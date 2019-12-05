In the quiet mid-morning after Thanksgiving day, I linger in feelings of contentment, despite being on the cusp of the season of grasping, attachment, and expectation. My daily paper arrived yesterday thick with ads to draw me out to retailers of the region in anticipation of deep discounts on limited supplies of perfect gifts. Before opening to the news stories, I removed the ads and placed them alongside the kindling for our woodstove. I am hopeful that my presence is present enough this year. It is a resolution that I am sure will be modified somewhat as the season progresses, as many modern-day factors work against this intention. Yet, it is an intention I have set nonetheless.
As I reflect on the holidays of the past, I can recount times of companionship with family and friends, laughter while playing games, and time spent working together on meals. These memories rest in my physical body, and I notice an expansive feeling in the area of my heart and notice a smile has spread across my face. These sensations motivate me to show up in future gatherings with similar intentions. There are also memories of disappointment, sadness, and emptiness. These memories manifest feelings of pressure over my heart, tension in my skull, and resistance to experiencing such feelings again in the future.
Yesterday, we set out on a pre-feast ski with friends. Our time was spent laughing when someone fell seemingly buried in the fresh, deep snow. We attempted to track down the bird we heard but could not see, and we commented on the fantastic smell emanating from the conifer trees. Getting in touch with our senses enriched our time together as we were fully present with our experience. Later, after we indulged in our shared meal, the adults moved to the living room, and each took up a place on either the couch or floor, stretching out to allow for digestion. For almost an hour, we allowed ourselves to drift in and out of our tryptophan-induced quiet time. We experienced periods of community silence and quiet conversation — comfortable calm shared amongst friends that, at least from my perspective, can only be thoroughly enjoyed by simply embracing the moment rather than wishing you were doing something more. We were merely with what was — letting go of needing anything more.
”Humble living does not diminish,
It fills,
Going back to a simpler self gives wisdom.”
— Rumi
These words are a reminder of the value of pure presence. It doesn’t take much to listen with full awareness to someone’s story; however, noticing that you are being listened to can be profound. The recognition of a remarkable aroma doesn’t require anything more than presence, yet the impact and memory of a particular smell adds dimension to every experience. Full attendance in a shared experience increases the surface area of memory and connection, and when we tune in, the impact on our nervous system is tangible. The activation of our parasympathetic nervous system, the ability to “rest and digest,” allows for energy conservation slowing down the heart rate and generally sending the signal to our body that all is okay.
In this holiday season, consider setting aside the anticipation of finding the perfect gift for a long list of people or creating the perfect experience and turn toward presence as the best present for your loved ones. It may be more perfect than you think.
Mindfulness practice for the holiday season1. Allow your senses to be your anchor within any situation. The sound of someone’s voice or music, the smell from the natural world, the taste of something fresh from the kitchen.
2. Challenge yourself to rest in the richness of the sensual experience. Slow down and embrace whatever you are noticing.
3. Observe the downshift of your nervous system as the fullness of the experience rounds out your participation in the moment.
