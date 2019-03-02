Correction
A story titled “Council considering ‘safe harbor’ for toad,” on page A3 of Thursday’s Boomerang contained an error. The original safe harbor agreement was made with the Wyoming Central Land and Improvement Company. The mistake was due to reporter error. The Boomerang regrets the mistake.
A story titled “Library board offers wage hikes” on page A1 of Feb. 23’s Laramie Boomerang incorrectly stated salary increases for library employees went into effect Friday. The pay raises are effective May 1. The mistake was due to a reporter’s error. The Laramie Boomerang regrets the mistake.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Update on newspaper subscriber invoicing problems
We have corrected the problem going forward. However, there is a possibility customers might receive a duplicate invoice or an invoice after they have made a payment. We would appreciate your continued patience as this continues to be resolved. If you have any questions or concerns about your subscription, please feel free to call us at 742-2176.
LYP to host Sheriff O’Malley
Join the Laramie Young Professionals as the group hosts Albany County Sheriff Dave O’Malley during it’s monthly luncheon meeting from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday in the upstairs area of the Library Sports Grille & Brewery.
O’Malley obtained a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Wyoming. He worked for the Laramie Police Department moving through the ranks as patrol officer, detective, detective sergeant, detective lieutenant, commander and chief of police.
He is the current Albany County Sheriff and has held his position since 2011.
Agenda set for UW spring town hall Thursday
Members of the University of Wyoming community will receive updates on the 2019 Wyoming legislative session and a number of other topics during the Spring Faculty and Staff Town Hall from 1:20-2:35 p.m. Thursday in the Wyoming Union Ballroom.
President Laurie Nichols will lead the legislative report. Other presentations will include updates on UW residence hall planning, the process and timeline; the campus master planning process; the Strategic Improvement Working Group, which is an outgrowth of the “Great Colleges to Work For” survey in 2018; and the university’s data governance committee.
At the end of the presentations, there will be a time for questions from the campus community.
Faculty, staff, students and others are invited and encouraged to attend the town hall. The president has authorized 90 minutes of release time for employees to attend. The scheduling of release time should be a collaborative discussion between employee and supervisor to ensure the effective and efficient operation of the unit.
C.J. Box to visit Laramie
The University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center will host noted Wyoming author C.J. Box for his latest novel, “Wolf Pack,” from noon-2 p.m. March 20.
The author will be in the AHC’s Stock Growers Room as he debuts the latest novel in the Joe Pickett series. There will be a talk and book signing, with copies of the novel sold at the site by the University Store.
Parking at the AHC is free for those who register at the front desk. The event is free to the public. No audio or video recordings or flash photography will be permitted during the event.
Contact Jennifer Kirk at jkirk3@uwyo.edu or 766-6835 for more information.
Bohl to speak at Scout dinner
Tickets are on sale for the annual dinner and fund-raiser for the High Altitude District of the Boy Scouts of America. Craig Bohl, University of Wyoming Cowboys football head coach, will be the featured speaker.
The buffet dinner (BBQ chicken and beef brisket) is set for April 24 at the Laramie Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. No-host cocktails and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. and the buffet dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each.
Door prizes are two guns: 7mm Ruger American Rifle and .270 Savage Axis with scope. Ticket holder does not have to be present to win.
The silent auction will include a variety of donated items, including a fly rod and other outdoor gear.
Tickets are available at the Western States Bank (3430 Grand Ave,), Dr. Brad Walgren’s dental office, 3421 Garfield St. and at the West Laramie Fly Store. For more information, call Adam Lindstrom at 721-9100 or Larry Weatherford 460-8118.
All proceeds will be used to support local Scout activities.
Book sale planned through Wednesday
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will hold the annual spring sale Friday-Wednesday. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized and arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore or library — use our map to navigate to your genre. The sale includes books, art prints, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, and more. We have a large number of books in a variety of world languages, books in large print and a new selection of poetry. Remember to check the Book Nook, near the library entrance.
The sale is held in the basement of the Albany County Public Library located at 310 S. Eighth St. — on the corner of 8th Street and Grand Avenue. The hours of the sale are:
n Today, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
n Sunday, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (special Sunday hours)
n Monday, 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
n Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
n Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. – 50 percent-off day
Memberships may be purchased at the library circulation desk or at the sale, including members only day. Annual memberships are $10 per person or $15 per household.
For more information, contact acplbooksale@gmail.com or 307-721-2580 x 5464.
Laramie hockey playing Cheyenne, Gillette this weekend
Laramie Outlaws Hockey has the following games planned:
TODAY
n 12U-A vs. the Gillette Wild is at 1:30 p.m.
All events are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Horse packing class offered today
A class about the basics of horse packing for backcountry travel is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today starting at a feedlot at 5200 County Road 19 near LaPorte, Colorado. The class is taught by Ollie Hill, who has written six books about horse packing, along with Jay Talbott. Topics include equipment, hitches and knots, basic wilderness survival, first aid and more. Three horses will be present for students to work with. To get to the class location, take U.S. Highway 287 south to Owl Canyon Road. Head east to the roundabout and then south for about six miles to a feedlot on the east side of County Road 19. Call 970-222-3380 to register. For more information, call Hill at 745-4553 or Talbott at 760-1205.
Laramie Local Foods hosting class
Breaking Free From Recipes is from 9 a.m.-noon today at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. Admission is $10.
Come learn how to understand flavor profiles and basic techniques to create meals with what’s available to you without using a recipe.
Baron Wright recently moved to Laramie from California with a little bit of culinary school under his belt.
Find the event on Facebook for more information.
Audubon planning field trip
This weekend, a Laramie Audubon Society trip will feature relaxing feeder-watching with the goal of observing montane birds. The group will meet at 8 a.m. today at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave., to organize carpool groups. They will then drive to the Snowy Range for a no-host breakfast at the Albany Lodge. This trip provides an opportunity to socialize, watch birds from the Albany Lodge windows and wander the vicinity with the goal of observing birds at nearby feeders. Attendees should bring money for breakfast and binoculars (if available) and should dress in plenty of warm layers, as the group expects to spend substantial time outside. Email LAS at laramie.audubon@gmail.com for more information.
Glass recycling dates set for March, April
Glass recycling will be accepted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot today-Sunday, March 30-31 and April 20, as well as from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 19 at Simpson Plaza as part of Earth Day.
Clear and colored glass should be sorted.
LAWS planning adoption event
Caturday adoption events are planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every other Saturday at 1104 S. Second St. The next date is today. Kittens are available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats are available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460- 3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
UW alumnus launching book
Second Story Bookstore will host a book launch for “The Immoral Code” by Lillian Clark from 1-3 p.m. today at 105 Ivinson Ave. All are welcome.
Called “gleefully engrossing” (The Bulletin) and “a well-paced debut” (Kirkus), this Knopf Book for Young Readers is a multi-perspective story about five teens determined to hack into one billionaire absentee father’s company to steal tuition money. Fast-paced and banter-filled, “The Immoral Code” is a hilarious and thought-provoking Robin Hood story for the 21st century.
Clark is a graduate of the University of Wyoming and a former manager of The Second Story, who now lives with her family in the Teton Valley of Idaho, where she writes books for teens.
UW Art Museum hosting Family Saturday Workshop
Bring family and friends to the Art Museum for fun and creative art-making at Family Saturday Workshop, set for 10 a.m.-noon today. Participants will have access to different traditional and cutting edge materials each session, much like those used by UW students from the 44th Annual Juried Student Exhibition. These Saturdays are great times for exploration of new materials and ideas as wells as concepts of identity, community, and belonging.Family Saturday Workshop is an open studio, maker space inspired workshop led by the Art Museum’s trained teaching artists and educators to help families explore artistic materials and concepts inspired by museum exhibitions.Following a brief gallery tour, participants have access to artist materials in a creative maker-space environment. Guided hands-on instruction by knowledgeable art instructors or exploration on your own will take place in the Museum Studio.
4-H carnival set for today
The 2019 4-H Carnival is planned for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. today at the Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building.
The carnival will include games, food, prizes and a silent auction. All proceeds go to support the Albany County 4-H program.
Attendees can bring a non-perishable food items and/or backpacks for the Backpack Program.
Game tickets are 25 cents and food ranges in price form $1-$5.
Call 721-2571 for more information.
Quilts of Valor hosting Sew Day
The Laramie Quilts of Valor group invites the public to the bi-monthly quilt sew from 8 a.m.-noon today at QuiltEssentials, 314 S. Second St.
Those in helping make quilts for veterans in the community are encouraged to attend. There will be a general meeting during the sew time, and information on how to join the group as well as how to nominate a veteran to receive a quilt.
Go to https://laramieqov.wixsite.com/laramieqov or email laramieqov@gmail.com for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
