A multiple vehicle crash between Laramie and Cheyenne closed Interstate 80 in both directions Friday morning.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol and Wyoming Department of Transportation are in the process of cleaning up and investigating the crash that occurred near mile marker 331. As of noon, WYDOT estimated the interstate would be closed for 14 to 16 hours.
Though Thursday's winter weather did not bring the snowfall accumulation forecasters predited, I-80 had slick conditions with limited visibility Friday morning.
The Boomerang will update this report as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.