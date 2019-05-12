How to submit to Local Briefs
Nominations sought for Community Service Award
The Laramie Lions Club and the Laramie Boomerang are seeking nominations for the annual Community Service Award to be presented in June.
It’s the 75th year for the award that’s meant to acknowledge some of Laramie’s exceptional residents who contribute more to their community than they are asked.
Any local resident can submit a nomination now through 5 p.m. May 20. Formal nomination letters can be dropped off or sent by mail to the Laramie Boomerang office, 320 E. Grand Ave., Laramie, 82070, or to the Laramie Lions Club Post Office Box 716, Laramie, 82073. Letters postmarked by May 20 will be accepted. Nominations can also be emailed to Boomerang Managing Editor Joel Funk at jfunk@laramieboomerang.com.
Residents who are involved in community activities that are separate from the expected duties of their professions qualify.
The 75th Community Service Award Banquet is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 8 at the Holiday Inn in Laramie.
Ashley Hansen Neff inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Ashley Hansen Neff, of Laramie, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Hansen Neff was initiated at University of Wyoming.
Hansen Neff is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Leadership Laramie recognizes Class of 2019
On Tuesday, the Leadership Laramie graduation was hosted at the Hilton Garden Inn of Laramie. The Leadership Laramie Class of 2019 presented its class project, which was hiring an artist to paint a public art mural on the south-facing wall of the Moose Lodge.
Graduates include Sarah Carroll, Shantel Anderson, Hanna Eslinger, Chaz Avila, Jennie Hedrick, Dianne Burner-Bitzes, Whitley Edelfelt, Chance Price, Patrick Owen, Jessica Ford, M.A., Katie Christensen, James T. Wilkinson, Aengle Smith, Amanda Given, Amanda Olaveson, Cody Paulson, Dustin Anderson, Jessica Clout, Kent Wood, Tarsha Storey, Thomas Ver Ploeg and Taun Smith.
Leadership Laramie is a Laramie Chamber Business Alliance program. The goal is to encourage and help prepare citizens of Albany County to take positions of leadership within the community.
LHS student awarded scholarship
Logan Knaub, of Laramie High School, has been awarded an Oregon Trail Community Foundation (OTCF) Scholarship: The Floyd's Truck Center, Inc. - Brian H. Greif Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship award is in the amount of $5,000 toward his pursuit of certification as a diesel technician at WyoTech.
New Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame board member resigns
The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) regrets to announce the resignation of newest board member, Region 3 Director Georgeann (Mrs. Andy) Wearin, of Cheyenne, who was welcomed to the position in January 2018. Her resignation was accepted during WCHF’s annual Spring Meeting on May 4-5 in Casper. The WCHF board is pleased to announce its selection of Abbea Faris, from Laramie, to assume the Region 3 Director’s position.
Board to meet Monday
The Albany County Historic Preservation Board meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. Email Blair Bales at j.blair.bales@gmail.com or find the board on Facebook for more information.
Fair board changes meeting time
The Albany County Fair Board will be changing the time of its regular monthly meetings to 6:30 p.m. Regular monthly meetings are hosted the second Monday of each month at the Albany County Fairgrounds, 3510 S. Third St.
Albany County Democrats to host meeting, scholarship award
The Albany County Democrats May Central Committee meeting and Be the Change Scholarship award ceremony begin at 5:15 p.m. Monday at a new location, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St. Kids are welcome and free childcare is available.
Email albanycounty@wyodems.org for more information.
UW trustees budget committee hearings set for Monday-Tuesday
Units of the University of Wyoming will present their proposed 2019-2020 budgets to the Budget Committee of the UW Board of Trustees on Monday and Tuesday at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center and are open to the public. For those who cannot attend in person, the hearings will air via UW’s WyoCast system. Both days of hearings also will air via Zoom at https://uwyo.zoom.us/s/497105655.
Associate Vice President for Financial Affairs David Jewell will present the university’s overall budget proposal at 8 a.m. Monday, followed by individual academic colleges, schools, divisions and offices.
The budget hearings are in preparation for action by the full Board of Trustees on the university’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Children’s theater hosting auditions
Studio 253 is planning auditions for singers for the recording of its latest soundtrack album, "A Pocketful of Dirt," the 2018 musical about Irish immigration in the 1800s.
Auditions are by appointment Monday-Wednesday at Studio 253.
Children and their adults are invited to discover their inner Irish peasant on this album containing classical and original tunes, ranging from poignant ballads to jubilant showstoppers.
Commitment and enthusiasm (not perfection) are necessary for success on this project. The ability to read music is not required.
Audition music and details can be found at www.laramiechildrensmusicaltheater.weebly.com.
Email the director at deborah.lcmtw@gmail.com for more information.
This program is sponsored in part by a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Listening session on gender-based violence scheduled
The Laramie Police Department will host a listening session from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday in Room 506 of Coe Library.
The project, “Enhancing Community Trust: Proactive Approaches to Domestic and Sexual Violence,” includes training, policy development and community outreach, all with the goal of improving law enforcement’s community-based approach to investigation of these crimes.
The session will be moderated by a project team from the International Association of Chiefs of Police. All members of the public are invited to attend and share their stories.
This effort is supported by campus and community partners, including Albany County SAFE Project, UW’s STOP Violence Program, UW’s NO MORE campaign, Laramie Town Gown Association, Albany County Sheriff’s Office and the UW Police Department.
Wyoming Archaeological Society to meet Tuesday
Come join the June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society for its May 2019 meeting, the last meeting before breaking for the summer. The speaker this month is Dr. William Scoggin, DDS. Scoggin will be delivering a talk titled “The Summer of 1962: Arctic Archaeology in Alaska or How an Aspiring Archaeologist Became a Dentist” after a short business meeting. Attendees do not need to be a member of the society to attend, but new members from the community with an interest in archaeology are always welcome to join!
The meeting is from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Building, 12th and Lewis streets. Contact Rachael Shimek at rachael.shimek@wyo.gov or 515-231-2003 or find the meeting on Facebook for more information.
SLWSD to meet Tuesday
The next board meeting for the South of Laramie Water & Sewer District is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 2461 County Shop Road.
Relative Theatrics free reading slated for Thursday
With partial funding by Wyoming Humanities, Relative Theatrics presents a free reading of “The Moors” by Jen Silverman at 6 p.m. Thursday at the University of Wyoming Art Museum beside Sharon Louden’s “Windows” installation. The reading features Bailey Patterson, Makayla Buszek, Jenna Blazek, Danni Horwitz, Corinne Landy and Aaron King and is part of Read, Rant, Relate: Igniting Conversation through Theatre. A post-reading discussion will be led by Patrick Konesko.
"The Moors" is a dark comedy about love, desperation and visibility.
Additional support comes from a new partnership with the UW Art Museum. Admission is free and refreshments will be provided.
Email Anne Catharine Mason at relativetheatrics@gmail.com or go to www.relatietheatrics.com for more information.
USDA food delivery set for Thursday
The next USDA food commodities delivery is from noon-3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym.
Food is expected to include fresh apples, canned pork and lentils.
Participation in the Food Bank of the Rockies commodities distributions is limited to those who qualify through income guidelines. Call Interfaith-Good Samaritan at 742-4240 for more information.
UW trustees set agenda for meeting
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is scheduled to take action on 2020-21 tuition levels and UW’s academic calendar for 2020-23 during the board’s regular meeting Wednesday-Friday in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions.
An executive session of the full board is scheduled at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, during which candidates for the office of acting president will be interviewed.
Various committees of the board are scheduled to meet beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, continuing through 6:30 p.m.
The regular open meeting of the full board begins at 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Public testimony will be accepted at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Gov. Mark Gordon is scheduled to address the board at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The administration’s tuition recommendation for 2020-21 -- scheduled for consideration at 3:05 p.m. Thursday.
Go to www.uywo.edu for a full agenda and streaming information.
Albany County CattleWomen to meet Friday
The Albany County CattleWomen will host its monthly meeting 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. A beef taco salad will be served for $10. If you are a woman interested in the beef industry and the promotion of beef, please come join us. We will be planning our summer activities. Please call Betty Wortman at 721-5031 for more information.
Laramie PrideFest hosting fundraiser
Laramie PrideFest will be hosting Kinky Bingo from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Copper’s Corner, 867 N. Third St. Bingo cards with be sold for $2 each or three for $5. Each round, a lucky player will win 50% of the pot and an exciting prize. Items include jewelry, a $100 gift card to the University book store, Burberry sunglasses and several adult toys. All members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies are encouraged to wear leather, lace or kinky attire as we play Bingo, raise funds and spread awareness of Laramie PrideFest 2019.
Email Laramie.pridefest@gmail.com or follow @laramiepridefest on Instagram and Facebook for more information.
Photogrammerty lecture set for May 20
Photogrammetry combines art and science — it takes measurements from photographs and creates maps, drawings, measurements or 3-D models. Come learn from experts from Cultural Heritage Imaging (CHI) about how to learn and use this technology. The event is from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 20 in Coe Library Room 506, is free to the public and includes light refreshments. For more information about the program, Contact Chad Hutchens at 766-5560 or chutchen@uwyo.edu.
Annual Women in STEM Conference expected to draw nearly 500 to UW
Nearly 500 junior and senior high school female students from across the state will descend upon the University of Wyoming campus May 21 to learn more about science and its various disciplines.
The Women in STEM Conference, scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., is designed to spark students’ passion in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields; and provide the students mentors and role models.
During the day, participants will engage in 29 hands-on workshops and lab tours, and have the opportunity to meet professionals who do “science” on a daily basis in their careers, Turner adds.
Laramie Middle School and the UW Lab School will be represented.
For more information about the Women in STEM Conference, go to www.wyomingspacegrant.org/k-12-programs/women-in-stem/.
Relative Theatrics, Wyoming Singer-Songwriters to present 5th annual Playwrights Voiced Festival
The fifth annual Playwrights Voiced Festival is from May 22-25 at the Gryphon Theatre. The series features new plays by developing playwrights and music from Wyoming Singer-Songwriters, interspersed with theatrical scenes and artistic conversations.
The schedule is as follows: and directed by Anne Mason
n May 22: “Black Sky” by Amanda Andrei with music by Claire Roy and directed by Bailey Patterson
n May 23: “Infinite Canary” by Annie Pulsipher with music by Margaret Rattenbury and directed by Jordan Smith
n May 24: “Shine Down On Us” by Spencer Huffman with music by Jordan Smith
n May 25: Wyoming Singer-Songwriters, featuring play excerpts and artist conversations, proctored by Caskey Russell
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for students/seniors at www.gryphontheatre.org.
Learn to Skate Laramie begins this month
All-ages and skill levels welcome are welcome to Learn to Skate Laramie from 9-10:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month May-September at the Laramie Skate Park in LaBonte Park. Skate instructors and volunteers are available to help you get started or progress your skills in the park. Underage skaters will need a guardian to sign the waiver. We have a limited amount of equipment to borrow so please bring a helmet and a board if you've got one.
Contact Josh Kaffer at joshkaffer@hotmail.com or 307-343-0660 or find Laramie Skate on Facebook for more information.
Heirloom Vegetable Plant Sale slated for June 1
The Heirloom Vegetable Plant Sale is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon June 1 at the Eppson Center for Seniors garage, 1560 N. Third St. The sale is sponsored by PEO Chapter AX, and proceeds support educational projects for women.
Family Saturday Workshop set for June 8
Does your family need something fun and creative to do? Come to the University of Wyoming Art Museum from 10 a.m.-noon June 8 and make art with your children during Family Saturday Workshop. During this workshop, families will view current exhibitions and guided in a hands-on, one of a kind art making experience supported by a knowledgeable arts instructor. This workshop is a great ways to learn and share an artistic process with your children. June will focus on the work of artist Pavel Acosta. "Pavel Acosta: Stolen from the Museum" is on view through August 10, 2019.
Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more informaiton.
Feeding Laramie Valley continues free summer food program
Summer is coming and it is time to make sure kids eat healthy while school is out. Feeding Laramie Valley will again be serving free meals to children 18 or younger. Adults accompanying children may also enjoy lunch at a suggested donation of $1.50.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 10-Aug. 9 at the Feeding Laramie Valley building in LaBonte Park, 968 N. Ninth St. There will also be fun and sometimes educational activity to participants from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
There is no income requirement or registration.
For more information, contact Feeding Laramie Valley at 307-233-4399 or info@feedinglaramievalley.org.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
ROAR! Vacation Bible School slated for Snowy Range Baptist Church
This epic African adventure engages the whole herd!
Kids will explore God’s goodness and celebrate a ferocious faith that powers them through this wild life during the ROAR! Vacation Bible School from 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 24-28 at Snowy Range Baptist Church, 721 Wyoming Highway 230. Potty- trained preschoolers-eight grade students are invited on this adventure. We'll have music, games, snacks, Bible lessons and more. Pre-register your kids here at https://vbspro.events/p/events/srbcvbs
Contact Christy White at greatwhite1036@hotmail.com or 307-631-1486 or go to www.snowyrangebaptist.wordpress.com for more information.
Albany Mitigation Strategy Workshop meeting set for July 1
An Albany Mitigation Strategy Workshop meeting is set for 10 a.m.-noon July 1 at 2374 Jefferson St.
The meeting discussion will include:
n Over 50% of respondents have been majorly impacted by at least one natural hazard in the past five years
n Only 35% consider themselves ‘very informed’ on how hazards can impact their community
n Winter storm / blizzard ranked as the highest risk hazard, with wind coming in second
n More than half have an emergency kit
n A majority have taken action to make their home more resistant to hazards
Second UW Hackathon scheduled this fall
The University of Wyoming will host the second annual WyoHackathon event to demonstrate its commitment to blockchain technology.
WyoHackathon 2019 is Sept. 20- 22 at UW’s Engineering Education and Research Building.
WyoHackathon is a competitive sprint-like team event where hackers collaborate on chosen projects to solve using blockchain technologies. Teams have 48 hours to brainstorm, prototype and create solutions to business and technology challenges.
Registration and sponsorship and partnership opportunities are available on the website at www.wyohackathon.io.
For more information, call 307-223-2239, email wyohackathon@gmail.com, go to www.wyohackathon.io, follow on Twitter, join on Telegram or connect on LinkedIn.
