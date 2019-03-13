Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Local LCCC campus closed due to weather
Due to anticipated weather conditions, all Laramie County Community College campuses and outreach centers, including the Albany County Campus, will close today (this also includes all LCCC-related activities).
As they become available, updates can be found on lccc.wy.edu or LCCC’s social media.
Political group planning monthly meeting
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan grassroots organization working to generate political will to address climate change. Specifically, CCL supports a legislative proposal entitled Carbon Fee and Dividend. The Laramie Citizens’ Climate Lobby monthly meeting is at 4:30 p.m. today at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St., just north of Harney Street and on the east side of 15th Street. Enter through the southeast entrance off the patio.
Two prayer events planned
Prayer for First Responders is from 7-8 a.m. today at LIGHT House of Prayer, 104 S. Fourth St.
Join others in prayer for our first responders in our city, state and nation.
Prayer for Albany County Detention Center is from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at LIGHT House of Prayer
Join others in prayer for the inmates and staff of the Albany County Detention Center.
Both events are free to the public. Contact Gina Gibson at gina.gibson@nationaldayofprayer.org or 761-0369 or go to www.ndpwy.com.
PFLAG to meet Thursday
The monthly meeting of the Laramie Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) Chapter will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s UCC, 602 Garfield St.
Representative Sara Burlingame, HD4, will give a review of the recently completed Wyoming Legislative session.
Chapter meetings are hosted the second Thursday of the month. Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) with families, friends and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education and advocacy. Meetings are open to all. For more information, email pflaglaramie@gmail.com.
Studio time set for local youth
T.O.A.S.T: Teen Open Art Studio Time will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the Shelton Studio at the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
Please note there is will be no studio time during Spring Break.
T.O.A.S.T is open to all middle school- and high school-age youth and is a free opportunity to create art with provided materials. Email Michelle Visser at museumed@uwyo.edu for more information.
UW program to host speaker for Women’s History Month
The University of Wyoming’s Gender and Women’s Studies Program will host famous philosopher Alison Jaggar to help celebrate Women’s History Month in March.
Jaggar, a professor of distinction at the University of Colorado-Boulder, will give a lecture on relations among nationalism, liberalism and feminism in context of debates about immigration. She will speak at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Event Cente, 603 University Ave., with a catered reception to follow.
Jaggar’s talk is titled “‘You Will Not Replace Us!’ Decolonizing Liberalism and Feminism in Search of Immigration Justice.” She situates the issue by recalling some common misunderstandings of liberalism and some reasons for opposing it. She says that, in principle, liberalism and feminism are opposed to discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion and gender but, in practice, claims by some liberals and feminists have helped rationalize excluding would-be migrants for ethnocentric and racist reasons.
For more information, contact Susan Dewey at 766-3427 or sdewey3@uwyo.edu.
Laramie Foster Closet organizing coat drive
The Laramie Foster Closet is in need of items for foster families. Help children stay warm this winter by participating in a coat drive. Donate your new or gently used coats, clothes, shoes/boots and pajamas Tuesday-Thursday at the UW Lab School and UW Early Care and Education Center. Snow pants, snow suits, new packets of socks/underwear and 5T diapers are also being collected. Items are accepted in any size preemie through XXL.
Email sketuri@uwyo.edu for more information.
Nutrition class, breastfeeding events planned for March
A Cent$ible Nutrition class for WIC clients is at noon March 20 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. 2nd St. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free breastfeeding class open to all pregnant women is at 10 a.m. today at the Albany County WIC Clinic. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free community breastfeeding café is from 10:30 a.m.-noon Tursday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks are provided, and young children welcome. The café is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
LPCC board meeting set for today
The Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Powers Board will be having its monthly meeting at 5:15 p.m. today in Room 208 of the Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Planning and zoning to meet today
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will be at 7 p.m. today in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse.
The agenda can be found online at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Albany County announces opening for 6 Board/Commission
The Albany County Historic Preservation Board has four seats and the Albany County Predator Management Control Board has two seats available.
Applications close at 5 p.m. March 26.
Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202, or at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Call 721-5533 for more information.
Relative Theatrics planning reading
With partial funding by Wyoming Humanities, the Wyoming Institute for Humanities Research and the UW Department of Modern & Classical Languages, Relative Theatrics presents a free reading of “AN Iliad” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare. The reading features Anne Mason and is part of Read, Rant, Relate: Igniting Conversation through Theatre. A post-reading discussion will be led by Laura DeLozier.
“An Iliad” is a modern-day retelling of Homer’s classic. Poetry and humor, the ancient tale of the Trojan War and the modern world collide in this captivating theatrical experience.
Read, Rant, Relate is a free play-reading program funded in part by the Wyoming Humanities. Experience a new piece of contemporary dramatic literature every few months with Relative Theatrics. Participants will engage directly with modern plays by listening to actor led readings of the texts, then joining discussions breaking down the thematic elements of the works and their relevance to today’s society.
The reading is at 7 p.m. today in the Phoenix Ballroom of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Admission is free and refreshments will be provided.
Email Anne Mason at relativetheatrics@gmail.com or go to www.relativetheatrics.com.
Tax help available at Eppson
Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare and e-file tax returns for free. Volunteers are available from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through April 15 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment with a Tax-Aide counselor.
Commission planning meeting, meet and greet
The Albany County Commission has the following event planned:
n Noon-1:30 p.m. Thursday: no-host meet and greet with Board of County Commissioners at Perkins Restaurant
Book group to meet Thursday
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Garden Spells” by Sarah Addison Allen.
“Garden Spells” tells the story of the women of the Waverley family — heirs to an unusual legacy, one that grows in a fenced plot behind their Queen Anne home in Bascom, North Carolina.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for April is “11-22-63” by Steven King. All are welcome to attend.
The Genevans to perform spring concert
The Genevans, with conductor David Kenneth Smith, will present a spring concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at First Christian Church, 2130 Garfield St. Call 399-7587, go to www.geneva.edu/genevans_tour or find The Genevans on Facebook for more information.
Former Jackson Hole Mountain Resort president to speak
Jerry Blann, former president and CEO of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, will discuss the future of the ski industry at 7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Wyoming.
His presentation is part of the UW Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources’ Distinguished Speaker Series. His free public talk is in Room 123 of the College of Business Building. A reception for Blann will precede his presentation in the building’s atrium, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m.
For more information, visit www.uwyo.edu/haub/events, or call Amanda Korpitz at (307) 766-6979 or email akorpitz@uwyo.edu.
ACPL board to meet Thursday
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board Meeting at 6:30 pm. Thursday in the ACPL Meeting Room, 310 S. Eighth St. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include the FY20 budget priorities and the Employee Handbook. For more information, call 307-721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org.
Traffic commission to meet Thursday
The Traffic Commission will host a regular meeting at 7 a.m. Thursday in the City Council Chambers of City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave. The next meeting is April 11.
This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for further information.
Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee set to meet Thursday
The Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee will host a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Note: This Monolith Ranch site visit will be considered a Regular Quarterly Meeting. It is open to the public as are all quarterly meetings. All interested parties should contact Cindy Williams, Public Works Administrative Assistant, at 307-721-5230 for more details prior to Tuesday.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.