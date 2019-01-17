The cats, dogs, rabbits and other animals at the Laramie Animal Shelter will be warm and cozy this winter now that the city’s Animal Control Furnace Project is nearly complete. The project revamped the building’s ductwork and heating unit for maximum energy efficiency, helping keep the animals warm while saving heating costs.
“Our animal control is a fantastic department,” said assistant city manager Todd Feezer. “This is one way for us to ensure that they are able to continue to have a safe environment to house animals that they have picked up.”
The previous furnace, Feezer said, was nearing the end of its life and no longer providing “satisfactory service” to the kennels holding the animals.
“It was also identified in the 2012 energy audit that the city had completed as a place that we could put in some energy efficiency,” Feezer said.
Part of the furnace project included installing an energy recovery unit, which Feezer said will use heated air leaving the building to help heat the fresh air entering the building.
“It reduces the amount of gas required to heat the air to comfortable temperatures,” Feezer said.
He added the kennel area is on a separate heating system than the more human-centered parts of the building to accommodate state health regulations that require a certain amount of fresh air to be circulated throughout the building on an hourly basis.
Once the city decided to replace the furnace, Feezer said the first step was to secure funding. The large heating upgrade cost the city about $170,000, Feezer said, which was split between three sources.
“We did that through a mixture of general funds, animal shelter funds and a WAM energy lease, which is the Wyoming Association of Municipalities,” Feezer said. “They provided us a loan that we repay over 10 years to pay for that project.”
The project was scheduled to be completed in December, but some shipping delays affected the timeline, Feezer said. He added since a lot of the work had to be completed outside, cold temperatures in December further delayed the project.
“Right now, we’re just waiting on some finishing pieces to finalize the duct work, and I think we’re completely done with that project,” Feezer said.
According to the animal shelter’s website, an average of 600 animals come into the shelter each year to be adopted, placed in an animal rescue or returned to their owners. The Laramie Animal Shelter is open Monday-Friday from 1-5:30 p.m.
