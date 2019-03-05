Corrections
St. Matthew’s hosting Ash Wednesday services
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral will provide Ash Wednesday services at 7:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Ivinson Avenue and Third Street. All are welcome.
Globe Saxophone Quartet in concert this weekend
The Globe Saxophone Quartet will be in-residence at the University of Wyoming Music Department this weekend, culminating in two concerts that are free to the public.
The first concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall, features the Globe concert repertoire. The second concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the recital hall, features Stills & Impressions — all world premieres by UW composers. A reception will follow.
The four internationally renowned saxophonists of the Globe Saxophone Quartet — Rhett Bender, Jennifer Turpen, Scott Turpen, and John Bleuel — began playing together in 1994 as graduate students at the University of Georgia. Early successes include twice competing in the semi-final round of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and winning first prize in 1995 at the NACWAPI National Symposium Chamber Music Competition. The quartet members are professors at universities in Wyoming, Georgia, and Oregon. The ensemble has performed internationally in China and on chamber music series in the US including the Wyoming Cultural Outreach, Community Concerts Series and Britt Festival. Globe Saxophone Quartet concerts feature the beautiful and multi-faceted timbre of four saxophones with music styles running the gamut of classical, jazz, and world music. Members of the quartet are Yamaha Performing Artists and perform on Rousseau Mouthpieces.
Woman’s Club to meet Friday
The Laramie Woman’s Club will be having its monthly meeting at noon Friday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. Lunch is pot-luck style, and the program starts at 1 p.m. This month, Kodie Davis from Sweets Bakery will be the guest speaker. RSVP and information can be obtained from Janine Kropf at janinekropf@yahoo.com.
Tourism Board to meet Monday
The monthly Albany County Tourism Board meeting will be at 4 p.m. Monday in the offices, 210 Custer St. The public is welcome. Questions can be directed to staff at 745-4195.
ACGS to meet March 12
Often, it is not clear how our ancestors who homesteaded actually received their land.
“Homesteading: Beyond the Romance” is the topic at the January meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society, set for 7 p.m. March 12 in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Presented by Robert Zemanek, ACGS President, this program will guide you to where and how to find those answers. He will focus on what and why homesteaders were required to do by the government. Major land laws will be covered, with the Homestead Act in more detail. Many different descriptions are found in the government records, and it makes one wonder exactly who was sitting on the bench outside the land office waiting to “help” our ancestor. ACGS meetings are free to the public.
For more information contact Katie Morgan, pksmorgan@msn.com or 307-399-3881.
Two food drives planned
Leadership Laramie will conduct and host two food drives on behalf of Interfaith-Good Samaritan from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and March 17 at Ridley’s Family Market.
Leadership Laramie needs:
n Anything with meat (tuna, spam, stew, chili, ravioli, etc.)
n Canned tomatoes (diced or sauce for pasta)
n Canned fruit
n Canned soup
n Canned beans
n Peanut butter
n Rice, pasta, cereal, or oatmeal
n Powdered or shelf-stable milk
n Diapers
Call 742-4240 or email director@laramieinterfaith.org for more information.
Roundtable to feature Etsy
Etsy 101 is the topic for the next Wyoming Women’s Business Center roundtable meeting, set for 8:30-10 a.m. March 14 in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Sarajane Helm, an independent artist and author, will discuss how to get started on Etsy.
Etsy is an e-commerce website focused on handmade or vintage items and supplies, as well as unique factory-manufactured items. These items fall under a wide range of categories, including jewelry, bags, clothing, home décor and furniture, toys, art, as well as craft supplies and tools.
Basic topics at the roundtable include:
1. How to open and account
2. Etsy Features
3. How to List products
4. How to reach your customers
Healthy U workshop start April 8
The Wyoming Center on Aging and the Eppson Center for Seniors are planning Healthy U, a six-week workshop for adults with chronic health conditions and their friends, family and caregivers. Participants will learn powerful strategies to help take control of their health and get relief from symptoms like pain, fatigue, anxiety and depression. Topics include action planning, dealing with frustration, how to communicate with health professionals, evaluating new treatments, healthy eating, decision making and appropriate exercise. The workshop is free and will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. Mondays April 8-May 13 at 1560 N. Third St. For more information or to sign up, contact Dominick at 766-2765 or dduhamel@uwyo.edu.
WOTM planning Spring Bazaar
The Women of the Moose are hosting a Spring Bazaar from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 13 at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Those interested in being a vendor can contact San Dee Hutton at 745-3039 (leave a message) or shutton@uwyo.edu or Deb Wessels at 760-0860.
Vendor applications can be picked up at the Lodge during open hours. An 8-foot table is $20. Applications are due no later than April 10.
The bazaar will have concessions available and lots of great things to see and buy for Easter.
Cellist visiting UW
World-famous cellist Lynn Harrell returns to the University of Wyoming to teach and perform as featured guest artist for the April 20 UW Cello Festival.
Directed by festival founder and UW cello professor, Dr. Beth Vanderborgh, the festival attracts students, teachers, performers, cello makers and vendors nationwide for workshops, lectures and masterclasses.
At 5 p.m., Michael Griffith conducts the Festival Cello Choir, the largest cello ensemble every assembled in Wyoming, in a free concert in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The day concludes at 7:30 p.m. with a special chamber music performance of “Lynn Harrell and Friends” in the BCPA Recital Hall. Get tickets at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Book sale planned through Wednesday
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will hold the annual spring sale Friday-Wednesday. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized and arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore or library — use our map to navigate to your genre. The sale includes books, art prints, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, and more. We have a large number of books in a variety of world languages, books in large print and a new selection of poetry. Remember to check the Book Nook, near the library entrance.
The sale is held in the basement of the Albany County Public Library located at 310 S. Eighth St. — on the corner of 8th Street and Grand Avenue. The hours of the sale are:
n Today, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
n Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. – 50 percent-off day.
Memberships may be purchased at the library circulation desk or at the sale, including members only day. Annual memberships are $10 per person or $15 per household.
For more information, contact acplbooksale@gmail.com or 307-721-2580 x 5464.
Wyoming State Science Fair public viewing set for today
More than 200 students representing 36 schools will return to the University of Wyoming campus March 3-5 for the Wyoming State Science Fair.
School groups and the public are invited to visit the 2019 Wyoming State Science Fair’s Pre-College Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Research Competition, according to Erin Stoez, Wyoming State Science Fair coordinator.
Students in sixth through 12th grade will display posters featuring their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) research.
Student posters will be displayed in the UW Conference Center for public viewing from 8:30-10:30 a.m. today.
For more information about the Wyoming State Science Fair and how to enter the competition, email wyostatefair@gmail.com or visit www.uwyo.edu/sciencefair/.
Kiwanis to host Rowland
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will meet at noon today at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery. The speaker will be John Rowland, who will be discussing the Continental Divide Trail.
Nutrition classes, breastfeeding events planned for March
Cent$ible Nutrition classes for WIC clients are at 4 p.m. March 12 and noon March 20 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. 2nd St. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free breastfeeding class open to all pregnant women is at 10 a.m. March 13 at the Albany County WIC Clinic. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free community breastfeeding café is from 10:30 a.m.-noon today and March 19 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks are provided, and young children welcome. The café is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is at 12:15-1 p.m. Monday at Albany County Public Health and WIC, 609 S. 2nd Street. The meeting is open to all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
A free breastfeeding class, Breastfeeding 2 (breastfeeding after 3 months and returning to work and school), is at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Summit Conference Room of Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. 30th St. The class is offered by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition and IMH. Email hr@ivinsonhospital.org or call 755-4621 to sign up or for more information.
LYP to host Sheriff O’Malley
Join the Laramie Young Professionals as the group hosts Albany County Sheriff Dave O’Malley during it’s monthly luncheon meeting from noon-1 p.m. today in the upstairs area of the Library Sports Grille & Brewery.
O’Malley obtained a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Wyoming. He worked for the Laramie Police Department moving through the ranks as patrol officer, detective, detective sergeant, detective lieutenant, commander and chief of police.
He is the current Albany County Sheriff and has held his position since 2011.
Commission to meet today
The Albany County Commission is set to gather for its regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. today in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Call 721-2541 or email commissioners@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
ACSD No. 1 planning special meeting
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees of Albany County School District No. 1 will host a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the School Administration Office, 1948 Grand Ave., for the purpose of executive session to fill a vacant trustee seat.
Agenda and official minutes of the meeting will be available for inspection by any citizen at www.acsd1.org.
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators set for Wednesday
The University of Wyoming Art Museum will host a series of gallery walk-through events monthly on select Wednesdays during UW’s spring semester from 12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators is an informal gallery walk-through with museum curators and special guests that focuses on one of the exhibitions on view in the museum. Visitors are encouraged to continue the conversation after the in-gallery session. The monthly events are free and open to the public.
Wednesday’s gallery walk-through spotlights the 44th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition, with select UW student award winners. The exhibition will open Feb. 23 and will be on display through May 18.Discussions will be casual and informal, and will include stories behind the art. Lunch will be provided following each gallery walk-through in the UW Art Museum’s entrance hall.
Contact Katie Christensen at katie.christensen@uwyo.edu or 766-3496 or go to http://www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/events.
Tax help available at Eppson
Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare and e-file tax returns for free. Volunteers are available from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through April 15 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment with a Tax-Aide counselor.
