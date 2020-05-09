United of Way of Albany County recently announced the hiring of Evelyn Edson as its new executive director. Edson will replace outgoing director Paul Heimer, who is set to retire at the end of the month.
Edson has spent the last two years directing Family Promise of Albany County, a program that works with homeless families with children. Before moving to Laramie in 2014, she directed an Americorps program in Fairbanks, Alaska, that worked with homeless teenagers. She also directed an Americorps program in Delaware that supported the state’s volunteer firefighter system.
Edson’s hiring came after a national search that attracted candidates from around the country. The four finalists were all local.
Bob Leonard, who led the hiring committee, said Edson was “exceptionally qualified” for the position.
“She has the well-rounded nonprofit experiences of organizational management, budgeting, grant writing, marketing and community-wide collaboration that our board was seeking,” he said.
Edson, who has a master’s degree in historic preservation, said she was excited to join United Way because of the opportunity to work with all 17 sponsored agencies, which provide human services for clients of all ages.
“You get to see how all the agencies partner together and the overall needs in the community,” she said. “That’s what really drew me to it.”
She said she’s also excited to work with each agency, each which provides a different service in the community.
“Each of the directors brings something different and is also completely inspiring for what they do,” she said. “Each day, nonprofits do so much with so little.”
Edson said one strength of the nonprofit community in Laramie is the amount of collaboration between agencies. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, agencies have increased their collaboration by way of regular meetings.
“I have not experienced anything like that anywhere else, with how much people here are willing to help. That is something that I’m looking to continuing,” she said.
Outgoing executive director Paul Heimer has led United Way since 2011. The volunteer-based nonprofit organization raises money to distribute to other nonprofits. Volunteers serve on its board, generate the fundraising and meet with agencies requesting money.
Every United Way agency that makes a funding request passes through a review panel, hosts a site visit and answers questions. United Way funding is essentially an endorsement for that agency, that its books are in order and it’s doing the job it claims to be doing.
The year before Heimer joined United Way, its annual campaigns raised less than $400,000. In 2019, the organization raised $520,000, all of which is disbursed to local agencies that work directly with Albany County residents.
Edson said she has big shoes to fill, but she hopes to be as supportive to the agencies as Heimer has been to Family Promise.
“I hope I can give that to everybody who’s a partner in the community,” she said.
In recent weeks, United Way has shifted its focus to collecting and disbursing money around the community to alleviate the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and promote safety initiatives. Grantees don’t have to be United Way agencies.
