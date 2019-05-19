How to submit to Local Briefs
Laramie High School senior wins Democratic Scholarship
Sonrisa Gonzales, a senior at Laramie High School, has been named the sole recipient of the first, “Be the Change” Scholarship, sponsored by Albany County Democrats. Gonzales was chosen from several applicants and received $1,000. The money is to be used toward furthering her education at Laramie County Community College.
LHS English instructor Nicol Bondurant stated, “(Gonzales) has been active in Wyoming Girl’s State, and also participated in many community service opportunities like volunteering at Interfaith Good Samaritan, Hydrate the Helpers, and the Laramie Soup Kitchen….she is deserving of this scholarship to help her reach her aspirations because as much as she will benefit from furthering her education at LCCC. LCCC will also benefit from her focus, amiable nature, drive, intelligence, and strength of character.”
“Fashion, Fiber and Freight” currently on display at ArtConnect Gallery
ArtConnect Gallery features the work Wyoming artists. Artistic works change monthly in the local gallery located at 302 S. Second St. Residents and visitors can look forward to an enjoyable visit in this pleasant and peaceful environment.
The month of May features the fashion creations of the University of Wyoming Fiber Arts Students. Professor Erin Irick challenged her students with a choice of creating a coat or evening attire for the final semester project. The fashion design was to be reflective of influence from music of their choice. The original fashion designs are inspired by a range of music forms from Operatic to Disney.
“Fashion, Fiber and Freight” runs through June 1. The Gallery is open to the public from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
Sewing guild to meet Monday
Continuing its programs on repurposing clothing and textiles, the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild’s May speaker will be Kathy Roten. Roten will share her knowledge of “Repurposing Denim and Other Materials for Handbags, Stockings, Quilts and Other Items.” She has a variety of her things on display at Homestead Physical Therapy. The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St.
Please enter from the East door off the parking lot. The Guild does not meet during the summer.
The guild accepts fabric, yarn, sewing notions and working sewing machine and serger donations for their semi-annual Fabric Sale. Contact Sue Green (954-703-9932) to make donations.
Nominations sought for Community Service Award
The Laramie Lions Club and the Laramie Boomerang are seeking nominations for the annual Community Service Award to be presented in June.
It’s the 75th year for the award that’s meant to acknowledge some of Laramie’s exceptional residents who contribute more to their community than they are asked.
Any local resident can submit a nomination now through 5 p.m. May 20. Formal nomination letters can be dropped off or sent by mail to the Laramie Boomerang office, 320 E. Grand Ave., Laramie, 82070, or to the Laramie Lions Club Post Office Box 716, Laramie, 82073. Letters postmarked by May 20 will be accepted. Nominations can also be emailed to Boomerang Managing Editor Joel Funk at jfunk@laramieboomerang.com.
Residents who are involved in community activities that are separate from the expected duties of their professions qualify.
The 75th Community Service Award Banquet is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 8 at the Holiday Inn in Laramie.
UW summer hours begin Monday
University of Wyoming business and administrative offices will observe summer hours (7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) May 20-Aug. 30. Fall semester classes will begin Sept. 4.
UW classes will be dismissed, and offices will be closed May 27 for Memorial Day and July 4 for Independence Day.
Listening session on UW Office of Engagement and Outreach Strategic Plan set for Monday
A campus listening session regarding the draft strategic plan for the University of Wyoming’s Office of Engagement and Outreach is scheduled for 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday in Room 215 of the Classroom Building and streamed via WyoCast at https://tinyurl.com/EngageWyoCastfor those who are unable to attend in person.
The strategic plan seeks to help UW faculty, staff and students become more engaged with the state, its communities and community organizations. A draft of the plan is available at www.uwyo.edu/engagement.
Historical society to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Historical Society will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m., after a 6:30 p.m. social hour, Tuesday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center. The public is invited to this free event. The featured speaker will be Andrea Graham, folklife specialist at the University of Wyoming, who will talk on the more than 40 community halls in Wyoming that are important centers for maintaining and celebrating community relationships, especially in rural areas.
Kiwanis to host Distinguished Young Woman
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery. The speaker will be 2019 Wyoming Distinguished Young Women winner Hazel Homer-Wambeam.
SLWSD to meet Thursday
The South of Laramie Water & Sewer District will host a special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 2461 County Shop Road.
IMH planning BBQ
A Memorial Day/Veteran Appreciation BBQ is set for 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the IMH West Entrance (No. 4). The event is free to the community. This is a picnic-style lunch to thank veterans and their families. IMH CEO Doug Faus will speak.
The Murph Challenge set for Memorial Day
The University of Wyoming Division of Kinesiology & Health is hosting a free community workout from 6 a.m.-noon Memorial Day, May 27, at Tailgate Field. The Murph Challenge is the official annual fundraiser of the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation in honor of Lt. Michael Murphy, a United States Navy (SEAL) who died June 28, 2005, while serving in Afghanistan. The workout consists of a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 bodyweight squats and a final 1-mile run. All abilities are welcome as you can complete the workout in a scaled format with modified exercises, lower rep numbers or as a part of a three-person team where the reps are shared. Email Nicole Sauls nsauls@uwyo.edu for more information.
Memorial Day Service Program scheduled
Several Memorial Day services are planned for May 27.
Services are sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign War Post 2221, American Legion Husted -Pendleton Post 14 and Auxiliary.
The local schedule is as follows:
HARMONY GARDENS: 8 a.m. on Wyoming Highway 230
Flag Raising: Marines
Invocation: Vanessa Stuart
Rifle Salute: Honor Guard
Taps: Sgt. Yuki Miura
LARAMIE RIVER BRIDGE: 8:30 a.m. on West Garfield Street
Naval Remembrance Service: Jim Wilkinson
Memorial Wreath: Gail Grubb
Rifle Salute: Honor Guard
Taps: Sgt. Yuji Mirua
VETERANS FLAG POLE MEMORIAL: 9 a.m. at the Albany County Courthouse
Flag Raising: Marines
Invocation: Scott Houghton
Rifle Salute: Honor Guard
Taps: Sgt. Yuki Miura
GRAND ARMY OF THE REPUBLIC MONUMENT: 10 a.m. at Greenhill Cemetery
Master of Ceremonies: Lee Killian, V.F.W. 2221 Commander
Commander of Troops: Todd Miller, Legion
Flag Raising: Marine Corps League, Detachment 777 Laramie
National Anthem
Invocation: Jim Wilkinson, Legion Post 14
Posting of Logan's General Order #11: Vanessa Stuart, Legion Post 14
Memorial Day Address: Rex Rees, Legion and VFW
Lincoln's Gettysburg Address: Scott Houghton , VFW
Roll Call of Departed Comrades: Lee Killian, V.F.W. 2221 Commander
Bell Ringer: Tommy O'brien, V.F.W. 2221
In Flanders Field: Tonya O'brien, V.F.W. 2221
Placing of Memorial Wreaths: Veteran's Organizations & Public Servants
Rifle Salute: Honor Guard
Taps: Sgt. Yuki Miura, 67th Army Band
Albany County announces six openings for two boards/commissions
Four seat on the Albany County Historic Preservation Board and two seats on the Albany County Public Library Trustee Board are currently open.
Applications close at 5 p.m. May 28.
Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202, or at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Call 721-5533 for more information.
Local LCCC campus to offer 2 accelerated credit diploma programs this summer
The Albany County Campus of Laramie County Community College will offer two accelerated credit diploma programs this summer. The 10-week programs run from May 28-Aug. 2.
The Entrepreneurship — Business Plan program is ideal for individuals who are planning to start a new business venture or for existing business owners who are interested in developing new growth strategies. The program consists of 12 credits or four required courses, which will be hosted from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. weekdays.
The Web Design program is designed for those who wish to enhance their knowledge of web design, whether to expand skills in IT or to support a more business-oriented career. The program consists of 18 credit hours or six required courses, which take place form 5-9 p.m. weekdays.
Fair Board seeking bucking chutes
The Albany County Fair Board is seeking a vendor to supply and deliver six new bucking chutes in the arena at the Albany County Fair Grounds prior to June 28.
The proposal submittal deadline is 3 p.m. June 1.
It is anticipated the Fair Board will review the proposals and enter a contract for supplies by June 14.
Vendors may submit written questions seeking clarification on the RFP via Jimmi Jo Chatfield, Fair Board Business Manager (3510 S. Third St., Laramie, WY 82070 or JChatfield@albanycountyfair.org until May 29.
Game & Fish to waive fees during Free Fishing Day
In conjunction with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s "Free Fishing Day" on June 1, daily use fees are waived at all parks/recreation areas that provide angling.
Wyo Parks locations offering free entrance are Boysen, Buffalo Bill, Curt Gowdy, Edness K. Wilkins, Fort Phil Kearny, Glendo, Guernsey, Keyhole Seminoe and Hawk Springs. Camping fees are not waived.
Fishing opportunities also exist at the following sites, which offer free entrance year-round: Bear River, Hot Springs, Medicine Lodge and Sinks Canyon.
Free Fishing Day is offered annually by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and involves lakes and reservoirs throughout the state.
Heirloom Vegetable Plant Sale slated for June 1
The Heirloom Vegetable Plant Sale is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon June 1 at the Eppson Center for Seniors garage, 1560 N. Third St. The sale is sponsored by PEO Chapter AX, and proceeds support educational projects for women.
Eppson Center for Seniors Annual Enchilada Sale ends June 3
Delicious, locally made enchiladas are available for $25 per dozen through the Eppson Center for Seniors annual sale. Orders are due June 3.
There is a choice of:
n House (beef, cheese, potatoes, peas and onions)
n Cheese & Onion
n Beef & Cheese
n Beef & Onion (no cheese)
Cash, check or cards are all accepted.
Orders can be placed in person at the Eppson Center , 1560 N. Third St., or www.eppsoncenter.org (credit cards only).
Pick-up will be from 9 a.m.-2 p .m. June, 15.
Proceeds support the Eppson Center.
Family Saturday Workshop set for June 8
Does your family need something fun and creative to do? Come to the University of Wyoming Art Museum from 10 a.m.-noon June 8 and make art with your children during Family Saturday Workshop. During this workshop, families will view current exhibitions and guided in a hands-on, one of a kind art making experience supported by a knowledgeable arts instructor. This workshop is a great ways to learn and share an artistic process with your children. June will focus on the work of artist Pavel Acosta. "Pavel Acosta: Stolen from the Museum" is on view through August 10, 2019.
Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more informaiton.
Feeding Laramie Valley continues free summer food program
Summer is coming and it is time to make sure kids eat healthy while school is out. Feeding Laramie Valley will again be serving free meals to children 18 or younger. Adults accompanying children may also enjoy lunch at a suggested donation of $1.50.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 10-Aug. 9 at the Feeding Laramie Valley building in LaBonte Park, 968 N. Ninth St. There will also be fun and sometimes educational activity to participants from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
There is no income requirement or registration.
For more information, contact Feeding Laramie Valley at 307-233-4399 or info@feedinglaramievalley.org.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Albany County announces three openings for two Boards/Commissions
One seat is available on the Albany County Predator Management Control Dist. Board and two seats are available on the Albany County Tourism Joint Powers Board.
Applications close at 5 p.m. June 11.
Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202, or at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Call 721-5533 for more information.
ROAR! Vacation Bible School slated for Snowy Range Baptist Church
This epic African adventure engages the whole herd!
Kids will explore God’s goodness and celebrate a ferocious faith that powers them through this wild life during the ROAR! Vacation Bible School from 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 24-28 at Snowy Range Baptist Church, 721 Wyoming Highway 230. Potty- trained preschoolers-eight grade students are invited on this adventure. We'll have music, games, snacks, Bible lessons and more. Pre-register your kids here at https://vbspro.events/p/events/srbcvbs
Contact Christy White at greatwhite1036@hotmail.com or 307-631-1486 or go to www.snowyrangebaptist.wordpress.com for more information.
Albany Mitigation Strategy Workshop meeting set for July 1
An Albany Mitigation Strategy Workshop meeting is set for 10 a.m.-noon July 1 at 2374 Jefferson St.
The meeting discussion will include:
n Over 50% of respondents have been majorly impacted by at least one natural hazard in the past five years
n Only 35% consider themselves ‘very informed’ on how hazards can impact their community
n Winter storm / blizzard ranked as the highest risk hazard, with wind coming in second
n More than half have an emergency kit
n A majority have taken action to make their home more resistant to hazards
Fair Board to amend regulations, meet July 8
The Albany County Fair Board intends to amend the Albany County Fair Regulations in accordance with Wyo. Stat. § 16-3-101 and under the authority of Wyo. Stat. § 18-9-101(a)(iii) and § 18-9-201(a)(i). The proposed Amended Albany County Fair Regulations include regulations outlining the cost of Camper Storage Rates, Grounds Rental Rates, and Range Arena Rental Rates.
The Albany County Fair Board will host a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. July 8 at the Albany County Fairgrounds to take oral comments from interested persons upon the proposed amended regulations. Written comments may be submitted to jchafield@albanycountyfair.org by July 4.
Second UW Hackathon scheduled this fall
The University of Wyoming will host the second annual WyoHackathon event to demonstrate its commitment to blockchain technology.
WyoHackathon 2019 is Sept. 20- 22 at UW’s Engineering Education and Research Building.
WyoHackathon is a competitive sprint-like team event where hackers collaborate on chosen projects to solve using blockchain technologies. Teams have 48 hours to brainstorm, prototype and create solutions to business and technology challenges.
Registration and sponsorship and partnership opportunities are available on the website at www.wyohackathon.io.
For more information, call 307-223-2239, email wyohackathon@gmail.com, go to www.wyohackathon.io, follow on Twitter, join on Telegram or connect on LinkedIn.
