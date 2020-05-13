Albany County Commissioners voted last week to move forward on the construction of an outdoor soccer field — part of a larger Community Youth Complex project. The new field will be located just south of the Albany County Fairgrounds.
The current vision is that the complex will have multiple outdoor fields as well as an indoor field.
The commissioners awarded the bid for the first soccer field’s construction to Big Huhnks Excavation, Inc. The decision followed a series of commission meetings where the bid was awarded and rescinded, then started over.
The Community Youth Complex project unofficially began in 2015 when Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent proposed forming a committee to explore the possibility of making a complex for youth sports.
A joint meeting of Laramie City Council and County Commissioners revealed a positive response to Trent’s proposition. City Council Member Joe Shumway said it was important to involve grass-root efforts from the community in executing a project like this.
The Laramie Soccer Club, having previous interest in developing a soccer facility, became involved in the project when the county approached the club.
“They knew we were looking for a space to build and asked us to join their committee and be involved with the process of inventorying sports facilities in town, then with their feasibility study,” said Laura Tangeman, director of the Laramie Soccer Club.
After the site south of the fairgrounds was chosen as the place for the complex in 2016, the Laramie Soccer Club applied for a $300,000 federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant through the county to initiate the project with phase one: The first outdoor field.
The grant requires a 100% match. The soccer club has matched the grant through private donors and other grants. This means there is now $600,000 ready to be spent on the outdoor field. In addition, the grant requires the funds to be spent by the end of the summer.
“So by September 30, that (outdoor soccer field) needs to be completed and all funds need to be expended toward that project,” Tangeman said.
The most recent step in completing the first soccer field was to determine who would build it. The project bids were first brought to the county board at a March 27 meeting.
At the first meeting, Albany County’s engineer, Bill Gorman, suggested the commissioners give the bid to Elk Ridge Builders & Design, LLC for the design and build of the field, as opposed to giving it to the other bidder, Big Huhnks Excavation, Inc.
The recommendation came from the selection committee, which consisted of Gorman, two representatives from the Laramie Soccer Club and a county employee, who later recused themself from the process.
“We were able to evaluate the proposals based on qualifications and other subjective factors other than just price,” Gorman said at the March meeting.
“Elk Ridge Builder’s proposal was 868,808 dollars, but also included a value engineering proposal to reduce costs, down to 664,357,” Gorman said at the March meeting. “Big Huhnks submitted their proposal with a bid of 744,538 dollars.”
Since the budget for the project is $600,000, both bidders were given an opportunity to find ways to reduce the bid, at which point the Elk Ridge proposal came out to about $634,000 and Big Huhnks came out to $613,000.
“Both contractors are certainly capable of doing the project, it is my belief that the job actually does fit Big Huhnks Excavation a little better, because it’s basically the kind of work that they do all the time,” Gorman said at the March meeting. “But, that being said, the committee felt more comfortable with Elk Ridge as a contractor, and that’s the way the majority voted.”
Gorman said the two bidders scored nearly the same points when the selection committee evaluated their proposals.
After choosing Elk Ridge, Gorman had further conversation with the owner and they were able to get the cost down to the budget, $600,000.
Commissioner Heber Richardson questioned the process and decision of the selection committee, especially because the committee chose the higher bid, Elk Ridge.
“I don’t really understand why the committee chose a contractor they were partial to and then gave them the opportunity to sharpen their pencil, but not the other one. So, to me, I think that we’re just not done, we have to see which contractor will give us the most for $600,000 dollars and that would be the deciding factor,” Richardson said.
Albany County Grants Manager Tim Thorson said the selection process followed the federal regulations related to the grant.
Upon the advice of Trent, the commissioners chose to delay the decision so that Trent could discuss the legalities of the selection process with Gorman and Thorson.
At the following April 7 commission meeting, Gorman suggested the commissioners award the bid to Big Huhnks.
“Since that time, I’ve had a chance to do additional evaluation of the proposals based on conversation with County Attorney Trent and feel that there’s some other considerations that we need to address in evaluating the proposal,” Gorman said April 7.
Gorman continued to explain the main factor that changed his recommendation, which had to do with the amount of subcontracting each bidder planned to use. Gorman said Big Huhnks would be using significantly less subcontracting.
“We all know that when a contractor uses a subcontractor they add on their own market, which of course is just standard business practice. So, the more of the work that’s subcontracted, the more expensive it is, without really adding significant value to the owner or to the buyer,” Gorman said.
Another reason Gorman recommended to go with the bidder who would use less subcontracting is because of the deadline for the project completion — the end of September. He said a prime contractor, as opposed to a subcontractor, would have more control over their schedule.
The commissioners then awarded the bid to Big Huhnks on April 7.
However, the commissioners rescinded the award to Big Huhnks in the following April 21 commission meeting due to an error of analysis on Gorman’s part.
“It was my analysis of both the bidders or submittals, and I just analyzed that incorrectly based on a misunderstanding of the information that I had,” Gorman told the Boomerang last week.
The error in analysis pertained to the subcontracting element which Gorman took into consideration in order to recommend the commissioners award the bid to Big Huhnks.
“The way I interpreted the information that had been in Elk Ridge’s proposal, I assumed that they were not going to self-perform a lot of the work,” Gorman said. That assumption was not necessarily true.
“That basically undercut my whole premise for going with the other one, Big Huhnks,” he said.
After Gorman realized the error, he and Trent agreed it was best to reject both proposals and restart the bidding process.
The commissioners then rescinded the award and approved a new project manual for the complex, a manual that is much more detailed than the first.
The second round of bids brought to the commissioners on May 5 were significantly lower than the first round. They ranged from a high of $546,791 to a low of $424,385 among four bidders. The low bid was Big Huhnks.
“On the design/build project, we didn’t have a detailed design because it was to be designed later by the contractor and their engineer that they hired,” Gorman said. “But, for the re-bid, we went ahead and did as much design as we could, and that’s why the bids were better is because there was more specific information for them to bid, so it was less risky to give a price for something when you know exactly what you’re going to be having to provide.”
Another factor for the lower bidding was the water line being shortened by about 400 feet, saving about $75,000 for the project cost.
Considering how much less the second bid was, Commissioner Pete Gosar asked if the $600,000 for the project would still be fully used. Gorman assured Gosar that there are still other costs ranging from $85,000 to $100,00 that will need to be expended to complete the project.
Those costs, such as city fees and power service, were some of the things included in the original bid process, but not the second process.
“We were trying to do it so quickly (the first time) that we didn’t have time to do all that stuff, so, it was more of a convenience thing,” Gorman said last week.
In the end, the commissioners awarded the bid to Big Huhnks, allowing phase one of the Community Youth Complex to move forward with the construction of one outdoor soccer field.
“We’re super excited about this, Laramie is in desperate need of more green, outdoors space,” Tangeman said of the May 5 decision. “The next piece, the most important piece for us, is an indoor facility.”
(1) comment
Wow, after reading this bid narrative, one senses that mr. Gorman is all over the road on this fiasco. Finally, "new" project specs caused a lower bid by 4.....?? why/ how complex is a soccer field such that revision affords abid range of over 8ook down to 430kish.....there's a plethora of soccer field engineering online--any engineer could have speced that to such an eventual degree right off. Interestiing when reading original bids, there seemed to be variance in realizing subcractors--in Big Huncks favor, but somehow due to factors (including mentioned "SUBJECTIVE.." ) that committee choses high bid???? wow, again.
Perhaps after talking to ms. Trent, maybe he got notice of his continually meddling--including a one-side bid reduction appeal to his favored choice--that he's seriously violating bid process laws. I kinda expected Pete Gosar and Terry Jones to have noticed and stopped this melee long before this sloppy process happened. That's embarrassing as all get out to read...wow. again. Man, small town minds over matter.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.