Sixteen people, including former Gov. Matt Mead and former state Auditor Rita Meyer, will comprise the search committee tasked with finding the University of Wyoming’s next president.
However, the search committee won’t have the chance to actually pick the finalist. Instead, the committee will merely nominate 12 options for the UW Board of Trustees to choose from.
The trustees have also given themselves the option of selecting candidates not identified by the search committee.
On Wednesday morning, the university announced the membership of the search committee, which will be chaired by John MacPherson, the former UW Board of Trustees chairman.
Current UW employees and undergraduate students comprise exactly half of the committee’s membership.
Trustees Jeff Marsh, Macey Moore and Laura Schmid-Pizzato will also serve on the committee.
The list of 12 candidates to be forwarded to the trustees will have to be approved by the majority of the search committee, as well as two of the three trustees serving on the committee.
Current interim President Neil Theobald has told administration officials he expects to return to his old position of vice president of administration and finance next year.
However, Wednesday’s press release states Theobald is “not restricted from applying for the long-term position” of president.
Theobald, previously the president of Temple University, told the Boomerang that, when he was hired to be interim, he and the trustees didn’t discuss “a potential full-time role.”
“When the time comes, I expect I will seek to be considered, but frankly with classes starting in a few weeks, I’m focused on what we can accomplish this year for everyone who cares about UW,” he said in an email.
Since taking over as president this month, Theobald has been hosting weekly “office hours” in the Rendezvous Cafe, which he said have been “well attended.”
“I’ve learned of several matters on campus that need attention or can be done better,” he said.
In the past month, Theobald said he’s been focused on rebuilding the College of Agriculture under new Dean Barbara Rasco, advancing the university’s Tier 1 engineering initiative, boosting Science Initiative programming, and “supporting the research focus of our School of Energy Resources and our Flow Through Porous Media Center,” a 90,000-square foot lab based in the High Bay Research Facility that aims to maximize recovery from unconventional oil and gas reservoirs.
The trustees are hoping to have a new president selected by July 2020.
The members of the search committee were appointed by Dave True, the board’s chairman.
True told the Laramie Boomerang that Trustees John McKinley, Kermit Brown and Marsh were involved in drafting the search committee’s membership. The four men comprise the trustees’ executive committee.
True said he also “casually shared” the proposed members with the other trustees for feedback, but that MacPherson was not involved in selecting membership.
In addition to Mead and Meyer, two other non-UW representatives will serve on the search committee: Megan Degenfelder and Doug Stark.
Degenfelder currently works in Cheyenne for oil and gas company Southland Royalty Co. She was the president of UW’s student government in 2011-2012 and has previously worked for Cloud Peak Energy and the Wyoming Department of Education.
Riverton native Doug Stark retired as CEO of Farm Credit Services of American in 2017.
When selecting the four non-university representatives serving on committee, True said there weren’t specific perspectives he wanted represented.
“Honestly, it was just the consensus of the (executive committee) that these people had a good broad spectrum of perspectives they could bring to the search process,” he said. “There wasn’t really a specific perspective I wanted. Just good, thoughtful people.”
Jason Wilkins, current president of student government Associated Students of the University of Wyoming, is a member of the search committee. So, too, is Alex Mulhall, Wilkins’s predecessor as president of ASUW.
Staff Senate President James Wheeler, a project coordinator in the Division of Student Affairs, and Faculty Senate Chair Ken Chestek, a law professor, have also been appointed to the committee.
Two other professors are also on the search committee: sociology associate professor Matthew Painter and visual/literary arts professor Alyson Hagy.
Associate Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education Anne Alexander and Laura Shevling, senior director of financial systems and business optimization, are also members of the search committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.