POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Audubon society to meet today
Eagle banding and raptor research will be the topics for this month’s meeting of the Laramie Audubon Society, set for 7 p.m. today at the University of Wyoming’s Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium, 10th and Lewis streets. Wildlife biologist Mike Lockhart, formerly with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, will describe his years afield trapping eagles and other raptors for scientific research projects. The talk will center on anecdotal experiences in the field rather than scientific findings, including interesting events and observed behaviors witnessed for eagles and a variety of other wildlife. The group will meet in the Berry Center ground floor lobby for “bird chat” and refreshments for the half-hour prior to the talk.
Linford celebrating 40 years
The public is invited to a Linford Elementary School 40th birthday celebration from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Linford Gym, 120 S. Johnson St. The student council will be selling sdinner. A hot dog meal is $4, a hamburger meal is $5 and popcorn is 50 cents. Meals come with chips and a drink. Cake and punch will also be provided.
Hospice, UW hosting estate planning event
Hospice of Laramie and the University of Wyoming Estate Planning Practicum will offer a presentation about protecting assets and estates, preparing living wills and powers of attorneys at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 1754 Centennial Drive. For more information, call 766-6441.
Fundraiser to aid flood relief
The Albany County 4-H Flood Relief Dinner is from 5-8 p.m. Friday in the Albany County Fairgrounds Activity Building. Admission is $10 per person and $45 per child 5 and younger. The fundraiser will feature a potato bar and a silent auction. Proceeds will go toward the farms, ranches and communities that have experienced flooding in Nebraska.
Presale tickets can be purchased at the University of Wyoming Albany County Extension Office at the fairgrounds.
Business or individuals interested in donating an auction item can contact Leah Churches at 742-2032, 970-301-2442 or leahchurches@gmail.com. For general information about the event, contact Mary Louise Wood at 721-2571, 307-630-1705 or mwood8@uwyo.edu or find Albany County 4-H on Facebook.
Studio time open to local youth
T.O.A.S.T (Teen Open Art Studio Time) is form 1-4 p.m. Saturday in the Shelton Studio at the University of Wyoming Art Museum. T.O.A.S.T is open to all Middle School and High School age youth and is a free opportunity to create art with provided materials. For more information, email Michelle Visser at museumed@uwyo.edu.
Sixth annual She Served event set
She Served is an attempt by the VSC to highlight the value and stories of women in all aspects of service. This year, She Served will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday in the Family Ballroom of the University of Wyoming Union (located on the second floor). Students, veterans and the local community members are all invited. The day of the event will include tables with photos and biographical stories written by and about female service members, along with stories about women that have supported our armed forces. The event will include video interviews of female veterans and family intermittently spaced with guest speakers sharing their stories and highlighting their service and experiences. The event will also have booths set up along the walls. The goal is to make visitors experiences as enriching as possible by offering engaging informational stations and keeping the event both serious yet pleasant. This event will also have a raffle benefitting the UW Veteran’s Emergency Fund. Supporting the Spice for Life by bringing a spice, sauce or mix will get you a free raffle ticket. Additional tickets can be purchased for $5 for two tickets. Speakers for the event include a video conference with currently deployed female service members, presenter Barbara Peterson (who will present on the WASPs of WWII) and other current duty service members.
Contact Jerica Hunter at jmorley2@uwyo.edu or 307-431-0121 for more information.
Thrivent Action Team accepting donations
The Thrivent Financial Action Team from Zion Lutheran church has, again, been approved to purchase backpacks for the Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack Program. One hundred ninety-five colorful backpacks have been purchased. Food Donations may be dropped off from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at ACSD No. 1, 419 S. Eighth St. Items should be nonperishable, individual serving size and should not require refrigeration. They should not require additional utensils to open and prepare. Sample items include juice boxes, Jello pudding cups, fruit cups, filled cracker snacks, fruit rollups or fruit snacks, granola bars, single serve cereal boxes and oatmeal packets, tuna, soups, chili, meat filled ravioli, raman noodles and macaroni and cheese. Items should not contain peanuts or tree nuts.
Call Jonie Markle at 721-4482 for more information.
City of Laramie encourages residents to participate in a community survey
Many Laramie residents will receive surveys from the Wyoming Survey Analysis Center in mailboxes next week. The purpose of the survey is to gather input from residents on a wide variety of topics of interest. Since 2006, the City of Laramie has conducted four citizen surveys. Each survey asks similar and often identical questions so that improvement can be tracked over time.
The information gathered in the surveys assists in the delivery of service, improved communications, strategic planning and budget development. The City of Laramie regards the surveys as one of many ways to get to know its customers (i.e. residents and visitors) and, in turn, improve or enhance its services to better meet local needs.
The City of Laramie requests that surveys are completed and returned in accordance with the instructions included within survey.
Questions regarding the survey methodology and such can be directed to the following WYSAC staff: Brian Harnisch at harnisch@uwyo.edu or Bistra Anatchkova at bistra@uwyo.edu.
Friends of 133rd Quarter Auction set for May 26
The public is invited to the Friends of the 133rd Quarter Auction, scheduled for 4 p.m. May 26 at the VFW 2221, 2142 Garfield St. Tickets are $7 and include the first bidding paddle. Attendees can purchase additional paddles at the door for two for $5. More paddles mean more chances to win. Bring rolls of quarters. Never been to a quarter auction?! Attendees need zero experience to bid, win and have a great time. Vendor registration is now open. If you have a small business, handmade, homemade, jewelry, skincare, food or whatever else, you’re invited to come promote your business and support a great cause. Go to https://forms.gle/nbgGskNt98LPVNw99 to apply for a space.
Contact Melanie Silvernagel at friendsofthe133rd@gmail.com or 605-645-6668 or find the Friends of the 133rd on Facebook for more information.
Public meeting to focus on North Sewer Trunk Main
The city of Laramie will conduct a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the City of Laramie Annex Building, 405 Grand Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to allow citizens to review and comment on the North Laramie Sanitary Sewer Trunk Main Project (involves the design and construction of a new sanitary sewer main serving north Laramie).
At the meeting, the city of Laramie will present maps and information regarding the proposed project and will discuss the estimated cost of the improvements and the plan for funding the improvements.
Written comments are also welcome. Send written comments to Brooks Webb, Interim Director of Public Works, City of Laramie, P.O. Box C, Laramie, WY 82073 by 5 p.m. today.
Cellist to play today
Renowned cellist Carl Donakowski, in collaboration with University of Wyoming pianist Xin Chang, will present a cello recital as special guest of the UW Music Department at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall.
The recital will feature works by Bach, Britten and Piazzola. Donakowski will also give a cello masterclass, featuring UW cellists, at 4 p.m. March 27 in the BCPA Recital Hall. The concert and masterclass are both free to the public.
UW Board of Trustees to meet through
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider two new academic programs and receive updates on a wide variety of issues during its regular meeting today-Friday.
The meeting of the full board begins Thursday morning. The meetings take place in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions. The public testimony period is set for 11 a.m. Thursday.
Trustees will be asked Thursday afternoon to approve a new Bachelor of General Studies degree, a multidisciplinary degree that bridges academic disciplines and colleges to facilitate degree completion. This degree will offer students the opportunity to select two focus areas of study — a primary and a secondary — from a total of 16 focus areas offered across the university. It’s designed for nontraditional students, returning students, students who arrive at UW with significant college credit and students with complex curricular interests.
Additionally, the board will be asked to approve a new bachelor’s degree program in elementary and special education. The dual-major degree will equip students to teach both elementary school students and students with disabilities.
Among the topics on which the board will be updated are development of the university’s academic calendar for each of the three academic years from 2020-21 to 2022-23; UW’s reaccreditation by the Higher Learning Commission; a proposal to reorganize, consolidate and reduce academic degree programs in geography; and development of the university’s budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2019-meeting-materials/march_27-29_2019_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Tax help available at Eppson
Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare and e-file tax returns for free. Volunteers are available from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through April 15 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment with a Tax-Aide counselor.
StudioWYO to host Open Mic Night with Hunter Hicks
Open Mic Night is from 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens. This entertaining and varied performance is free to the public. Open Mic Night will begin with host Hunter Hicks with his unique folk/country style. All ages are not only welcome, but also encouraged to sign up to perform. Sign-ups will begin at 6:30 p.m. As always, StudioWYO is proud to host these outstanding performers. StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services. StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local artists and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment. With a new show each week, there is never a dull moment and always something new to be learned and experienced. For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
UW Art Museum hosts gallery walk-through with student award winners
The University of Wyoming Art Museum will host a free gallery walk-through featuring student award winners from the 44th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
The gallery walk-through is an opportunity to hear students discuss their artistic motivations such as what drives the content of their work and why specific artistic media were chosen, and to answer visitors’ questions. This opportunity helps students develop as professional artists and bolster public speaking skills.
The annual Juried UW Student Exhibition is open to any student enrolled at UW or any in-state student enrolled through UW distance courses during the current academic year. For the 44th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition, 75 students — from 21 different majors — submitted 198 works of art for review. From those, 61 artworks by 56 students were selected.
An out-of-state juror is invited each year to select the exhibition from student submissions. This year’s juror was Louise Martorano, executive director of the RedLine Contemporary Art Center in Denver.
Each year, UW administration and departments, as well as businesses and individuals, provide cash prizes and purchase awards that recognize and support the creative work of UW students.
Billy Harris, of Laramie, is among the winners.
The exhibition will be on display through May 18.
For more information about the UW Art Museum, call (307) 766-6622, visit the website at www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum, or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.
Gender, sexuality expert to speak at UW
Jack Halberstam, one of the world’s leading experts on theories of gender and sexuality, will visit Wyoming as part of the 2019 Bruce Richardson Lecture in the Humanities, speaking at both the University of Wyoming.
He will speak at 4 p.m. Thursday in the UW College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium. The event is free to the public.
Halberstam is a professor of gender studies and English, and director of the Institute for Research on Women, Gender and Sexuality at Columbia University. He is the author of six books, including “Skin Shows: Gothic Horror and the Technology of Monsters,” “Female Masculinity,” “In Queer Time and Place,” “The Queer Art of Failure,” “Gaga Feminism: Sex, Gender and the End of Normal” and, most recently, a short book titled “Trans: A Quick and Quirky Account of Gender Variance.”
For more information about Halberstam’s talk or the Richardson Fund, email azibrak@uwyo.edu.
