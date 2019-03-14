Corrections
Editor’s note: The events listed below are subject to change due to recent inclement weather without published notice in the Laramie Boomerang.
City, Landfill closed due to weather
All city of Laramie offices will be closed today due to inclement weather. This closure includes the Laramie Municipal Court. City offices will re-open Friday.
All Solid Waste Division operations will also be closed today, including the Laramie Landfill and trash and recycling collections. The city anticipates reopening the landfill and commencing collections Friday. All trash and recycling collections missed during the closure should be collected by the end of the day Saturday.
UW plans to be open Thursday
Although several University of Wyoming operations closed at some point Wednesday due to the weather, campus is expected to be operating on a normal schedule today. Changes to normal operating schedules are communicated using the UW Alert text message system. Faculty, staff and students should register for UW Alert at www.getrave.com/login/uwyo.
LPAC hires new public art director
The Laramie Public Art Coalition is pleased to announce the hire of a new director, Michelle Visser. The position is currently occupied by Meg Thompson Stanton, who announced her resignation in January in order to transition to other professional opportunities.
Visser brings to this position a rich background in arts education and community engagement. Currently, she is the teen coordinator for the University of Wyoming Art Museum, where she has developed T.O.A.S.T.: Teen Open Art Studio Time, through collaboration with local teens.
The Laramie Public Art Coalition’s mission is to enhance the unique visual and cultural vibrancy of Laramie and Albany County, in a manner that encourages participation and engagement from all our citizens and visitors. LPAC does not select art, but exists to facilitate those who want to engage in a public art project.
For more information, email Trey Sherwood, LPAC vice-chair, at downtownlaramie@gmail.com.
UW program announces cancellation of Women’s History Month lecture
Philosopher Alison Jaggar’s Women’s History Month lecture, sponsored by the University of Wyoming’s Gender and Women’s Studies Program, has been canceled. Her talk was scheduled for today. Jaggar is a professor of distinction at the University of Colorado-Boulder.
For more information, contact Susan Dewey at 766-3427 or sdewey3@uwyo.edu for more information.
Dan Lyon to present on Girl Guards at Albany County Historical Society meeting
The Albany County Historical Society will host its monthly meeting Tuesday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. The public is invited to this free event. A social hour with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting and presentation will begin at 7 p.m. The featured speaker will be Dan Lyon, presenting on Girl Guards: Wyoming’s Forgotten Women’s Militia. This talk commemorates the history of the nation’s first and only militia of teenagers who played a prominent role in Wyoming’s march toward statehood and women’s equality. The program will highlight Laramie citizens who served. Lyon developed an interest in military and Wyoming history while assigned to the Warren ICBM and Heritage Museum at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. During his tour, the museum was selected twice for the prestigious Air Force Space Command Museum of the Year award. He is also an award-winning writer, having won top prizes in the National Collegiate Press Association competition.
PFLAG to meet today
The monthly meeting of the Laramie Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) Chapter will be at 6:30 p.m. today at St. Paul’s UCC, 602 Garfield St.
Representative Sara Burlingame, HD4, will give a review of the recently completed Wyoming Legislative session.
Chapter meetings are hosted the second Thursday of the month. Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) with families, friends and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education and advocacy. Meetings are open to all. For more information, email pflaglaramie@gmail.com.
Studio time set for local youth
T.O.A.S.T: Teen Open Art Studio Time will take place from 4-7 p.m. today in the Shelton Studio at the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
Please note there is will be no studio time during Spring Break.
T.O.A.S.T is open to all middle school- and high school-age youth and is a free opportunity to create art with provided materials. Email Michelle Visser at museumed@uwyo.edu for more information.
UW program to host speaker for Women’s History Month
The University of Wyoming’s Gender and Women’s Studies Program will host famous philosopher Alison Jaggar to help celebrate Women’s History Month in March.
Jaggar, a professor of distinction at the University of Colorado-Boulder, will give a lecture on relations among nationalism, liberalism and feminism in context of debates about immigration. She will speak at 5 p.m. today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Event Center, 603 University Ave., with a catered reception to follow.
Jaggar’s talk is titled “‘You Will Not Replace Us!’ Decolonizing Liberalism and Feminism in Search of Immigration Justice.” She situates the issue by recalling some common misunderstandings of liberalism and some reasons for opposing it. She says that, in principle, liberalism and feminism are opposed to discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion and gender but, in practice, claims by some liberals and feminists have helped rationalize excluding would-be migrants for ethnocentric and racist reasons.
For more information, contact Susan Dewey at 766-3427 or sdewey3@uwyo.edu.
Laramie Foster Closet organizing coat drive
The Laramie Foster Closet is in need of items for foster families. Help children stay warm this winter by participating in a coat drive. Donate your new or gently used coats, clothes, shoes/boots and pajamas through today at the UW Lab School and UW Early Care and Education Center. Snow pants, snow suits, new packets of socks/underwear and 5T diapers are also being collected. Items are accepted in any size preemie through XXL.
Email sketuri@uwyo.edu for more information.
Commission planning meeting, meet and greet
The Albany County Commission has a no-host meet and greet with Board of County Commissioners planned for noon-1:30 p.m. today at Perkins Restaurant.
Book group to meet today
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Garden Spells” by Sarah Addison Allen.
“Garden Spells” tells the story of the women of the Waverley family — heirs to an unusual legacy, one that grows in a fenced plot behind their Queen Anne home in Bascom, North Carolina.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for April is “11-22-63” by Steven King. All are welcome to attend.
The Genevans to perform spring concert
The Genevans, with conductor David Kenneth Smith, will present a spring concert at 7 p.m. today at First Christian Church, 2130 Garfield St. Call 399-7587, go to www.geneva.edu/genevans_tour or find The Genevans on Facebook for more information.
Former Jackson Hole Mountain Resort president to speak
Jerry Blann, former president and CEO of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, will discuss the future of the ski industry at 7 p.m. today at the University of Wyoming.
His presentation is part of the UW Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources’ Distinguished Speaker Series. His free public talk is in Room 123 of the College of Business Building. A reception for Blann will precede his presentation in the building’s atrium, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m.
For more information, visit www.uwyo.edu/haub/events, or contact Amanda Korpitz at 766-6979 or akorpitz@uwyo.edu.
ACPL board to meet today
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board Meeting at 6:30 pm. today in the ACPL Meeting Room, 310 S. Eighth St. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include the FY20 budget priorities and the Employee Handbook. For more information, call 307-721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org.
Traffic commission meeting postponed
The Traffic Commission regular meeting scheduled for 7 a.m. today in the City Council Chambers of City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave., has been rescheduled for March 21.
The next meeting is April 11.
This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for further information.
Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee meeting rescheduled
The Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee regular meeting set for 1 p.m. today has been postponed until April 11.
Note: This Monolith Ranch site visit will be considered a Regular Quarterly Meeting. It is open to the public as are all quarterly meetings. All interested parties should contact Cindy Williams, Public Works Administrative Assistant, at 307-721-5230 for more details prior to Tuesday.
CattleWomen meeting slated for Friday
The Albany County CattleWomen will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. A chicken fried steak dinner with mashed potatoes will be served for $10. If you are a woman interested in the beef industry and the promotion of beef, please come join us. Our group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third grade students and other activities promoting beef. Scholarships are also provided by our organization. Please call Betty Wortman at 307-721-5031 for more information.
Soroptimist International of Laramie Community Service Grants available
Soroptimist International of Laramie is accepting applications for Community Service Grants. The second round of applications are being accepted now. The deadline is Friday. Applications are available at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org. Applications will be reviewed in April and notices sent out promptly, according to a news release.
The Laramie club’s main fundraiser is Laramie Laughs for a Cause, scheduled for February 22 at the Gryphon Theatre. Recent local recipients include Big Brothers Big Sisters, CLIMB Wyoming, Developmental Preschool, Distinguished Young Women, Downtown Clinic, Eppson Center, Family Promise, interfaith-Good Samaritan, Kiwanis, Laramie Reproductive Clinic, SAFE Project. Tickets are available online at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org.
Email silaramie@soroptimist.net for more information.
Lenten Prayer and Meal at St. Paul’s Newman Center
Are you searching for a way to grow spiritually or simply looking for a good meal with a community? Continuing Fridays during the six weeks of Lent, you are invited to St. Paul’s Newman Center to share a simple meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by praying the Stations of the Cross devotion at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
Universe No. 122 to perform at Buckhorn
Universe No. 122, a Central Massachusetts indie/alt rock project, will be performing at 7 p.m. Friday at the Buckhorn Bar with support from Old School Hype and Silence in December.
Universe No. 122 is the quintessential DIY project — all music is written, mixed, and performed by Paul LaPointe. The result is an amalgam of musical styles and influences swirled into a singular, expressive storyline. Comparisons have been drawn to artists such as Pink Floyd, David Bowie, and Coheed And Cambria.
Universe No. 122 will be showcasing songs from “Beyond Mars,” its debut album. “Beyond Mars” is a concept album that follows the story of a young man’s journey into space in an attempt to outrun a broken heart and leave behind his past in search of something more meaningful.
Art design contest deadline is Friday
The Higher Ground Fair Art Design Contest is now open to artists of all ages and skill levels in the Rocky Mountain Region. A $500 cash prize will be awarded to the winning art design that follows this year’s theme: Rocky Mountain Living. The winning design will be used for the official Higher Ground Fair 2019 poster as well as in the Higher Ground Fair marketing and promotional materials distributed throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. The deadline for submissions is Friday. The Contest Guidelines and Submission Form are available on our website at www.highergroundfair.org/contests. For more information email us at info@highergroundfair.org.
Interfaith hosting fundraiser Friday night
Interfaith-Good Samaritan is pleased to announce the first event fundraiser called “The GOOD in All of Us,” set for Friday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Altitude Chophouse & Brewery and an open bar with beer, wine and soft drinks will be available. At 6:15 p.m., enjoy music by Laramie’s own Nicole Lamartine and Jeff Selden, performing an eclectic range of music for voice and guitar. Silent and live auctions will tempt attendees with experiences, one-of-a-kind items and artwork.
Tickets are available now at www.eventbee.com/v/musicforgood. Individual tickets are $50 and tables are available.
Interfaith-Good Samaritan cooperates with other nonprofit organizations, governmental agencies and faith communities to provide assistance to women, men and children in emergency situations when no other help is available. Interfaith offers a food pantry open 41 hours per week and provides emergency assistance with rent, utilities or medical needs. Services are provided without regard to any religious affiliation. Interfaith-Good Samaritan serves families and individuals in Albany County, which has the highest poverty rate in the state of Wyoming.
For more information about Interfaith or “The GOOD in All of Us,” call Interfaith Executive Director Mike Vercauteren at 742-4240, ext. 2.
