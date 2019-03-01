Corrections
Quilts of Valor hosting Sew Day
The Laramie Quilts of Valor group invites the public to the bi-monthly quilt sew from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at QuiltEssentials, 314 S. Second St.
Those in helping make quilts for veterans in the community are encouraged to attend. There will be a general meeting during the sew time, and information on how to join the group as well as how to nominate a veteran to receive a quilt.
Go to https://laramieqov.wixsite.com/laramieqov or email laramieqov@gmail.com for more information.
Mr. Jim’s to donate to Foster Grandparents
On Monday, 15 percent of every customer’s Mr. Jim’s ticket goes to Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies.
Those who cannot order a pizza Monday are encouraged to stop in before Monday and buy pizza cards to use at a later date and the contribution will be made.
Go to www.mrjims.pizza to view the menu. Order online or call 742-5467.
UW Office of Engagement and Outreach planning open house
The University of Wyoming Office of Engagement and Outreach is hosting an open house from 4-6 p.m. Thursday in Room 231 of the Bureau of Mines Building, corner of Ninth and Lewis streets.
Join Chief Engagement Officer Dr. Jean Garrison and the rest of the OEO team to celebrate the grand opening of the new Office of Engagement and Outreach. All are welcome to stop by for some refreshments as well as a tour of the new office space.
This event is free to the public. For further information, please contact the OEO at 766-6119 or engage@uwyo.edu.
Kiwanis to host Rowland
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery. The speaker will be John Rowland, who will be discussing the Continental Divide Trail.
Public forum to feature Amazon VP
Moderated by Steve Farkas, assistant dean and director of the MBA program in the College of Business, a public forum planned for 2-3 p.m. March 8 in the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium, 10th and Lewis streets, is an opportunity to visit with Michael Punke about his career in government and business. Originally from Torrington, Punke is vice president of global public policy for Amazon web services and served as deputy U.S. trade representative and U.S. ambassador to the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, from 2010-2017. With more than 25 years of experience in international trade and regulatory issues, Punke will share his expertise and insight on current trade and business trends as well as the position of the U.S. in the world.
The event is free to the public and sponsored by the College of Business, Center for Global Studies, School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies and the Office of Engagement and Outreach.
Works of Wyoming Artists Gallery and Gifts accepting membership applications
Works of Wyoming has openings for Wyoming artists to apply for membership.
The group is looking to expand its gift and art selection of Wyoming art. Members are looking for the feel of Wyoming in various medias, particularly 3-D and high-quality gifts to complement the existing inventory lines.
The deadline is March 10. Notification of acceptance is March 16.
Go to https://goo.gl/forms/2ZOwRBUE5cQSYPZr1 to access the application and email to wow@uwyo.edu. Call 460-3304 for more information.
Book sale planned through Wednesday
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will hold the annual spring sale Friday-Wednesday. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized and arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore or library — use our map to navigate to your genre. The sale includes books, art prints, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, and more. We have a large number of books in a variety of world languages, books in large print and a new selection of poetry. Remember to check the Book Nook, near the library entrance.
The sale is held in the basement of the Albany County Public Library located at 310 S. Eighth St. — on the corner of 8th Street and Grand Avenue. The hours of the sale are:
n Today, 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. – Members Only Sale
n Saturday, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
n Sunday, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (special Sunday hours)
n Monday, 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
n Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
n Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. – 50 percent-off day
Memberships may be purchased at the library circulation desk or at the sale, including members only day. Annual memberships are $10 per person or $15 per household.
For more information, contact acplbooksale@gmail.com or 307-721-2580 x 5464.
Final Black History Month event scheduled at UW
“Generational Perspectives” is the theme of Black History Month, sponsored by UW’s African American and Diaspora Studies (AADS) and the Black Student Alliance (BSA). Events are free to the public.
A panel discussion, “African-American Women in Pageantry,” is from 4-6 p.m. today in the UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources Auditorium.
For more information about Black History Month events, email Timberly Vogel, BSA president, at tvogel2@uwyo.edu.
Albany County School Board to fill vacant seat
The Albany County School Board is seeking candidates to fill a vacant seat for the ACSD No. 1 School Board. Anyone who is interested in an appointment to fill the unexpired term must live in Area A. Applicants should submit a letter of interest by 4 p.m. today to the ACSD No. 1 School Board to boardweb@acsd1.org. If the letter of interest is sent by mail or hand delivered, it must be received at 1948 Grand Ave. by 4 p.m. today. The Board of Trustees will meet March 6 to appoint a trustee to fill the term, which expires Nov. 30, 2020.
UW photojournalism display, reception celebrate Larsh Bristol Fellowship
Photojournalism depicting a range of Wyoming life and wildlife will be on display in the University of Wyoming’s Coe Library in March, highlighting some of the work made possible through the Larsh Bristol Photojournalism Fellowship.
The fellowship, awarded each year by the UW Department of Communication and Journalism, is now open for proposals from UW students seeking to expand and explore their own photojournalistic skills in the coming year.
A reception is scheduled for 5 p.m. today on the third floor of Coe Library, giving prospective recipients and the wider UW community an opportunity to explore what other photographers working under the award produced in 2018, says Cindy Price Schultz, UW Department of Communication and Journalism chair. The event is free and open to the public; refreshments will be served.
Zonta Club offering 2 scholarships
The Zonta Club of Laramie is offering two scholarships to local girls/women.
The first is the Young Woman in Public Affairs scholarship, open to girls ages 16-19 who have demonstrated service in their communities and beyond (apply by today).
The second is the Woman of Promise scholarship, available to any woman who can explain why she is a woman of promise (apply by March 31).
Both scholarships are $500 locally, with potential to earn more in the future.
Email tbretting@gmail.com for an application or more information.
Cow-Belle Scholarship available
The Albany County Cow-Belle Scholarship will be awarding five scholarships this year. Each scholarship will be in the amount of $1,000. Applicants must be an Albany County resident and plan on attending an accredited school of higher learning. One scholarship will be awarded to a relative of an Albany County Cow-Belle or an Albany County Cattlewoman. Application forms are available on the Albany County Cattlwomen website (www.wyaccw.com), at Rock River High School and at the Albany County Extension Office. The application deadline is today. Applications must be delivered in hard copy, and no electronic applications will be accepted. Call 760-0081 for more information.
Northern Arapaho Endowment Scholarship Applications for 2019-2020 Available at UW
Scholarship applications are now available for the Northern Arapaho Endowment for the 2019-2020 academic year at the University of Wyoming.
Applications may be submitted through the online AcademicWorks Scholarship System, detailed with instructions below, or through paper application. The application deadline is today.
For more information about the application process, contact the UW Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid; or Associate Director of Scholarships Anna Terfehr at (307) 766-3506 or email aterfehr@uwyo.edu.
Chief Washakie Memorial Endowment Scholarship Applications for 2019-2020 Available at UW
Scholarship applications are now available for the Chief Washakie Memorial Endowment for the 2019-2020 academic year at the University of Wyoming.
Applications may be submitted through the online AcademicWorks Scholarship System, detailed with instructions below, or through paper application. The application deadline is today.
For more information about the application process, contact the UW Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid; or Associate Director of Scholarships Anna Terfehr at (307) 766-3506 or email aterfehr@uwyo.edu.
Laramie hockey playing Cheyenne, Gillette this weekend
Laramie Outlaws Hockey has the following games planned:
TODAY
n 12U-A vs. the Cheyenne Capitals is at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
n 12U-A vs. the Gillette Wild is at 1:30 p.m.
All events are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Horse packing class offered Saturday
A class about the basics of horse packing for backcountry travel is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday starting at a feedlot at 5200 County Road 19 near LaPorte, Colorado. The class is taught by Ollie Hill, who has written six books about horse packing, along with Jay Talbott. Topics include equipment, hitches and knots, basic wilderness survival, first aid and more. Three horses will be present for students to work with. To get to the class location, take U.S. Highway 287 south to Owl Canyon Road. Head east to the roundabout and then south for about six miles to a feedlot on the east side of County Road 19. Call 970-222-3380 to register. For more information, call Hill at 745-4553 or Talbott at 760-1205.
Laramie Local Foods hosting class
Breaking Free From Recipes is from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. Admission is $10.
Come learn how to understand flavor profiles and basic techniques to create meals with what’s available to you without using a recipe.
Baron Wright recently moved to Laramie from California with a little bit of culinary school under his belt.
Find the event on Facebook for more information.
Audubon planning field trip
This weekend, a Laramie Audubon Society trip will feature relaxing feeder-watching with the goal of observing montane birds. The group will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave., to organize carpool groups. They will then drive to the Snowy Range for a no-host breakfast at the Albany Lodge. This trip provides an opportunity to socialize, watch birds from the Albany Lodge windows and wander the vicinity with the goal of observing birds at nearby feeders. Attendees should bring money for breakfast and binoculars (if available) and should dress in plenty of warm layers, as the group expects to spend substantial time outside. Email LAS at laramie.audubon@gmail.com for more information.
Glass recycling dates set for March, April
Glass recycling will be accepted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot March 2-3, March 30-31 and April 20, as well as from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 19 at Simpson Plaza as part of Earth Day.
Clear and colored glass should be sorted.
LAWS planning adoption event
Caturday adoption events are planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every other Saturday at 1104 S. Second St. The next date is March 2. Kittens are available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats are available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460- 3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
