Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office at 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
For more information, call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the Facebook group.
Garden Club to discuss potatoes, other topics
The Laramie Garden Club will host this month’s program meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S 11th St. Rowdy Yeatts of High Plains Biochar will be presenting "The South Laramie Youth Gardens and the Basics of Biochar." Additionally, members will be presenting "How I Grow … Potatoes." The meeting is free to everyone. Learn more about the club at www.laramiegardenclub.org.
Gender, sexuality expert to speak at UW
Jack Halberstam, one of the world’s leading experts on theories of gender and sexuality, will visit Wyoming as part of the 2019 Bruce Richardson Lecture in the Humanities, speaking at both the University of Wyoming.
He will speak at 4 p.m. March 28 in the UW College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium. The event is free to the public.
Halberstam is a professor of gender studies and English, and director of the Institute for Research on Women, Gender and Sexuality at Columbia University. He is the author of six books, including “Skin Shows: Gothic Horror and the Technology of Monsters,” “Female Masculinity,” “In Queer Time and Place,” “The Queer Art of Failure,” “Gaga Feminism: Sex, Gender and the End of Normal” and, most recently, a short book titled “Trans: A Quick and Quirky Account of Gender Variance.”
For more information about Halberstam’s talk or the Richardson Fund, email azibrak@uwyo.edu.
Blood drive planned for today
The Laramie Blood Drive will be from 12:30-5:30 p.m. today at Laramie Fire Station No. 3 in West Laramie, 2374 Jefferson St. Just an hour of your time makes a difference in someone's life. Donating blood is an easy way to care. Make an appointment with the donor center by e-mailing BSigel@vitalant.org or calling 307-638-3326. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments preferred. United Blood Service, now named Vitalant, is in signifcant need of donors.
LRCD to meet today
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is at noon today at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. For more information, call 721-0072.
Food distribution set for today
The next USDA food commodities delivery is from 1-3:30 p.m. today in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
The distribution is expected to have canned green beans, frozen pork patties, potato flakes and frozen strawberries, plus anything else sent on the truck.
Participation in the Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities distributions is limited to those who qualify through income guidelines. Call Interfaith-Good Samaritan at 742-4240 for more information.
TechTalk to meet today
TechTalk Laramie will host its regular meeting with speaker at 6 p.m. today at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St.
The meeting will include time to explore one of the leading digital music playback systems on the market, Roon technology, a digital music player for serious music lovers. To put Roon’s goal into words, Roon Labs wanted to create something that emulated the feeling and experience you get when you open an LP. The cover art, the large booklet, the liner notes, the lyrics and the pictures.
Peter Christian, will give a presentation and demo of the Roon playback and management system. Discussion about Roon technology and various ways to setup a system on various platforms. If you want a preview of Roon, have a look at Roonlabs.com. For more information, go to www.meetup.com/TechTalkLaramie/.
Wyoming FBLA needs judges for state competition
The Wyoming Future Business Leaders of America is holding its annual state competition at the University of Wyoming College of Business on today-Friday. I'm reaching out on behalf of their judge coordinator, Joyce Smock. We know The Alliance is filled with members who are experts in their fields and have a great knowledge base and qualifications to judge the FBLA's state competition. From marketing to business plans to accounting, there's several opportunities to see what Wyoming's future business leaders are up to! If you are interested in helping out the organization, please follow this link:
https://trileadership.wufoo.com/forms/wyoming-fbla-state-conference-judges-form/
Through the form, you can tell them what categories you would be interested in judging.
Soroptimist of Laramie monthly meeting set for today
The monthly meeting of Soroptimist of Laramie is slated for noon today at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S Second St. The Live your Dream recipient will be awarded and introduced.
Lenten Prayer and Meal at St. Paul’s Newman Center
Are you searching for a way to grow spiritually or simply looking for a good meal with a community? Continuing Fridays during the six weeks of Lent, you are invited to St. Paul’s Newman Center to share a simple meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by praying the Stations of the Cross devotion at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
