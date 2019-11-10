Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library-events.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Sundries of the World Film series is at 7 p.m. For more information, email Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Monday, Nov. 11
No events are planned.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Book Babies is at 10:15 a.m. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Stress Relief Clinic is from noon-1 p.m.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. Email Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@acplwy.org.
Pajama Storytime is at 7 p.m. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
The Game Bazaar is a 7 p.m. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Family Storytime is at 10 a.m. Contact Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Contact Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Wacky Wednesdays is from 3:30-4:30. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Friends of the Library Board Meeting is from 6-7:30 p.m.
Beyond Borders Book Club at 7 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery. Contact Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@acplwy.org. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Family Storytime is at 10 a.m. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
Book Babies is at 11:15 a.m. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org.
Lego Club is from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Email Deb Shogren at dshogren@acplwy.org.
True Crime Book Club at 7 p.m. at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery. Email Cassandra Hunter at chunter@acplwy.org. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Friday, Nov. 15
Zero Zone Yoga is from 8-9 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
No events are planned.
