UW Board of Trustees to meet through Friday
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider two new academic programs and receive updates on a wide variety of issues during its regular meeting today-Friday.
The meeting of the full board begins this morning. The meetings take place in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions. The public testimony period is set for 11 a.m. today.
Trustees will be asked this afternoon to approve a new Bachelor of General Studies degree, a multidisciplinary degree that bridges academic disciplines and colleges to facilitate degree completion. This degree will offer students the opportunity to select two focus areas of study — a primary and a secondary — from a total of 16 focus areas offered across the university. It’s designed for nontraditional students, returning students, students who arrive at UW with significant college credit and students with complex curricular interests.
Additionally, the board will be asked to approve a new bachelor’s degree program in elementary and special education. The dual-major degree will equip students to teach both elementary school students and students with disabilities.
Among the topics on which the board will be updated are development of the university’s academic calendar for each of the three academic years from 2020-21 to 2022-23; UW’s reaccreditation by the Higher Learning Commission; a proposal to reorganize, consolidate and reduce academic degree programs in geography; and development of the university’s budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2019-meeting-materials/march_27-29_2019_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Public meeting to focus on North Laramie Sanitary Sewer Trunk Main
The city of Laramie will conduct a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in the City of Laramie Annex Building, 405 Grand Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to allow citizens to review and comment on the North Laramie Sanitary Sewer Trunk Main Project (involves the design and construction of a new sanitary sewer main serving north Laramie).
At the meeting, the city of Laramie will present maps and information regarding the proposed project and will discuss the estimated cost of the improvements and the plan for funding the improvements.
StudioWYO to host Open Mic Night with Hunter Hicks
Open Mic Night is from 7-9 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens. This entertaining and varied performance is free to the public. Open Mic Night will begin with host Hunter Hicks with his unique folk/country style. All ages are not only welcome, but also encouraged to sign up to perform. Sign-ups will begin at 6:30 p.m. As always, StudioWYO is proud to host these outstanding performers. StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services. StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local artists and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment. With a new show each week, there is never a dull moment and always something new to be learned and experienced. For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
UW Art Museum hosts gallery walk-through with student award winners
The University of Wyoming Art Museum will host a free gallery walk-through featuring student award winners from the 44th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition from 6-8 p.m. today.
The gallery walk-through is an opportunity to hear students discuss their artistic motivations such as what drives the content of their work and why specific artistic media were chosen, and to answer visitors’ questions. This opportunity helps students develop as professional artists and bolster public speaking skills.
The annual Juried UW Student Exhibition is open to any student enrolled at UW or any in-state student enrolled through UW distance courses during the current academic year. For the 44th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition, 75 students — from 21 different majors — submitted 198 works of art for review. From those, 61 artworks by 56 students were selected.
An out-of-state juror is invited each year to select the exhibition from student submissions. This year’s juror was Louise Martorano, executive director of the RedLine Contemporary Art Center in Denver.
Each year, UW administration and departments, as well as businesses and individuals, provide cash prizes and purchase awards that recognize and support the creative work of UW students.
Billy Harris, of Laramie, is among the winners.
The exhibition will be on display through May 18.
For more information about the UW Art Museum, call (307) 766-6622, visit the website at www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum, or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.
Linford celebrating 40 years
The public is invited to a Linford Elementary School 40th birthday celebration from 5-6:30 p.m. today in the Linford Gym, 120 S. Johnson St. The student council will be selling sdinner. A hot dog meal is $4, a hamburger meal is $5 and popcorn is 50 cents. Meals come with chips and a drink. Cake and punch will also be provided.
Hospice, UW hosting estate planning event
Hospice of Laramie and the University of Wyoming Estate Planning Practicum will offer a presentation about protecting assets and estates, preparing living wills and powers of attorneys at 5:30 p.m. today at 1754 Centennial Drive. For more information, call 766-6441.
Gender, sexuality expert to speak at UW
Jack Halberstam, one of the world’s leading experts on theories of gender and sexuality, will visit Wyoming as part of the 2019 Bruce Richardson Lecture in the Humanities, speaking at both the University of Wyoming.
He will speak at 4 p.m. today in the UW College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium. The event is free to the public.
Halberstam is a professor of gender studies and English, and director of the Institute for Research on Women, Gender and Sexuality at Columbia University. He is the author of six books, including “Skin Shows: Gothic Horror and the Technology of Monsters,” “Female Masculinity,” “In Queer Time and Place,” “The Queer Art of Failure,” “Gaga Feminism: Sex, Gender and the End of Normal” and, most recently, a short book titled “Trans: A Quick and Quirky Account of Gender Variance.”
For more information about Halberstam’s talk or the Richardson Fund, email azibrak@uwyo.edu.
Fundraiser to aid flood relief
The Albany County 4-H Flood Relief Dinner is from 5-8 p.m. Friday in the Albany County Fairgrounds Activity Building. Admission is $10 per person and $45 per child 5 and younger. The fundraiser will feature a potato bar and a silent auction. Proceeds will go toward the farms, ranches and communities that have experienced flooding in Nebraska.
Presale tickets can be purchased at the University of Wyoming Albany County Extension Office at the fairgrounds.
Business or individuals interested in donating an auction item can contact Leah Churches at 742-2032, 970-301-2442 or leahchurches@gmail.com. For general information about the event, contact Mary Louise Wood at 721-2571, 307-630-1705 or mwood8@uwyo.edu or find Albany County 4-H on Facebook.
UW to host Education in Prison Conference
Advancing the field of education in prison and efforts to support formerly incarcerated people in their transition to freedom is the purpose of the University of Wyoming’s Symposium on Transformative Education in Prison and Beyond.
The two-day, solution-oriented conference will consist of various panel discussions, interactive workshops and keynote addresses by leaders in the field. The free event is Friday-Saturday in the UW Conference Center.
Damon Horowitz and Jody Lewen are scheduled keynote speakers.
Horowitz is a philosophy professor and serial entrepreneur, working at the intersection of technology and the humanities. He recently served as consulting philosopher at AltSchool, a B-corporation focused on using technology to bring personalized progressive education to a broader population.
Lewen is the founder and executive director of the Prison University Project, which operates the college program at San Quentin State Prison in California. The program provides a general education Associate of Arts degree and intensive college preparatory courses to about 350 incarcerated people.
Panelists are national and international experts in the field. Panel topics include: insights from the Wyoming Department of Corrections, and currently and formerly incarcerated students; philosophy in prison; jail writing programs; transformative technology; theories, practices and challenges in higher education in prison programs; and success beyond reduced recidivism.
Preregistration for this free event is highly encouraged. For more information and to register, visit www.uwyo.edu/stepb.
Lenten Prayer and Meal at St. Paul’s Newman Center
Are you searching for a way to grow spiritually or simply looking for a good meal with a community? Continuing Fridays during the six weeks of Lent, you are invited to St. Paul’s Newman Center to share a simple meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by praying the Stations of the Cross devotion at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
VFW looking for old American flags
The Laramie VFW Post 2221 is looking for flag that need to be retired. Anyone with one or more American flags that are laying around taking up space are encouraged to drop them off at 2142 Garfield St., during business hours, 3-7 p.m. Fridays, 2-7 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays. The VFW will be collecting as many flags as possible until Sautrday.
Call 745-4918 for more information.
Glass recycling dates set for March, April
Glass recycling will be accepted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot Saturday-Sunday and April 20, as well as from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 19 at Simpson Plaza as part of Earth Day.
Clear and colored glass should be sorted.
Female self-defense class scheduled for Saturday-Sunday
A self-defense class geared toward women is slated for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at Premier Bone and Joint, 1909 Vista Drive.
The class is free.
For more information, call UWPD at 766-5179 or Premier Bone and Joint at 721-8024.
Studio time open to local youth
T.O.A.S.T (Teen Open Art Studio Time) is form 1-4 p.m. Saturday in the Shelton Studio at the University of Wyoming Art Museum. T.O.A.S.T is open to all Middle School and High School age youth and is a free opportunity to create art with provided materials. For more information, email Michelle Visser at museumed@uwyo.edu.
Fair Board to amend regulations
Public notice is hereby given that Albany County Fair Board intends to amend the Fair Regulations in accordance with Wyo. Stat. § 16-3-101 and under the authority of Wyo. Stat. § 18-9-101(a)(iii) and § 18-9-101(a)(iii). The board will amend the weight requirements for Market Lamb, under Section 28(b)) of the Albany County Fair Regulations, to require the lamb’s weight to be 100 lbs.
Interested persons may obtain a copy of these regulations at the office of the Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St., or on the county website.
The Albany County Fair Board will host a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. April 8 at the Albany County Fairgrounds to take oral comments from interested persons upon the proposed regulations. Written comments, data, views and arguments may be submitted to the office of the Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St. no later than Monday. Written comments may also be submitted via electronic mail to jchafield@albanycountyfair.org.
Any interested person may urge the board to not adopt the rules and request the board state its reasons for overruling the consideration urged against adoption. Requests for an agency response must be made prior to or within 30 days after adoption of the rules, addressed to: Jimmy Jo Chatfield, Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St., Laramie, Wyoming.
Sixth annual She Served event set for Monday
She Served is an attempt by the VSC to highlight the value and stories of women in all aspects of service. This year, She Served will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday in the Family Ballroom of the University of Wyoming Union (located on the second floor). Students, veterans and the local community members are all invited. The day of the event will include tables with photos and biographical stories written by and about female service members, along with stories about women that have supported our armed forces. The event will include video interviews of female veterans and family intermittently spaced with guest speakers sharing their stories and highlighting their service and experiences. The event will also have booths set up along the walls. The goal is to make visitors experiences as enriching as possible by offering engaging informational stations and keeping the event both serious yet pleasant. This event will also have a raffle benefitting the UW Veteran’s Emergency Fund. Supporting the Spice for Life by bringing a spice, sauce or mix will get you a free raffle ticket. Additional tickets can be purchased for $5 for two tickets. Speakers for the event include a video conference with currently deployed female service members, presenter Barbara Peterson (who will present on the WASPs of WWII) and other current duty service members.
Contact Jerica Hunter at jmorley2@uwyo.edu or 307-431-0121 for more information.
Tax help available at Eppson
Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare and e-file tax returns for free. Volunteers are available from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through April 15 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment with a Tax-Aide counselor.
Council meetings to stream on Facebook
Beginning with the regular city council meeting Tuesday, the city of Laramie will switch from live streaming council meetings on viebit to live streaming regular council meetings on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cityoflaramie. City Council meetings will continue to be available on local cable access channel 191.
Laramie Lyceum returning in April
For the past 36 years in Laramie, there has been an educational program called Laramie Lyceum. This April will be the 72nd session. People of all ages are encouraged to attend at the Laramie Community Recreation Center, 920 Boulder Drive. The cost is $5 for each week’s sessions.
The schedule is as follows:
TUESDAY
9 a.m.: Forrest Selmer will discuss the new University of Wyoming Physical Plant.
10:30 a.m.: Tom Wilhelm will talk about the Ranch Breakfast program.
APRIL 9
9 a.m.: Troy Chaney will discuss the new birth of WyoTech.
10:30 a.m.: Jeff French will talk about cloud seeding in the Medicine Bow.
APRIL 16
9 a.m.: Sam Shumway will update the group about WY AARP.
10:30 a.m.: John Baker will discuss making the Louisa Swain statue.
APRIL 23
9 a.m.: Mark Mass, a local photographer, will discuss his work.
10:30 a.m.: Marci Smith will talk about heart problems of seniors.
Former natural resources and environment undersecretary to speak at UW on April 4
Robert Bonnie, former natural resources and environment undersecretary at the United States Department of Agriculture, is scheduled to discuss the evolution from old models of wildlife and natural resource conservation on public lands towards approaches that integrate incentives and collaboration across land ownership boundaries at the University of Wyoming.
Bonnie’s free public talk, titled “Beyond Confrontation and Regulation: Towards a New Conservation Paradigm,” is at 7 p.m. April 4 in the University of Wyoming College of Business Auditorium. A reception will follow the event.
The talk is supported by the Whitney MacMillan Private Land Stewardship Program and is offered as part of the UW Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources’ new Distinguished Speaker Series.
For more information, go to www.uwyo.edu/haub/events or contact Amanda Korpitz at 766-6979 or akorpitz@uwyo.edu.
UW Phi Kappa Phi chapter to host initiation ceremony April 7
The University of Wyoming’s Phi Kappa Phi chapter — the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines — will host its spring initiation ceremony at 2 p.m. April 7 in the Wyoming Union Family Room.
Membership in Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only. Invitations to qualifying UW students were sent in February. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students, and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify.
The UW Phi Kappa Phi chapter was installed March 21, 1922, making it the 28th institution to join the society at the time. Today, Phi Kappa Phi has chapters in more than 300 select college and university campuses in North America and the Philippines.
Since UW’s chapter installation, several students and alumni have received competitive Phi Kappa Phi awards and grants, including fellowships for graduate study, post-baccalaureate awards for professional development and undergraduate study abroad grants.
Approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni are initiated into the society each year at local chapter institutions. Phi Kappa Phi’s mission is to “recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
To learn more about Phi Kappa Phi, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org.
WOTM planning Spring Bazaar
The Women of the Moose are hosting a Spring Bazaar from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 13 at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Those interested in being a vendor can contact San Dee Hutton at 745-3039 (leave a message) or shutton@uwyo.edu or Deb Wessels at 760-0860.
Vendor applications can be picked up at the Lodge during open hours. An 8-foot table is $20. Applications are due no later than April 10.
The bazaar will have concessions available and lots of great things to see and buy for Easter.
Workshop to focus on garden soil health
The University of Wyoming Extension is hosting a garden soil health workshop from 6-8 p.m. April 11 at the Albany County Extension Office, 3520 S. Third St., Suite A. The classroom is located near the flag pole on the west end o the fairgrounds activity building.
The workshop is intended to help gardeners of Albany County that deal with difficult soil.
Topics that will be discussed at the workshop include:
n Soil basics
n Soil nutrient issues and management for gardeners
n How to read soil test results
n Good soil management practices
Space is limited. Email Brian Sebade at bsebade@uwyo.edu or Sue Golding at lgolding@uwyo.edu or call 721-2571 to RSVP or for more information.
City of Laramie planning 2019 Spruce Up for Spring Events
The 2019 City of Laramie landfill voucher event kicks off April 15. Vouchers will be issued in person from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays April 15-May 30 at the Solid Waste Office, 1167 N. Fourth St. Individuals need to bring a photo ID and current utility bill, rental agreement, registration, mail or any other item that shows their name with a valid Albany County address. Vouchers must be redeemed between May 1 and June 1.
Landfill voucher event procedures include, but are not limited to:
1. Only one voucher per year will be issued to a single household/service address. Business, commercial, industrial, and institutional waste are NOT eligible for this voucher program.
2. Vouchers are good for one pickup size load—approximately 2½ cubic yards.
3. Vouchers are good only for waste and/or recycling generated at the address included on issued voucher.
4. Additional fees for tires, refrigerators, dead animals, special handling, and uncovered loads still apply during this event.
5. Drop-off for household hazardous waste require an appointment—details will be outlined on the voucher.
6. Vouchers are to be redeemed at the Landfill Scale House only May 1-June 1.
Vouchers without an official city of Laramie Solid Waste Division embossed stamp will not be accepted.
Also, be sure to volunteer your time to help clean up Laramie during the annual Community Clean Up Day on May 4. This is a day for residents to gather and clean up all the windblown trash that accumulated over the long winter. Setup for the event if from 7:30-9 a.m. at City Hall. Trash bags and safety vests will be handed out to participants, and area assignments will be given to volunteers for sections not already covered. Afterward, a volunteer luncheon will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the alleyway behind Laramie Fire Station No. 1 on Fourth Street between Grand and Ivinson avenues. Call the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance at 745-7339 to volunteer. Call 721-5285 for additional information or to arrange for safety vests and trash bags in advance.
In case of inclement weather, this event will be rescheduled for May 11.
Dave Berry coming to Laramie
Acclaimed humorist and award-winning author Dave Barry will speak April 18 at the University of Wyoming. His presentation, which is free and open to the public, will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Ballroom. The University Store will host a book signing following the talk. No audio or video recordings or flash photography will be permitted during the event. Barry’s presentation, part of the UW Libraries Development Board’s annual author event, is funded by the McMurry-Spieles Endowment for Library Excellence. Members of the development board will host a luncheon with Barry at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17. To make a reservation, go to uw.uwyo.edu/davebarry2019 by Wednesday, April 3. Those attending the afternoon talk are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for parking and seating. UW Transit and Parking Services will provide complimentary parking in “A” spaces in the Wyo Hall and McWhinnie Hall parking lots from noon-4 p.m. Metered parking also will be available at the regular fee, and day permits may be purchased at the Wyoming Union information desk. In addition, attendees can use the free shuttle service. For more information about campus parking and shuttle services, visit www.uwyo.edu/tps.For more information about Barry’s presentation, call UW Libraries at (307) 766-3641, email mhayes6@uwyo.edu, or visit www.uwyo.edu/libraries.
Bohl to speak at Scout dinner
Tickets are on sale for the annual dinner and fund-raiser for the High Altitude District of the Boy Scouts of America. Craig Bohl, University of Wyoming Cowboys football head coach, will be the featured speaker.
The buffet dinner (BBQ chicken and beef brisket) is set for April 24 at the Laramie Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. No-host cocktails and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. and the buffet dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each.
Door prizes are two guns: 7mm Ruger American Rifle and .270 Savage Axis with scope. Ticket holder does not have to be present to win.
The silent auction will include a variety of donated items, including a fly rod and other outdoor gear.
Tickets are available at the Western States Bank (3430 Grand Ave,), Dr. Brad Walgren’s dental office, 3421 Garfield St. and at the West Laramie Fly Store. For more information, call Adam Lindstrom at 721-9100 or Larry Weatherford 460-8118.
All proceeds will be used to support local Scout activities.
Wyoming Territorial Prison Spring Exploration Event set for April 27
Celebrate Earth Day with this free family event from noon-4 p.m. April 27 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Come observe, explore and learn about plants, bees, bugs, birds and more. Protect our species and its environment. All of our plants and animals have value in themselves and are part of the web of life. Our lives and theirs are linked together inextricably — without them, our own species might not survive.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 7453733 for more information.
Thrivent Action Team accepting donations
The Thrivent Financial Action Team from Zion Lutheran church has, again, been approved to purchase backpacks for the Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack Program. One hundred ninety-five colorful backpacks have been purchased. Food Donations may be dropped off from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at ACSD No. 1, 419 S. Eighth St. Items should be nonperishable, individual serving size and should not require refrigeration. They should not require additional utensils to open and prepare. Sample items include juice boxes, Jello pudding cups, fruit cups, filled cracker snacks, fruit rollups or fruit snacks, granola bars, single serve cereal boxes and oatmeal packets, tuna, soups, chili, meat filled ravioli, raman noodles and macaroni and cheese. Items should not contain peanuts or tree nuts.
Call Jonie Markle at 721-4482 for more information
College of Arts and Sciences to host UW Day at the Museums
The University of Wyoming’s College of Arts and Sciences is inviting sixth-grade students from across the state to visit Laramie for a UW Day at the Museums event May 15.
Participants will attend three tours or hands-on workshops in UW’s museums, planetarium or makerspaces from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 15. Teachers must register their classes by April 30, as space is limited.
After arriving on campus, participants will be welcomed by Lutz before heading to two workshops for an hour each. Lunch will be provided, followed by the final hourlong workshop. A full schedule of events can be found at www.uwyo.edu/as/uw_day_at_museum.html.
Participants are encouraged to dress for hands-on creativity and Wyoming weather, which means clothes that can get dirty, comfortable shoes and layers.
Participating units include the UW Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium, the UW Geological Museum, the Rocky Mountain Herbarium, the UW Anthropology Museum, the UW Archaeological Repository, the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Science Kitchen, the UW Art Museum, the UW Museum of Vertebrates and the UW makerspaces.
For more information and to register, visit www.uwyo.edu/as/uw_day_at_museum.html.
Friends of 133rd Quarter Auction set for May 26
the public is invited to the Friends of the 133rd Quarter Auction, scheduled for 4 p.m. May 26 at the VFW 2221, 2142 Garfield St. Tickets are $7 and include the first bidding paddle. Attendees can purchase additional paddles at the door for two for $5. More paddles mean more chances to win. Bring rolls of quarters. Never been to a quarter auction?! Attendees need zero experience to bid, win and have a great time. Vendor registration is now open. If you have a small business, handmade, homemade, jewelry, skincare, food or whatever else, you’re invited to come promote your business and support a great cause. Go to https://forms.gle/nbgGskNt98LPVNw99 to apply for a space.
Contact Melanie Silvernagel at friendsofthe133rd@gmail.com or 605-645-6668 or find the Friends of the 133rd on Facebook for more information.
Wyoming Writers, Inc. announces 2019 conference
Online registration is now open for the Wyoming Writers, Inc., annual writers conference, planned for June 7-9 at the University of Wyoming Gateway Center Complex.
Featured speakers include: Brad Watson, former newspaper reporter and editor, award-winning author and UW faculty member; Page Lambert, writing retreat organizer, founding member of Women Writing the West, and long-time member of Wyoming Writers, Inc.; Jovan Mays, former Poet Laureate of Aurora, Colorado; and husband and wife Tasha Alexander and Andrew Grant, both novelists.
Two literary agents, Andie Hodapp of the Kristen Nelson Literary Agency, and Stephanie Hansen of Metamorphosis Literary Agency, and Jessica Kristie of Winter Goose Publishing will be on hand to meet with conference attendees and listen to pitches; you will find their biographies on the Wyoming Writers, Inc., website. When registering for the conference, you can select with whom you’d like to schedule your 15-minute meet.
Registrants do not have to be a Wyoming Writers, Inc., member to attend the conference, and a special rate is available for students. Scholarships for those with financial need are available; application information can be found on the organization’s website.
For more information, email Lynn Carlson, publicity chair, at wyowriters@gmail.com.
UW’s 2019 Homecoming scheduled for Oct. 12-19
The University of Wyoming’s 2019 Homecoming celebration has been scheduled for the week of Oct. 12-19, culminating with UW’s home football game against the University of New Mexico on Oct. 19.
The game will be preceded by a week of Homecoming events, including The Big Event for the Laramie community, Golden Boot competition for businesses, the UW Distinguished Alumni Dinner, the 50th Club Reunion, the Homecoming parade, the All Alumni and Friends Reunion and other student activities. Each of these events provides a place to reconnect with friends, classmates and the UW community.
More information about these events will be posted at www.uwyo.edu/homecoming as it becomes available.
Those with questions regarding Homecoming 2019 should call the UW Alumni Association at (307) 766-4166 or email uwalumni@uwyo.edu.
City of Laramie encourages residents to participate in a community survey
Many Laramie residents will receive surveys from the Wyoming Survey Analysis Center in mailboxes next week. The purpose of the survey is to gather input from residents on a wide variety of topics of interest. Since 2006, the City of Laramie has conducted four citizen surveys. Each survey asks similar and often identical questions so that improvement can be tracked over time.
The information gathered in the surveys assists in the delivery of service, improved communications, strategic planning and budget development. The City of Laramie regards the surveys as one of many ways to get to know its customers (i.e. residents and visitors) and, in turn, improve or enhance its services to better meet local needs.
The City of Laramie requests that surveys are completed and returned in accordance with the instructions included within survey.
Questions regarding the survey methodology and such can be directed to the following WYSAC staff: Brian Harnisch at harnisch@uwyo.edu or Bistra Anatchkova at bistra@uwyo.edu.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan has blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
LASSO Events looking for volunteer opportunities
As “Laramie’s Source for Volunteers”, LASSO Events is asking any and all community non-profits or servicing agencies to provide any upcoming dates or events that may need volunteer services. Does your organization need some helpers to pull off that next big event or project? Or do you simply need a few able bodies to fulfill a to do list or small endeavor? Contact LASSO Director Tim Snowbarger at info@lassoevents.com or call at 307-417-0499.
