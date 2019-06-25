City of Laramie Mosquito Control has scheduled the aerial application of Dibrom for control of adult mosquitoes in rural areas adjacent to the city at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. This application is targeted to control both nuisance and vector mosquitoes, including Culex tarsalis, which can that transmit West Nile virus (WNv).
Three areas are scheduled for treatment: Southwest of the city limits along Highway 230 and the Big Laramie River drainage from the City limits southwest approximately 10 miles; West of the city limit between the Big Laramie River on the South, Interstate 80 on the north and the Laramie Regional Airport on the west; the third area is north of the city limit between Welsh lane and 45th street including the area of the city wastewater treatment plant and the city landfill.
The application will be rescheduled to take place on Thursday, June 27th, at 8 pm if inclement weather prevents the application on Wednesday, June 26th.
Schedules regarding Mosquito Control and Parks and Cemetery chemical applications for control of weeds and insect pests are available daily on the Mosquito Control and Integrated Pest Management Hotline at 721-5056. The schedule is available at approximately 4 pm daily. Spraying information is also available on the City website. Look for the Daily mosquito and chemical application hotline tab on the home page at www.cityoflaramie.org. For further information, contact Tyler Shevling, Mosquito Control Crew Supervisor at 721-5258; tshevling@cityoflaramie.org or Todd Feezer, Assistant City Manager at 721-5226 tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org.
The Big Laramie Mosquito Control Corporation (BLMCC) is planning aerial application for mosquitoes along the Big Laramie River to commence beginning Wednesday evening, weather permitting.
The aerial applications will be conducted in the evening hours to coordinate with the peak of mosquito activity. The spray area encompasses acreages along either side of U.S. Highway 230 from about the 5-mile marker to Woods Landing, including Pahlow Lane, Lake Hattie and the Harmony area, as well as irrigated meadows near Sand Creek and along the Laramie River.
Bee Keepers are advised to cover their beehives during the times that planes are in the air. Residents and homeowners that may have health concerns related to the aerial application of ultra-low volumes of insecticides used for the control of mosquitoes should stay indoors while the planes are in the air. Questions about the control program may be directed to John Wetstein at 742-8734 or Dave Whitman at 760-3501.
