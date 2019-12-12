Q: My joint support product has boron in it. Why do they put boron in this product?
A: Boron is a trace mineral that may help keep many health problems at bay. Keep in mind, we are still discovering the uses of boron, and so our understandings will likely keep changing. Boron also doesn't have a clearly established recommended daily allowance, thus it is not always clear what is the right amount to take. Figuring out how much to take may be complicated by the fact that some research suggests we tend to overestimate the amount of boron in the average American diet. In terms of diet, some of the best sources of boron include avocados, nuts, and many types of fruits and vegetables–including pears, peaches, and celery.
Boron has a number of benefits. One of its best known benefits is helping with joint and bone health. When it comes to joints, one study shows that boron can reduce the pain of arthritis by 50%. Not only does it help reduce pain, but it also may help prevent arthritis or slow down the progression of arthritis. Another study shows that groups of people who have diets higher in boron seem to be less likely to develop arthritis, compared to people whose diets are lower in boron. Boron also plays a role in preventing osteoporosis. Research suggests that boron helps put minerals back into your bones and helps you to not loose minerals so you keep more of the minerals you need for bone health.
Boron also may have a significant impact on your hormones. One study on men shows that supplementing with boron can significantly increase free testosterone and lowered estrogen levels. Another study shows that boron seems to help make women more sensitive to estrogen. Since testosterone and estrogen both can be important for joint and bone health, how boron moderately changes hormone function may be another reason it is important for your joints.
Boron seems to have other benefits for your joints and general health, ranging from improving the effects of vitamin D, reducing inflammation, helping to treat kidney stones, and even helping short-term memory. As with any mineral, keep in mind that you can have too much of a good thing, so it is wise to not over do this supplement. Although side effects from boron supplementation are not common, it is good to be aware that any side effects you get may depend on what other supplements you are taking and the quality. For example, some of the hormonal benefits of boron are more significant when you also have enough magnesium. If you are taking a high dose of vitamin D, then adding boron can actually make your vitamin D levels go too high. So it is wise to look at the whole of what you are doing before adding in a new piece. Also, different issues may require different levels of boron, so it is also good to find out how much and in what forms you should be getting for the health issue you are concerned about. For these reasons, first check in with your primary health care provider before adding a boron supplement or before making any new changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.