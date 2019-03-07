Correction
A story titled “Library board offers wage hikes” on page A1 of Feb. 23’s Laramie Boomerang incorrectly stated the date salary increases for library employees are effective. The pay raises are effective May 1, not March 1. The mistake was due to reporter error. The Laramie Boomerang regrets the mistake.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Commissioners planning special meeting
The Albany County Commission is set to gather for a special meeting at 8 a.m. today in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Call 721-2541 or email commissioners@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
Lenten prayer and meal planned at St. Paul’s Newman Center
Are you searching for a way to grow spiritually or simply looking for a good meal with a community? Beginning Friday and continuing during the six weeks of Lent, the public is invited to St. Paul’s Newman Center to share a simple meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by praying the Stations of the Cross devotion at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
Prayer group to meeting Saturday
Grandparents and Parents in Prayer will meet from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at LIGHT House of Prayer, 105 S. Fourth St.
Contact Gina Gibson at prayer4ce@aol.com or 761-0369 or go to www.ndpwy.com for more information.
Albany County announces opening for 6 Board/Commission
The Albany County Historic Preservation Board has four seats and the Albany County Predator Management Control Board has two seats available.
Applications close at 5 p.m. March 26.
Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202, or at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Call 721-5533 for more information.
Former Jackson Hole Mountain Resort president to speak
Jerry Blann, former president and CEO of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, will discuss the future of the ski industry at 7 p.m. March 14 at the University of Wyoming.
His presentation is part of the UW Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources’ Distinguished Speaker Series. His free public talk is in Room 123 of the College of Business Building. A reception for Blann will precede his presentation in the building’s atrium, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m.
For more information, visit www.uwyo.edu/haub/events, or call Amanda Korpitz at (307) 766-6979 or email akorpitz@uwyo.edu.
UW Theatre and Dance to present “Spring to Dance”
UW Theatre and Dance is set to present “Spring to Dance,” a full-length collaborative concert featuring choreography by dance faculty Jennifer L. Deckert, Margaret Wilson, and André Megerdichian.
The production runs is at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday on the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage. For tickets, call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert will feature “Choreographic Offering,” a 1964 work by famed choreographer José Limón, as well as “Courage,” a new work choreographed by Limón artist Jesse Obrenski during the 2018 Snowy Range Summer Dance Festival at UW. Hailed as one of the world’s greatest dance companies, the Limón Dance Company has been at the vanguard of American Modern dance since its inception in 1946.
Jacoby Competition finals set for today
The worlds of competition and classical music meet head-on today as the University of Wyoming’s finest student musician will be chosen at this year’s Jacoby Competition. Six extraordinary finalists were chosen at auditions in the fall. In this final round, each performs as a soloist with the UW Symphony. A panel of judges will then choose the winner and runner-up of the Jacoby prizes — significant cash awards. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center Concert Hall. The Jacoby Competition never fails to be one of the UWSO’s most exciting events.
Call 766-6666 to order tickets. Tickets are also available at www.uwyo.edu/finearts, or in person at the Fine Arts and UW Union Box Offices.
UW Office of Engagement and Outreach planning open house
The University of Wyoming Office of Engagement and Outreach is hosting an open house from 4-6 p.m. today in Room 231 of the Bureau of Mines Building, corner of Ninth and Lewis streets.
Join Chief Engagement Officer Dr. Jean Garrison and the rest of the OEO team to celebrate the grand opening of the new Office of Engagement and Outreach. All are welcome to stop by for some refreshments as well as a tour of the new office space.
This event is free to the public. For further information, please contact the OEO at 766-6119 or engage@uwyo.edu.
Agenda set for UW spring town hall today
Members of the University of Wyoming community will receive updates on the 2019 Wyoming legislative session and a number of other topics during the Spring Faculty and Staff Town Hall from 1:20-2:35 p.m. today in the Wyoming Union Ballroom.
President Laurie Nichols will lead the legislative report. Other presentations will include updates on UW residence hall planning, the process and timeline; the campus master planning process; the Strategic Improvement Working Group, which is an outgrowth of the “Great Colleges to Work For” survey in 2018; and the university’s data governance committee.
At the end of the presentations, there will be a time for questions from the campus community.
Faculty, staff, students and others are invited and encouraged to attend the town hall. The president has authorized 90 minutes of release time for employees to attend. The scheduling of release time should be a collaborative discussion between employee and supervisor to ensure the effective and efficient operation of the unit.
Woman’s Club to meet Friday
The Laramie Woman’s Club will be having its monthly meeting at noon Friday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. Lunch is pot-luck style, and the program starts at 1 p.m. This month, Kodie Davis from Sweets Bakery will be the guest speaker. RSVP and information can be obtained from Janine Kropf at janinekropf@yahoo.com.
Zonta Club of Laramie honors Women’s Day
International Women’s Day is March 8. The Zonta Club of Laramie encourages the community to honor the fabulous women in their lives life Friday. International Women’s Day is a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by women who have played an extraordinary role in many lives, the history of the country and progress of the community.
Zonta international was founded in 1919 and is a leading global organization of professional women empowering women worldwide through several worldwide service and advocacy projects and United Nations involvement. The Zonta Club of Laramie is a member of Zonta International and promotes advocacy of women by funding four local scholarships and donations to local agencies that share our mission of service such as SAFE project, Climb Wyoming, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Laramie Reproductive Health.
Join in honoring women by celebrating the Zonta International Centennial. Zonta of Laramie is having a Centennial Raffle to raise money for our local projects and scholarships. Donations enables Zonta to continue supporting projects and programs that help women achieve a life free of violence and empower them to overcome gender barriers that hinder their access to health, education, and professional resources. Ask any Zonta member about the Centennial Raffle to aid in our scholarship fund. For more information or for raffle tickets email laramiezonta@gmail.com.
Public forum to feature Amazon VP
Moderated by Steve Farkas, assistant dean and director of the MBA program in the College of Business, a public forum planned for 2-3 p.m. March 8 in the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium, 10th and Lewis streets, is an opportunity to visit with Michael Punke about his career in government and business. Originally from Torrington, Punke is vice president of global public policy for Amazon web services and served as deputy U.S. trade representative and U.S. ambassador to the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, from 2010-2017. With more than 25 years of experience in international trade and regulatory issues, Punke will share his expertise and insight on current trade and business trends as well as the position of the U.S. in the world.
The event is free to the public and sponsored by the College of Business, Center for Global Studies, School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies and the Office of Engagement and Outreach.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
