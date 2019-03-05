Mindfulness sessions to wrap up
Mindfulness for Teens and Tweens has only a few sessions remaining: 4 p.m. March 6 and March 13 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St. Email Michelle Visser at michvisser@gmail.com for more information.
Plainsmen Pathways to wrap up April 2
The final Plainsmen Pathways event is planned for April 2. Students can visit with employers in the community, according to a news release.
All events are from 2-3:30 p.m. during intervention and enrichment in the Laramie High School Commons Area. The schedule of four events is as follows:
APRIL 2: Art/public service/volunteer/other
Contact Jessica M. Rasmussen at jessica.rasmussen@wyo.gov or 745-3160 to be part of these events or for more information.
Laramie hockey: Girls 19U players earn state awards, 18U high school senior part of all-state selections
Three Laramie players were named to the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League (WAHL) A-Division 19U Girls All-state Team. Gabrielle Schwindt for defense, Cassie Troy as goalie and Emmie Wahlgren as offense were each selected. Laramie’s Yvonne Durfee won the 19U state Fastest Skater Competition. Their Laramie Outlaws 19U-A team placed third out of eight teams in the state.
Laramie Amateur Hockey Club’s (LAHC) 18U team senior Evan Naughton was honored with selection to the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League (WAHL) All-State A-team at ceremonies Saturday March 2 in Gillette, Wyoming. The 18U team competed in the A-Division in the state for the first time in 13 years, losing both playoff games. The team was seeded 5th in the state.
