Nominations sought for Community Service Award
The Laramie Lions Club and the Laramie Boomerang are seeking nominations for the annual Community Service Award to be presented in June.
It’s the 75th year for the award that’s meant to acknowledge some of Laramie’s exceptional residents who contribute more to their community than they are asked.
Any local resident can submit a nomination now through 5 p.m. May 20. Formal nomination letters can be dropped off or sent by mail to the Laramie Boomerang office, 320 E. Grand Ave., Laramie, 82070, or to the Laramie Lions Club Post Office Box 716, Laramie, 82073. Letters postmarked by May 20 will be accepted. Nominations can also be emailed to Boomerang Managing Editor Joel Funk at jfunk@laramieboomerang.com.
Residents who are involved in community activities that are separate from the expected duties of their professions qualify.
The 75th Community Service Award Banquet is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 8 at the Holiday Inn in Laramie.
Local quilter wins national award
Laramie resident Sherry Reynolds recently won the Bernina of America Best Machine Workmanship Award in Paducah, Kentucky.
This award brings recognition of groups such as Laramie Quilts of Valor, Prayers and Squares and the Laramie Woman’s Club, which make quilts for veterans and seniors.
Go to www.youtube.com and search “Sherry Reynolds Wins the BERNINA of America Best Machine Workmanship Award in Paducah” for a video interview with Reynolds.
EWC wins CWC tournament
The Eastern Wyoming College Lancer Golf Team played in the Central Wyoming College Tournament on April 18-19, where it won with a score of 575. Central Wyoming College was second with 612.
Colby Clay, of Laramie, scored 91, 80 – 171, 28th.
Sachin Chaudhary enlists in the Wyoming Army National Guard
Sachin Chaudhary, of Laramie, was sworn in April 26 as the newest member of the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 94th Troop Command in Laramie.
Chaudhary is enrolled as a senior at the University of Wyoming and will be assigned as a unit supply specialist with the unit.
Basecamp to donate 1% of net retail sales to Rooted In Laramie
Basecamp, Laramie’s premier outdoor retail store, has pledged to donate 1% of annual retail sales to support Rooted In Laramie, a local nonprofit organization with the goal to establish a long-term tree planting initiative.
Rooted In Laramie was formed in 2019 and modeled after Rooted In Cheyenne. The goal is to provide low-cost trees to property owners in and around Laramie. Additionally, members plant the trees for free and provide one year of follow-up care.
Learn more about Rooted In Laramie by visiting their Facebook page or emailing rootedinlaramie@gmail.com. An official website will be coming in June.
Transportation Coordinating Committee set for Albany County
There was a transportation summit in early September. A committee, the Transportation Coordinating Committee for Albany County, or TCCAC, was formed and has been meeting monthly. The vision for TCCAC is that residents will have access to the transportation to get where they need to go. The mission statement is to coordinate effective transportation for the residents of Albany County. The committee’s objectives include gathering and sharing information about existing transportation options in Albany County to reduce duplication, efficiently utilize existing services, and educating the public about transportation options. TCCAC plans to raise awareness about existing transportation services and coordinate those services, when possible. The committee also plans to create a transportation resource guide that will be available in print and online.
IMH planning two events
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has the following events planned:
n Walk With A Doc is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. today near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell at Washington Park. Dr. Graham will discuss “GERD: What you need to know about reflux.”
n An informational hernia lecture with Dr. Jack Ullrich and Dr. Pete Graham is set for 5:30 p.m. May 22 in the medical offices of Ivinson Memorial Hospital (through the east patient entrance), 3116 Willett Drive. Dinner will be provided for those in attendance, and parking is available in the parking garage. Attendees can use the elevator to enter the building.
Opening available at local Montessori school
Preschool enrollment is open at the Montessori Children’s House of Laramie at 607 S. 4th St. Half-Day (8:30 a.m.-noon), School (8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.) and Full-time (7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.). Our mission is to educate and develop the whole child by nurturing a love of learning, positive character, and peace within each student using the Montessori curriculum. Visit www.mchlaramie.org for more information. Email mchl.board@gmail.com to schedule a visit.
Letters About Literature winning student entries named
Top honors have gone to three Wyoming students in state-level competition the 2018-19 Letters About Literature Contest. Letters About Literature encourages students to read, be inspired and write back to their favorite authors. The Wyoming State Library awarded Arundathi Nair, of Laramie, first place in Level III (grades 9-12). Padmalakshmi Ramesh, of Laramie, placed first in Level I (grades 4-6). They will advanced to the national competition.
Nair wrote to Paulo Coelho about his book “The Alchemist.”
Ramesh wrote to “Wonder” author R.J. Palacio.
See all winners and read their letters at library.wyo.gov/services/literacy/letters-about-literature.
Local residents initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
The following local residents were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Sierra Schutte, Yajie Zhao and Rachel Forrester, of Laramie, were initiated at University of Wyoming.
Cinco de Mayo party to raise funds
A taco bar fundraiser is set for noon-2 p.m. today at Snowy Range E Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St. Donations of $5 per person are suggested. All proceeds go to help the all high school girls’ Snowy Range E Free Church Mission Team’s summer 2019 mission trip for sports ministry with children in Puebla, Mexico.
Email Nancy Marlatt at WyomingArtist@gmail.com for more information.
UW College of Health Sciences dean candidates on campus
Two candidates for the position of dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Health Sciences are scheduled to visit campus and give public presentations next week.
David Siderovski is scheduled to visit campus Monday and Tuesday, and Courtney Lyder on Wednesday and Thursday.
Siderovski’s public presentation is Tuesday from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in Room 129 of the Classroom Building.
Lyder will present Wednesday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Room 1032 of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources Building.
To find out more about the candidates, including their curricula vitae, go to www.uwyo.edu/hs/welcome-dean-candidates/index.html.
Artist meetup set for Monday
Artists of all mediums and stages of their career are welcome to attend the next Artist Meetup hosted by the Laramie Public Art Coalition from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday in the Firehole Café in the Durlacher, 203 S. Second St. Come meet the new LPAC director. The topic this month is mindfulness and the artistic process. Email LPAC at publicartlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Dog park to close this month
Due to required annual maintenance, the Optimist Park Dog Park will be closed from May 6-May 31. Parks Division staff will be over-seeding the weak turf areas within the Optimist Dog Park, the dog park will remain closed until the seed germinates and foot traffic will no longer damage the young sprouts. Staff will inspect the dog park daily and make recommendations for re-opening the Dog Park as soon as possible. Upon reopening staff will utilize mobile barricades, directing patrons around the newly seeded areas until the grass has firmly established.
During this time dog lovers are encouraged to utilize the Aragon Dog Park or the off-leash area at Depot Park.
Health events planned for May
The following health events are planned throughout May:
n Cent$ible nutrition classes for WIC clients are at 4 p.m. May 14 and noon May 15 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
n A free breastfeeding class is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the clinic. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
n A free community breastfeeding café is from 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday and May 21 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. The café is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition.
n A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is from 12:15-1 p.m. May 13 at the clinic. The meeting is open to those interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
Call 721-2535 for more information.
UW Planetarium May Schedule Includes black hole, science fiction programs
A program on the first image ever of a black hole and a couple of programs focusing on science fiction will highlight offerings at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium during May.
Friday night shows start at 8 p.m., and STAR Observatory tours run from 9-10 p.m. Kid-themed planetarium shows are Saturdays at 11 a.m. The month also includes two Tuesday night show at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $3 for students and $4 for nonstudents. Tickets also can be purchased at http://wyomingspacegrant.org/planetarium/shows/. Doors open 20 minutes before the show, where tickets will be sold, if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
For a schedule and more detailed descriptions of these programs, go to www.wyomingspacegrant.org/planetarium/shows/.
Kiwanis to meet Tuesday
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery. Stars of Tomorrow Best of Show winner Jazmyn Aginaga will be performing, and Bridger Gladney will give a presentation on his recent trip to Aconcagua, and the group expects to initiate a new member or two as well. Guests are always welcome.
Commissioners to host work session, regular meeting
The Albany County Commission will meet for a work session at 8 a.m. and its regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Call 721-2541 or email commissioners@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
Commission to meet Wednesday
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse.
The agenda can be found at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Laramie May Roundtable to feature applying for bank loans
The May Wyoming Women’s Business Center roundtable is slated for 8:30-10 a.m. Friday in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
This month, Randi Downham and Tanner Evans will discuss “How to Approach a Bank For a Loan.”
Downham is a Laramie native who graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in finance and minor in banking.
Evans has been in banking approaching three years. He has a prior background in English with a degree from the University of Wyoming and marketing emphasis while there.
Traffic Commission to meet Thursday
The Traffic Commission will host a regular meeting at 7 a.m. Thursday in the City Annex Building, 405 Grand Ave.
This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for accommodations must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for further information.
