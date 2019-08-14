Before Medical Air Rescue Company came to Laramie, patients in need of critical care and emergency medical services would have to wait for a helicopter to come from Cheyenne before they could transport the patients to another hospital.
Michael Hotchkiss, Lire Fire Department EMS division chief, said while the helicopter crew from Cheyenne does a great job, every minute counts.
“We’re waiting typically 30 minutes for them to get over here,” Hotchkiss said. “Whereas MARC, typically when they have a call, it seems like they’re up there within five minutes and then can get the patient loaded and out the door. So, we’re saving time because they’re based here in town.”
MARC is a 35-year-old air medical transport company based out of Rapid City, South Dakota. It has a helicopter base in Sheridan; a base in Valentine, Nebraska; a ground transport base in Sidney, Nebraska; and a couple of bases in Texas in addition to the new one here in Laramie that just started operating in June.
Much like other “life flight” companies, MARC uses air travel to quickly bring patients in need of critical care to larger hospitals. Laramie’s patients typically get transported to the Front Range of Colorado or Denver metro hospitals.
“We do long-distance transports, or even just as short as Cheyenne, for patients who are having a stroke, heart attack — patients that need more advanced trauma care, typically,” said Patrick Currie, MARC’s regional clinical educator and Laramie base manager.
Currie added their services are a way to keep LFD from having to spread its resources too thin, especially if the helicopter in Cheyenne was on another call and the first responders had to drive a patient to Cheyenne or Colorado.
“We have a lot of critical patients that need to get to a higher level of care, and it’s going to help get those patients there sooner,” Hotchkiss said. “So, it’s huge.”
The company currently is “testing the waters” with the fixed-wing airplane it's currently using to transport patients. Since the need seems to be here, Currie said, the company is looking to potentially bring a helicopter to town later this fall.
In May, the company even tested helicopter performance in Centennial and higher elevations, hoping it could help expand the company’s services to the more rural parts of the county.
“The fixed-wing is proven to be a good starting point, and the fixed-wing is faster, but you can’t fly up to Rock River and pick someone up in an airplane; you kind of have to get them to an airport,” Currie said. “But if we had a helicopter, that would be our plan is to assist the (Albany) County sheriff, the (Wyoming) Highway Patrol, the Laramie Fire Department, everybody — not just the hospital.”
MARC hired several new paramedics, nurses and other crew for the base in Laramie, and Currie said almost all the base’s employees are from Wyoming, with quite a few from Laramie.
Crews typically include a flight nurse, paramedic and pilot, all of whom are specially trained for life flight operations. Additionally, the EMS pilots often have “double-digits years” of experience flying before operating an air medical transport.
“We’re all excited and happy to serve the people of Laramie,” Currie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.