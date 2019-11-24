Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library-events.
Sunday, Nov. 24
No events are planned.
Monday, Nov. 25
ACPL Board Meeting is from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Stress Relief Clinic is from noon-1 p.m.
The Game Bazaar is a 7 p.m. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Closed for Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 29
Closed for Thanksgiving
Saturday, Nov. 30
NaNoWriMo Closing Event is from 5-8 p.m. Email Kara Reynolds at kara.reynolds87@gmail.com.
