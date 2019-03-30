Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Kiwanis to host speaker for Ark
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery. The speaker will be Bob Sell from Ark Regional Services. Guests are always welcome.
Commission to m eet Tuesday
The Albany County Commission plans to meet Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. The meeting will start at 8:45 a.m., with interviews for two boards.
Call 721-2541 or email commissioners@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
New group to host first meeting
Laramie Liberty is hosting its first meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St., in the public meeting room. This group is for anyone interested in more liberty and smaller government.
ACGS to meet April 9
Find a Grave is a website that collects individuals’ cemetery and related memorial information. The site’s database references nearly 500,00 cemeteries around the world, including over 165 million memorials, growing by almost 1½ million per month. “Using the Newly Revised Version of Findagrave.com” is the topic at the April meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. April 9 in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave. Presented by Ted Bainbridge, PhD, genealogical researcher, teacher, speaker, and writer. His genealogical and historical articles are published frequently in the United States and in several foreign countries. ACGS meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881.
Fossil Fish Festival set for April 13
Join us Saturday, April 13th at The University of Wyoming Geological Museum is hosting its annual Fossil Fish Festival from 11 .am.-2 p.m. April 13. There will be a variety of activities including a scavenger hunt with prizes, virtual field trips to modern seas, behind-the scenes fish lab tours with researcher Jimena, and a chance to learn how to work on fossil fish specimens that you can take home (while supplies last). The event is free to all ages.
Email geolmus@uwyo.edu or call 766-2646 for more information.
Sixth annual Bowl for LYCC set for April 20
The sixth annual Bowl for LYCC is slated for April 20 at Laramie Lanes.
Family Fun Bowling is from 10:30 a.m.-noon. All-you-can-bowl is $12 per player. Team Bowling is at 1:30 and 5 p.m. A maximum team of 5 is $25 per player.
Fundraiser fee includes a T-shirt, food, games and raffle prizes.
For more information and to register, go to www.cathedralhome.org or call 745-8997. The deadline to register is April 11. All proceeds benefit the Laramie Youth Crisis Center, a community program of Cathedral Home for Children.
Sewing guild talks Denver exhibit
If you didn’t have an opportunity to attend the Dior Exhibit at the Denver Art Institute this winter or you did, but want to learn more about it, join the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild for the next meeting at 7 p.m. April 22 at the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St., where members who attended the exhibit will share information and illustrations from the exhibit.
The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild hosts monthly meetings on the fourth Monday of the month September-May. Please enter from the east door off the parking lot. The guild does not meet during the summer.
If you or a family member are wondering what to do with fabrics or yarn you have stored away, the guild accepts fabric, yarn, sewing notions and working sewing machine donations for their semi-annual Fabric Sale. Call Sue Green at 954-703-9932 to make donations.
The chapter invites all who are interested in all types of textiles, construction and design for commercial, home, personal use, friends and family, etc. to attend. For more information, email Sue at srgreen54@yahoo.com, Jean at jeanttaylor@gmail.com or Bobbie at rschimek@bresnan.net.
UW to host Education in Prison Conference
Advancing the field of education in prison and efforts to support formerly incarcerated people in their transition to freedom is the purpose of the University of Wyoming’s Symposium on Transformative Education in Prison and Beyond.
The two-day, solution-oriented conference will consist of various panel discussions, interactive workshops and keynote addresses by leaders in the field. The free event is today in the UW Conference Center.
Damon Horowitz and Jody Lewen are scheduled keynote speakers.
Horowitz is a philosophy professor and serial entrepreneur, working at the intersection of technology and the humanities.
Lewen is the founder and executive director of the Prison University Project, which operates the college program at San Quentin State Prison in California.
VFW looking for old American flags
The Laramie VFW Post 2221 is looking for flag that need to be retired. Anyone with one or more American flags that are laying around taking up space are encouraged to drop them off at 2142 Garfield St., during business hours, 3-7 p.m. Fridays, 2-7 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays. The VFW will be collecting as many flags as possible until today.
Call 745-4918 for more information.
LAWS planning adoption event
Caturday adoption events are planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every other Saturday at 1104 S. Second St. The next date is today. Kittens are available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats are available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460- 3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Glass recycling dates set for March, April
Glass recycling will be accepted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot today-Sunday and April 20, as well as from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 19 at Simpson Plaza as part of Earth Day.
Clear and colored glass should be sorted.
Female self-defense class scheduled for Saturday-Sunday
A self-defense class geared toward women is slated for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at Premier Bone and Joint, 1909 Vista Drive.
The class is free.
For more information, call UWPD at 766-5179 or Premier Bone and Joint at 721-8024.
T.O.A.S.T.
T.O.A.S.T (Teen Open Art Studio Time) is form 1-4 p.m. today in the Shelton Studio at the University of Wyoming Art Museum. T.O.A.S.T is open to all Middle School and High School age youth and is a free opportunity to create art with provided materials. For more information, email Michelle Visser at museumed@uwyo.edu.
There’s a new church in town
Laramie Connections Church will be opening its services and programs to the community on the weekend of April 27-28. The public is invited to a series of “Discover Connections” meetings being hosted at 6 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. These meetings are designed for anyone to come hear the unique story of the community oriented plans and programs of Laramie Connections. This exciting and energetic new church is committed to expressing the message of Jesus Christ through a foundation of community service; the full teachings of the Bible and a determination to assist in bringing more unity within the faith community of Laramie. The meetings will be held in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church at 1517 Canby Street. For questions or comments, email info@laramieconnections.com.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.