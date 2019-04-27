Elliott Arthur could tell countless stories about pilots he’s encountered across the country through his long career as a pilot and certified flight instructor that show “there is a significant amount of flight instruction in this country that ain’t worth a dime, much less what you paid for it.”
A Vietnam War veteran and retired California Highway Patrol officer, Arthur said he’s committed to precision and quality of work. He decided to create a private aviation college through his company, NorthEast Planes Aviation, Inc.
Finding a location was harder than he expected, with numerous setbacks and false starts. After 15 years of perseverance, Arthur found a home for his dream at the Laramie Regional Airport. Born in Laramie himself, he said “it was meant to be.”
His goal is to teach students the right way instead of just teaching enough to pass the practice test, also called a checkride, to obtain a license.
“I have found that far too often, and it has to be part of the reason why we have airplane crashes of general aviation pilots because they have not been properly taught,” Arthur told the Boomerang earlier this month. “There is zero point in putting people out there to fly airplanes that don’t know everything there is to know about flying airplanes at their level — just teaching somebody to pass a checkride is dangerous and has been for years.
The syllabus he created “takes a student from zero hours all the way to a commercial, multi-engine, instrument-rated flight instructor” in about six-and-a-half months, with a focus on making the “best pilots money can buy, for less of it.” Having just opened his doors in April, Arthur said he already has two students, with a third planning to take classes later this summer.
The first of his radical changes to traditional flight schools is his approach to getting students much-needed flight time. Most students either join the military or become a flight instructor and still struggle to get enough flight time, Arthur said, but not everyone is cut out for either of those paths.
“One of the things that these kids need is a place and a method to build flight time without simply flight instructing,” Arthur said. “Now don’t get me wrong, we’re going to make every kid that goes through this college a flight instructor, but if they don’t want to teach, I intend to provide them with other options.”
Arthur’s options include plans to implement an air taxi charter flight program, giving students the opportunity to practice flying by making short trips around the state. Even scheduled sight-seeing tour flights, he said, would be a great way for the students to earn flight hours without having to teach.
Looking forward, Arthur hopes to start an airplane maintenance program within his college as well. Another area he saw schools teaching “just enough to get them through school,” he said adding a maintenance program is a no-brainer.
“We’ll make some damn good mechanics out of the deal, and we’ll benefit because all of our airplanes will be taken care of by people we’ve trained to do it right,” Arthur said.
As the college grows, Arthur has ideas for coordinating short, semi-scheduled flights around the state, filling in gaps in service to smaller airports and giving students more flight time. The flight services he has planned, he said, can be job opportunities for students once they graduate as well.
More information about the college can be found at www.northeast-planes.com.
