Kirk and Cara Rohde were on the lookout.
Ski enthusiasts who frequented Snowy Range, the couple who one time lived in Laramie, decided they needed a get-away from life in Cheyenne.
Because they passed through Centennial on their way to the ski slopes, they decided the community was as good a place as any to “make good their escape.”
Thus began the effort to buy a house or else land in which to build their own home.
“We were looking to buy a small cabin,” said Kirk.
What they ended up buying was not at all what they had expected.
As of Dec. 1, the Rohde’s now own the Mountain View Historic Hotel.
It’s their first whack at being hoteliers, but they are not inexperienced with the concept of renting out rooms.
“It’s not a huge leap,” said Cara. They own a number of properties that they list on AirBnB. But buying a hotel? “It felt like a pretty natural fit.”
Besides, it fits their needs.
“We were looking for something to do to get away, for Kirk and I and our own family,” she said.
The transition for owners has been a smooth one, according to both buyers and sellers. And were it not for a family situation, the now-former owners might have still held onto the property.
“We’ve been here eight years,” said Kathleen McShane. “We love Centennial.
She and her husband (who asked not be named), were living in South Dakota when they traveled to Centennial on a trip to a friend’s wedding. They ended up staying at Mountain View before eventually buying it.
“It’s a bittersweet time, but it’s the right time,” she said. However, she and her husband will be back in July. The last seven years she has headed the community’s “Elevation Celebration.” “Proceeds benefit the Albany County Search and Rescue, and the Centennial Volunteer Fire Department.”
As for the townsfolk, Cara couldn’t say enough good things about them. “There are great people in Centennial,” she said. From the get-go they have offered to help in any way they can. “They are so friendly.”
The six-room hotel was already booked the first day it opened, the reservations having been made weeks in advance. The Rohde’s are ready for them now that snow season has commenced.
The only thing yet to be achieved is finding someone who will take over the café. The previous person, a chef, was there for a number of years, but has sought out greener pastures.
“We would like to lease the café, which has a commercial kitchen,” Cara said.
Want to know more?
The Mountain View Historic Hotel, 2747 Wyoming-130, Centennial, has six rooms that vary in size, from fitting two people to as many as eight. There soon will be a seventh room.
To find out availability and rates, visit: The Mountain View Hotel.com, or phone: 307-742-3588.
