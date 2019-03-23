Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
City of Laramie encourages residents to participate in community survey
Many Laramie residents will receive surveys from the Wyoming Survey Analysis Center in mailboxes next week. The purpose of the survey is to gather input from residents on a wide variety of topics of interest. Since 2006, the City of Laramie has conducted four citizen surveys. Each survey asks similar and often identical questions so that improvement can be tracked over time.
The information gathered in the surveys assists in the delivery of service, improved communications, strategic planning and budget development. The city of Laramie regards the surveys as one of many ways to get to know its customers (i.e. residents and visitors) and, in turn, improve or enhance its services to better meet local needs.
The city of Laramie requests that surveys are completed and returned in accordance with the instructions included within survey.
UW Board of Trustees to meet Tuesday-Friday
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider two new academic programs and receive updates on a wide variety of issues during its regular meeting Tuesday-Friday.
The meeting of the full board begins Thursday morning, but various committees of the board will meet starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The meetings take place in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions. The public testimony period is set for 11 a.m. Thursday.
Trustees will be asked Thursday afternoon to approve a new Bachelor of General Studies degree, a multidisciplinary degree that bridges academic disciplines and colleges to facilitate degree completion. This degree will offer students the opportunity to select two focus areas of study -- a primary and a secondary -- from a total of 16 focus areas offered across the university. It’s designed for nontraditional students, returning students, students who arrive at UW with significant college credit and students with complex curricular interests.
Additionally, the board will be asked to approve a new bachelor’s degree program in elementary and special education. The dual-major degree will equip students to teach both elementary school students and students with disabilities.
Among the topics on which the board will be updated are development of the university’s academic calendar for each of the three academic years from 2020-21 to 2022-23; UW’s reaccreditation by the Higher Learning Commission; a proposal to reorganize, consolidate and reduce academic degree programs in geography; and development of the university’s budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2019-meeting-materials/march_27-29_2019_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
County Commission sets calendar for next week
The Albany County Commission has two events for Tuesday.
A work session is planned for 9 am. in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. The commission will be reviewing the county employee handbook and discussing a procurement policy.
One percent community partner presentations are at 5:45 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
Call 721-2541 or email commissioners@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
Laramie Lyceum returning in April
For the past 36 years in Laramie, there has been an educational program called Laramie Lyceum. This April will be the 72nd session. People of all ages are encouraged to attend at the Laramie Community Recreation Center, 920 Boulder Drive. The cost is $5 for each week's sessions.
The schedule is as follows:
APRIL 2
9 a.m.: Forrest Selmer will discuss the new University of Wyoming Physical Plant.
10:30 a.m.: Tom Wilhelm will talk about the Ranch Breakfast program.
APRIL 9
9 a.m.: Troy Chaney will discuss the new birth of WyoTech.
10:30 a.m.: Jeff French will talk about cloud seeding in the Medicine Bow.
APRIL 16
9 a.m.: Sam Shumway will update the group about WY AARP.
10:30 a.m.: John Baker will discuss making the Louisa Swain statue.
APRIL 23
9 a.m.: Mark Mass, a local photographer, will discuss his work.
10:30 a.m.: Marci Smith will talk about heart problems of seniors.
UW Phi Kappa Phi chapter to host initiation ceremony April 7
The University of Wyoming’s Phi Kappa Phi chapter -- the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines -- will host its spring initiation ceremony at 2 p.m. April 7 in the Wyoming Union Family Room.
Membership in Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only. Invitations to qualifying UW students were sent in February. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students, and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify.
The UW Phi Kappa Phi chapter was installed March 21, 1922, making it the 28th institution to join the society at the time. Today, Phi Kappa Phi has chapters in more than 300 select college and university campuses in North America and the Philippines.
Since UW’s chapter installation, several students and alumni have received competitive Phi Kappa Phi awards and grants, including fellowships for graduate study, post-baccalaureate awards for professional development and undergraduate study abroad grants.
Approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni are initiated into the society each year at local chapter institutions. Phi Kappa Phi’s mission is to “recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
To learn more about Phi Kappa Phi, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org.
Spring Bazaar set for today
The Albany County 4-H Spring Bazaar is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Vendor tables are still available. Contact Mary Louise at mwood8@uwyo.edu or 721-2571 to request space. Funds raised go to help area youth with projects and trips with 4-H.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.