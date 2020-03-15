On this day in 1920, the Laramie Republican reported that the Laramie Women’s Club, feeling it had outgrown its present quarters, was asking for a club house or a community house, though it had yet to be determined which was preferable. Whether exclusively a club house or a building dedicated to the needs of the whole community, the “leading spirits in the movement” felt that the time had come when Laramie could no longer do without some such structure. When the Carnegie Library had been erected 15 or more years before, it seemed the facilities would have been ample for years to come for all of the club’s purposes. But the “reading public” had increased so that the library needed room for expansion.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.