A 90-day moratorium on development overtop the Casper Aquifer, including a lengthy list of exemptions, was finalized by the Albany County Commission in a meeting held Thursday evening.
The moratorium that was first passed by the commissioners on June 10 needed to be sign-off on by the county board one last time after the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the moratorium on Wednesday, albeit with a lengthy list of exemptions created by county planner David Gertsch.
Ultimately, the county board passed the revised version 2-1 Thursday evening after Commissioner Pete Gosar, who wanted stricter rules, voted “no.”
“I don’t think this does what a moratorium does. It doesn’t protect the (aquifer) one bit,” Gosar said.
The moratorium was enacted amid a dispute between the county and Tumbleweed Express, a gas station east of town — the only gas station to lie atop the overlay zone of the aquifer, which provides about half of Laramie’s drinking water.
As a “grandfathered non-conforming use,” Tumbleweed Express is only allowed to continue operating because the business predates the county’s current regulations that now ban gas stations in the area.
When new owners began renovating the business’s equipment, county officials unsuccessfully tried blocking the new construction.
Last week, Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said she was worried that Tumbleweed Express could possibly expand.
However, the exemptions for the moratorium allow a “pre-existing nonconforming use” like Tumbleweed to undergo a “modification, upgrade, expansion, repair” so long as they complete a “site specific investigation and include findings with the exemption form.”
Before the commissioners finalized the moratorium on Thursday, Gosar was able to get the exemptions slightly modified to ensure that any “pre-existing nonconforming use” needs to have their grandfather status “verified.”
Trent said she believes Gosar’s suggested change was a clarification and not a “substantive change,” so it doesn’t need to go back the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Despite Gosar’s concerns, Commissioner Heber Richardson said that the moratorium does, however, provide some useful oversight of development that it didn’t previously have.
“(Pre-moratorium rules mean) the way that you end up in the planning office is if you’re asking for a septic permit, a zoning certificate or any sort of a use change,” Richardson said. “But (Tumbleweed) wasn’t asking for a use change because they weren’t expanding their building. They weren’t asking for anything that the county permits, so the only permitting oversight that they had was (the Department of Environmental Quality).”
Gertsch said the moratorium should help “to bring people to the planning office to make sure that they’re truly exempted.”
Gertsch said that the moratorium would have still allowed Tumbleweed Express to complete the kind of renovations that the county tried to block this spring — assuming they completed the site specific study required by the county.
“They would have had to come in through the front door and talk with us before they began the process,” Gertsch said. “Previously, our regulations didn’t really require that.”
Because Tumbleweed Express deemed the renovations to be “repairs,” they didn’t need to consult with the planning office, Trent said.
“Tumbleweed was in a situation where they didn’t have to come through and submit an application,” she said. “They didn’t feel there was an expansion, and that it was a repair, but there’s no process to check if someone’s grandfathered in. They didn’t have to provide a site specific study.”
Trent said the moratorium should also give the planning office a chance to vet other development in the overlay zoning not currently subject to aquifer regulations, like residential work.
