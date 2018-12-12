The Laramie Boomerang’s new general manager, Gary Loftus, began work at the newspaper last week. His oversight of the 137-year-old publication replaces outgoing Publisher Jeff Robertson, whose last day at the paper is Friday.
Loftus is a veteran of the newspaper industry who first worked in newspaper advertising in his home state of Nebraska.
He said he hopes to bring Laramie businesses “a degree of creativity and professionalism to help more reach more customers for our advertisers.”
“We’re working to create as professional a marketing staff as there is in the region,” he said.
Loftus worked at Nebraska’s Grand Island Independent for two decades, and has worked as publisher, manager and advertising director at a number of other papers.
His work in the Rocky Mountains includes an eight-year stint as publisher of The Fence Post, a weekly agricultural newspaper based in Greeley, Colorado.
That work brought him some familiarity with the communities of Cheyenne and Laramie. Since he left The Fence Post, Loftus said he’s been hankering to “move back to this part of the West and settle down.”
“I’m really happy to be here. I love to see the foothills as I drive from one side of town to the other. That makes me really happy,” he said. “I can’t wait to get out in the spring and summer and explore a little more.”
Loftus said he’ll strive to ensure the Boomerang’s news coverage represents the diversity of the community and offers positive stories about Albany County’s residents.
“I think we want to be really community-focused,” he said. “We really want to reflect what the community is, and if we do that really well, we’ll be successful.”
Loftus said he hopes readers will interact with newspaper staff and “give us feedback on how we can better ourselves and improve and reflect the community the best ways we can.”
He stressed that community newspapers, including the Boomerang, play a vital role in their communities.
“Nobody else does what we do,” he said. “Nobody else will cover your city council, your schools or high schools sports better. … The newspaper is a vital record of our communities. If that goes away, it’s a bad day for our independence and our freedom. Communities need to support that. If we go away, I don’t know who else will be there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.