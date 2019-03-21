The first Army National Guard recruiting office in the state hosted its grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the UW Plaza in Laramie. A “community-based” organization, the Army National Guard is trying to engage Laramie’s community as a whole while also encouraging personal growth in its recruits.
Ltc. Mike Pezeshki, recruiting battalion commander for the Wyoming Army National Guard, said Laramie was chosen in part due to its proximity to students both at the high school and university level as well as “to be able to have some kind of relationship with the community.”
“When I took over, my biggest thing was to try to get more adults and parents and business owners to understand who we are as an organization,” Pezeshki said. “A lot of times, we get lumped in with the army; we’re a component of the army.”
While the Army National Guard will sometimes be deployed with the army for federal emergencies or overseas for war, during times of peace, they respond to calls of action from the state governor instead of the president. Their response is most often seen during state of emergencies, like fires, floods or other natural disasters.
The Army National Guard, Pezeshki said, helps give people the chance to gain new professional skills — including critical thinking, communication and leadership skills — along with providing benefits, like 100 percent coverage of in-state tuition and health insurance. He added the unit in Laramie right now is working as engineers and operating heavy machinery, while their detachment in Rock Springs is working on vocations like electrical and plumbing. All of the certifications, Pezeshki said, are transferable to civilian life once their service is over.
The response in Laramie has already been great, Pezeshki said, with increases seen in recruiting numbers already this year, growing from around 32 recruits total for 2018 to more than 40 already in 2019.
“We’ve had a positive response from Laramie, and I’m hoping people are catching on and saying, ‘Wow there’s a lot of benefits to serving part-time and gaining those skills,’” Pezeshki said.
Historically, the Wyoming Army National Guard has had its roots in Laramie for centuries. According to the Wyoming Army National Guard website, Laramie was home to the first Wyoming Army National Guard unit, Company A, which was established in 1888. Additionally, the organization used to train around Pole Mountain between Laramie and Cheyenne before Camp Guernsey was established.
Most of the service men and women start as recruits, and Pezeshki said of all the different jobs he’s had in his 20-plus years of service, becoming the recruiting commander was one that best suited his personality. Almost like a teacher, Pezeshki said his favorite part was watching the new enlistees “brains churning” as he talks about what they’ll learn and how they’ll grow.
“When I sit in a room with 20-30 of our young soldiers that have just enlisted, and you start talking about the skills and everything, see their brains churning, to see you’re literally affecting a life — more times than not, you’re affecting a life in a positive manner,” Pezeshki said.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted in part by the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, which brought the large scissors and even the Red Carpet Committee, which serves as a welcoming committee for ribbon-cutting events.
The Army National Guard office is a Chamber member, and Pezeshki said the group was making it a priority to be involved with the community that so often gives the Army National Guard its support.
“I moved to Wyoming from Salt Lake [City], and throughout the country we’ve always been supported, but Wyoming takes the support to a whole new level,” Pezeshki said. “I just wanted to let the community know how much we appreciate the support that we get from them.”
