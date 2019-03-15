Corrections
Editor’s note: The events listed below are subject to change due to recent inclement weather without published notice in the Laramie Boomerang.
CattelWomen meeting canceled
The Albany County CattleWomen monthly meeting scheduled for today has been canceled. Call Betty Wortman at 721-5031 for more information.
Kiwanis to host speaker from Feeding Laramie Valley
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. The speaker will be Gayle Woodsum from Feeding Laramie Valley. Guests are always welcome.
Voter alliance meeting set for Tuesday
The Progressive Voter Alliance meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center for Seniores, 1560 N. Third St., will feature two speakers: Sharon Breitweiser, executive director of NARAL, who will speak about this past legislative session and moving forward, and Andrew Graham from Wyofile, who will also speak about the legislative session. Everyone else has two minutes to tell their story or just listen to what is happening within the community.
Soroptimist International of Laramie Community Service Grants available
Soroptimist International of Laramie is accepting applications for Community Service Grants. The second round of applications are being accepted now. The deadline is Friday. Applications are available at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org. Applications will be reviewed in April and notices sent out promptly, according to a news release.
The Laramie club’s main fundraiser is Laramie Laughs for a Cause, scheduled for February 22 at the Gryphon Theatre. Recent local recipients include Big Brothers Big Sisters, CLIMB Wyoming, Developmental Preschool, Distinguished Young Women, Downtown Clinic, Eppson Center, Family Promise, interfaith-Good Samaritan, Kiwanis, Laramie Reproductive Clinic, SAFE Project. Tickets are available online at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org.
Email silaramie@soroptimist.net for more information.
Lenten Prayer and Meal at St. Paul’s Newman Center
Are you searching for a way to grow spiritually or simply looking for a good meal with a community? Continuing Fridays during the six weeks of Lent, you are invited to St. Paul’s Newman Center to share a simple meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by praying the Stations of the Cross devotion at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
American Legion turns 100
An American Legion 100th birthday celebration is at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The party will feature an annual corned beef, cabbage and Reuben dinner. Admission is free to members and their guests.
Prayer event planned
Prayer for Albany County Detention Center is from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at LIGHT House of Prayer
Join others in prayer for the inmates and staff of the Albany County Detention Center.
The event is free to the public. Contact Gina Gibson at gina.gibson@nationaldayofprayer.org or 761-0369 or go to www.ndpwy.com.
