customization options were one of the things that set them apart from other builders.
“They have a plan,” Bader said. “If you want them for project management, we can presale and you can pick it and we work with you from there. … They involve you with what you want, and it keeps you within your budget.”
With heavy customization comes the need to communicate, which the company has tried to make easier through New Peak’s app, which is supported by software from UDA Construction. The app helps clients, New Peak and subcontractors communicate about the status of the construction, as well as any requested changes and even to an update the budget as the project progresses.
The company offers a 2-10 Builders warranty, which extends warranties on things like plumbing and electrical work for two years and structural issues for 10 years. Joe Killpack said they’re the only ones in Laramie to offer the program.
Joe Killpack added if buyers prefer another company to build on the land, New Peak will work with other builders as well.
For more information about the services, homes, designs and locations offered, visit New Peak’s website at www.newpeakcc.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.