Woman’s Club to meet today
The Laramie Woman’s Club will be having its monthly meeting at noon today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. Lunch is pot-luck style, and the program starts at 1 p.m. This month, Kodie Davis from Sweets Bakery will be the guest speaker. RSVP and information can be obtained from Janine Kropf at janinekropf@yahoo.com.
Zonta Club of Laramie honors Women’s Day
International Women’s Day is March 8. The Zonta Club of Laramie encourages the community to honor the fabulous women in their lives life today. International Women’s Day is a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by women who have played an extraordinary role in many lives, the history of the country and progress of the community.
Zonta international was founded in 1919 and is a leading global organization of professional women empowering women worldwide through several worldwide service and advocacy projects and United Nations involvement. The Zonta Club of Laramie is a member of Zonta International and promotes advocacy of women by funding four local scholarships and donations to local agencies that share our mission of service such as SAFE project, Climb Wyoming, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Laramie Reproductive Health.
Join in honoring women by celebrating the Zonta International Centennial. Zonta of Laramie is having a Centennial Raffle to raise money for our local projects and scholarships. Donations enables Zonta to continue supporting projects and programs that help women achieve a life free of violence and empower them to overcome gender barriers that hinder their access to health, education, and professional resources. Ask any Zonta member about the Centennial Raffle to aid in our scholarship fund. For more information or for raffle tickets email laramiezonta@gmail.com.
Lenten prayer and meal planned at St. Paul’s Newman Center
Are you searching for a way to grow spiritually or simply looking for a good meal with a community? Beginning today and continuing during the six weeks of Lent, the public is invited to St. Paul’s Newman Center to share a simple meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by praying the Stations of the Cross devotion at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
Public forum to feature Amazon VP
Moderated by Steve Farkas, assistant dean and director of the MBA program in the College of Business, a public forum planned for 2-3 p.m. today in the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium, 10th and Lewis streets, is an opportunity to visit with Michael Punke about his career in government and business. Originally from Torrington, Punke is vice president of global public policy for Amazon web services and served as deputy U.S. trade representative and U.S. ambassador to the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, from 2010-2017. With more than 25 years of experience in international trade and regulatory issues, Punke will share his expertise and insight on current trade and business trends as well as the position of the U.S. in the world.
The event is free to the public and sponsored by the College of Business, Center for Global Studies, School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies and the Office of Engagement and Outreach.
Prayer group to meeting Saturday
Grandparents and Parents in Prayer will meet from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at LIGHT House of Prayer, 105 S. Fourth St.
Contact Gina Gibson at prayer4ce@aol.com or 761-0369 or go to www.ndpwy.com for more information.
Audubon group to go owling in the Snowies
The Laramie Audubon Society will host a field trip Saturday evening, traveling to the Snowy Range to look for owls. The group will meet at 6 p.m. at Coal Creek Coffee, 110 Grand Ave., to organize carpool groups. Based on preliminary scouting, the trip leaders hope that the group may encounter Northern Pygmy-Owls and Boreal Owls, with a lower chance of finding Northern Saw-whet Owls. Attendees should dress in multiple warm layers suitable for winter conditions, including boots, and should bring either snowshoes or cross-country ski equipment, as well as binoculars, a headlamp or flashlight, snacks, and water. The group may walk/snowshoe/ski up to two miles, depending on conditions. For more information, please email laramie.audubon@gmail.com.
Downtown Clinic director to speak on health care Sunday
Peter Gosar, director of the Downtown Clinic, will speak at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie at 10 a.m. on Sunday. His talk, “Community Care,” will cover the importance of providing health care to the under-served as necessary to not only the individual being assisted, but to the community as a whole. Coffee and conversation will follow the talk. UU of Laramie is located at 1402 Gibbon St. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Two food drives planned
Leadership Laramie will conduct and host two food drives on behalf of Interfaith-Good Samaritan from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and March 17 at Ridley’s Family Market.
Leadership Laramie needs:
n Anything with meat (tuna, spam, stew, chili, ravioli, etc.)
n Canned tomatoes (diced or sauce for pasta)
n Canned fruit
n Canned soup
n Canned beans
n Peanut butter
n Rice, pasta, cereal, or oatmeal
n Powdered or shelf-stable milk
n Diapers
Call 742-4240 or email director@laramieinterfaith.org for more information.
