City of Laramie street division working to improve road surface conditions
In April, Streets focused on potholes and working to provide residents improved road surface conditions. To date this fiscal year, Streets has used 31 tons of cold mix, or 1,250 50-pound bags. Twenty tons alone have been used since the first of this year. The city was fortunate enough to receive $5,000 from the Pizza for Potholes promotion funded by Domino’s. This promotional award provided the city with six tons of cold mix that did not have to come out of the city’s maintenance budget. This material allowed us to fill 190 potholes in 106 various locations.
Local students named to Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List
Tow local students were recently recognized by Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, for being named to the Dean’s Honor List for spring semester 2019. They maintained a 3.75 minimum GPA while carrying at least 12 credit hours: Benjamin Graeff and Daniel Graeff, from Laramie, were included on the list.
WYDOT, WHP urge motorists and passengers to always buckle up
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Wyoming Highway Patrol are urging motorists and passengers to always wear their seat belts to help keep them safe while traveling.
Wyoming has had 64 fatalities so far in 2019, which can be attributed to distracted driving, lack of seat belts, alcohol, and several other factors. So far, 43 percent were not wearing their seat belts.
So far, this year’s fatalities are higher than that of previous years. This time last year there were 36 fatalities and 37 in 2017.
Total fatalities for an entire year have fluctuated when looking at data over five years.
Wyoming had 111 total fatalities in 2018. There were 123 in 2017, 112 in 2016, 145 in 2015 and 150 in 2014.
May is Historic Preservation Month
This year, the Alliance for Historic Wyoming is celebrating a month to recognize the multitude of historic buildings that have been rehabilitated, repurposed and “working” throughout the state.
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming recognizes Mountain View Historic Hotel & Café in Centennial for its historic preservation efforts.
The Wyoming Business Council is a sponsor of the month’s celebration of historic preservation, as well. A total of 15 businesses, the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center, a Historic Building Bender/Bar Crawl in Gillette, and the Cheyenne Preservation Summit will be promoted through posters and various media outlets. To find out more about Historic Preservation Month and the recognized businesses, events, and promotions highlighted in the month of May, check out the AHW’s Facebook page and website www.historicwyoming.org.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Jacobs Polidora, LLC Office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
For more information, call Jennifer Curran at (307) 760-8670 or send a private message to our Facebook group at www.facebook.com/AlbanyCountyBereavedParents.
City, county, UW to close for Memorial Day
The city of Laramie Administrative Offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on
Monday. For information on office hours for solid waste, recycling and/or the recreation center, go to www.cityoflaramie.org.
All Albany County Office’s will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day and will resume regular work hours Tuesday.
Most University of Wyoming administrative offices will be closed, and classes will be dismissed Monday for Memorial Day. Normal business hours (7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) and classes will resume Tuesday.
Go to www.uwyo.edu for more information.
Grand Avenue work to begin Tuesday
Grand Avenue will be repaved this summer, with lane closures in effect.
Construction will be from Third Street to 15th Street. In addition to new pavement, curbs and gutters will be repaired, sidewalk intersections will be made ADA-compliant and traffic signals will be replaced at Fourth, Ninth, 13th, and 15th streets.
Some trees along Grand Avenue will also be removed, and WYDOT has already been in touch with affected property owners.
In late July, paving will begin and will continue though late August.
The entire project should be complete by the end of August.
Drivers should be prepared for lane closures during the course of the project, as well as delays or closures at intersections while signals are being replaced.
ACCWA to meet Tuesday
Albany County Clean Water Advocates will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a tour of the new Emergency Response Center at 5 p.m., at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2374 W. Jefferson St.
Contact Martin Greller at martin.m.greller@gmail.com or go to www.albanycountycleanwateradvocates.org for more information.
NADA to celebrate 5 years of clinics
The National Acupuncture Detoxification Association will be hosting a potluck dinner and open house from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St. This is free to the public.
The event celebrates five years of Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics, a free service that started with two weekly clinics and has now grown to five. We will be recognizing the generosity of the volunteers and of the locations that donate their space for this invaluable community service.
There are five clinics each week, the locations and schedule can be found in the Laramie Boomerang’s community calendar on page A2 or on the Facebook page: Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics.
Honors Piano Concert slated for Wednesday
An Honors Piano Concert featuring Laramie piano students ages 9-17 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
Admission is free to the public.
Sports camp coming up for local youth
The Laramie Power Camp multi-sport day camp is planned for 8 a.m.-noon June 3-6 at Linford Elementary School and Kiwanis Park. The camp is for students entering grades 3-6 in fall 2019. Admission is $5, and scholarships are available. Camps include breakfast, snack and lunch.
Young athletes can choose from basketball, football, soccer or volletball.
For more information, email Aaron Frude at afrude@fca.org or Ernie Mecca emecca@fca.org for more information. Register at www.fcacamps.org.
The camp is hosted by UW/Laramie Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
LHS orchestra gearing up for Ireland
The Laramie High School Orchestra is planning a trip to Ireland on June 3. This trip is a combined trip with the String Academy of Wyoming (Laramie) and Kelly Walsh High school (Casper). The director is Sarah McCoy (LHS Orchestra director). A Bon Voyage Concert is planned for 6 p.m. June 2 at the LHS Theater.
Upcoming class to focus on stress, anxiety
Ending Hamster Wheel Brain: 3 Tricks to Reduce Everyday Stress and Anxiety So You Can Focus on the Important Things in Life is set for 5:30 p.m. June 4 in the Basement Library of Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic 1277 N. 15th St. in the Reynolds Crossing. Shawn Palmer, ND, is the speaker.
In this class, you will learn:
n Why taking care of your stress is not just important for your mental health, but is also important for your physical health.
n How natural medicine can slow down your hamster wheel brain so that you can reduce your stress levels.
n How you can take steps to protect your physical health, even when life seems crazy.
ACPL planning public hearing
An Albany County Public Library public hearing regarding personnel policies is planned for 5:15 p.m. June 5 in the ACPL Large Meeting Room. Go to www.acplwy.org for more information.
Arbor Day Tree Sale set for June 8
Rooted in Laramie is a new nonprofit based in Laramie with the goal of increasing and caring for Laramie’s community forest canopy. RiL is planning an Arbor Day Tree Sale, set for 8 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8 at the Laramie Ice & Events Center, 3510 Garfield St.
There will be a selection of trees in 15-gallon containers at the discounted price of $50 per tree. RiL will plant your tree and provide health checks for the first year.
Trees must be planted in the right-of-way within city limits. The limit is one tree per household. There are only 50 trees available. Doors open at 6:30 a.m.
Contact Rooted in Laramie at rootedinlaramie@gmail.com or 721-5338 or find Rooted in Laramie on Facebook for more information.
House concert to feature Thrown-Out Bones
Rewind 10 years: Lead singer/drummer Liliana Urbain and lead guitarist Nick Chang spend most days after middle school in Chang’s bedroom writing songs about food and geek love. Keyboardist Craig Mason joins them with his passion for theory and gives the band a technical, heady spin.
Fast-Foward to 2015: Urbain returns from three years of cross-country, van-dwelling touring with other projects, now focused on the dream and drive to transform PFL into a serious project. A hosue concert is planned for 7 p.m. June 8 at Vista de la Luna Bed and Breakfast, 88 Monument Road. Admission is $10 per person and for attendees 21 and older.
Contact Paul Montoya or Lynn Montoya at vistadelaluna@gmail.com or 307-314-9511 for more information.
Artist Meetup set for June 3
The next Artist Meetup has been scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. June 3 in the mezzanine at Big Hollow Food Co-op. This will be a casual conversation led by you, the artist. Bring a work in progress, share it with us. This can be an opportunity to seek feedback, seek solutions to problems or just let us know what you are up to these days.
WindFest Wyoming 2019 set for July 6
And outdoor concert and kite festival, with food, fun and a beer tent, is planned for 2-9 p.m. July 6 at Vista de la Luna Bed and Breakfast, 88 Monument Road. Admission is $15 and open to the public.
Sisters Eva, Hannah, Sarah and Liza Holbrook are, after all, 20-something women, born in a five-year span and raised in a bohemian, art-loving family in Fort Collins, Colorado. SHEL’s spellbinding live performances tap deep skills as instrumentalists and total trust to generate improbable power on stage. Shogren Shanghai’d is a new addition this year. Tickets are available at www.windfestwyoming.com.
Contact Paul Montoya at windfestwyoming@gmail.com or 307-314-9511 or go to www.windfestwyoming.com for more information.
High Ground Fair slated for Sept. 21-22
The Higher Ground Fair is planned for 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Albany County Fairgrounds
Experience the best of regional tradition and innovation in one extraordinary weekend.
Admission is free for volunteers and children 12 and younger.
Online adult tickets (ages13-64) are $8 for a one-day ticket and $14 for a weekend ticket and online elder tickets (65 and older) are $6 for a one-day ticket and $10 for the weekend
Adults tickets at the gate are $10 for one day and $16 for the weekend. Elder tickets at the gate are $8 for one day and $12 for the weekend.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org for more information.
