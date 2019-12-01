Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St., unless otherwise noted. Visit the ACPL’s new website for full event descriptions: acplwy.org/events/library-events.
Sunday, Dec. 1
No events are planned.
Monday, Dec. 2
Cozy Mysteries Book Club at 2 p.m. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Neverending Stories Book Club is at 7 p.m. at the Library Restaurant. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Stress Relief Clinic from noon-1 p.m.
YAK! is from 3:45-5 p.m. Email Kathi Wilhelm at kwilhelm@acplwy.org.
The Game Bazaar is a 7 p.m. Email Tyler Brown at tbrown@acplwy.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Genealogy Help is from 1-4 p.m. Email Nathan Bender at nbender@acplwy.org.
Health Insurance Enrollment Event is from 4-7 p.m. Email Heather Webb at heather.webb@crmcwy.org.
Quintessential Sequential is at 7 p.m. at Lovejoys. For a list of books, visit bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Thursday, Dec. 5
No events are planned.
Friday, Dec. 6
Zero Zone Yoga is from 8-9 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Saturday Book Babies is at 10 a.m. Email Monica Owens at mowens@acplwy.org
Preschool Playtime is from 1:30 a.m. to noon. Email Monica Owens mowens@acplwy.org.
