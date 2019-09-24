Local brewery, meadery, winery, art exhibit, music venue and board-game hotspot The Great Untamed will be hosting a music swap this afternoon at 5 p.m. at its location in downtown Laramie.
Barkeep Shane Sims brought his love of music and community together to plan the event, which is the first of its kind for the establishment since it opened about four years ago. Sims said he hopes to give people “something to come out for” to liven up the middle of the week.
The goal of the event is for people to come out and have a good time displaying, sharing, talking about and listening to their libraries of music, especially on physical mediums. Afterward, any music that attendees want to pass on to others but has not been claimed will be donated to the Albany County Public Library.
“Part of my interest was to create community, and other part was – I have a bunch of stuff I want to get rid of,” Sims said. “It could be whatever people want it to be.”
Along with being an enthusiastic supporter of local musicians, Sims inherited a now constantly-expanding collection of tapes and records from his family – giving him a link to his aunt, who passed away before he was born.
“She was a cool person to look up to even though I never met her,” Sims said. “I have a bunch of her tapes, a bunch of family records… I’m a person that’s prone to sentimentality and nostalgia. I’m not a gearhead or an audiophile, but I do like things I can put my hands on. Maybe it also provides a more conscious listening.”
Sims moved back to Laramie last year to care for his parents and complete a master’s degree in sociology. As an old friend of owner Scott Lair, things lined up for Sims to work as a barkeep at the Great Untamed.
“This gave me a little bit of income and a way to participate in community, which was nice,” Sims said. “There’s a lot people for whom it’s an important place – it’s a place where people can be, and talk, and get to know each other. It’s a business but it’s also a community space.”
Sims plans to have a sign-up sheet, similar in concept to a jukebox, for attendees to put their name on to work through playing different kinds of music for the night.
“And maybe if you’re not doing it Scott will put something on, he’s got a great record collection,” Sims said. “That’s been a part of our friendship too, I’ve gone over to his place and he pulls out something – we have an overlapping but different enough music taste that I get to hear new things, which I love.”
Sims left Laramie to earn a bachelor’s degree just before Lair opened the Great Untamed, but visited during that time and was immediately drawn to the bar for its unique environment.
“It’s an intimate place, a calm place, kind of a refuge and something different from the bar scene,” Sims said. “Usually it’s not super loud, people talk, Friday night’s game night – there’s anything from games to punk shows to some weird electrical experimental thing. A lot of community collaboration stuff happens here.”
As opposed to rowdier destinations, the Great Untamed has a lower profile in Laramie, Sims said.
“It’s not intentionally a secret, it just works out that way,” Sims said.
