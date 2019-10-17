The University of Wyoming’s Board of Trustees approved a guaranteed maximum price of $74.4 million for the construction of the Science Initiative building at the northeast corner of Lewis and Ninth streets.
GE Johnson is the construction-manager-at-risk for the Science Initiative building, which is expected to be completed by 2021.
The $74.4 million construction cost doesn’t include the greenhouse that’s planned to be installed on the building’s roof.
That greenhouse is expected to cost $3 million-$5.4 million, UW facilities construction management director Matt Kibbon told the Laramie Boomerang.
If Kibbon’s expectation pans out, then the total construction price would end up being $2.6 million-$5 million under the UW’s construction budget of $82.4 million.
Kibbon said the university had expected the guaranteed maximum price to be less than the budget and the $74.4 million price doesn’t appear to reflect a market issue.
“The Construction Manager-at-Risk thoroughly canvased the subcontractor community and received fewer bids than the university would like, that is to say, there is not a correlation between the cost of construction and subcontractors ‘hungry for work,’” Kibbon said in a Wednesday email.
The total budget for the Science Initiative building is $103 million, and Kibbon said the other $20.6 million that’s budgeted is for “soft costs, including but not limited to, architectural and engineering design fees, sit clearing expenses, hazardous materials abatement, geotechnical engineering, surveying, furniture, fixtures and equipment, audio visual/information technology equipment, full building commissioning agent fees, owner’s contingency, etc.”
