On this day in 1920, the Laramie Republican reported that the Laramie Women’s Club, feeling it had outgrown its present quarters, was asking for a club house or a community house, though it had yet to be determined which was preferable. Whether exclusively a club house or a building dedicated to the needs of the whole community, the “leading spirits in the movement” felt that the time had come when Laramie could no longer do without some such structure. When the Carnegie Library had been erected 15 or more years before, it seemed the facilities would have been ample for years to come for all of the club’s purposes. But the “reading public” had increased so that the library needed room for expansion.
Most Popular
Articles
- First coronavirus case reported in Wyoming
- UW asks for self-quarantines after inter-state travel
- COVID-19 causes more Laramie shakeups
- WyoTech purchases 70 acres
- Local officials say coronavirus outbreak risk remains low
- Kathleen M. "Kathy" Trabing
- Wyoming, Albany County prepare for coronavirus
- Motorists at shelter describe experiences from Interstate 80 pileup
- Ramirez family takes first step in wrongful death case
- Kathy Trabing
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Laramie City Council votes for carbon-neutral goal (4)
- Lummis determined to win over Albany County voters (2)
- Wyoming, Albany County prepare for coronavirus (1)
- Budget bill to ban students’ insurance from covering abortions (1)
- City approves 10-year development plan for Laramie (1)
- Rail Tie Wind Project: The project landowners’ perspective (1)
- The candidate of the nonbelievers (1)
- Calling the Wuhan virus 'the Wuhan virus' isn't racist (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.