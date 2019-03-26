Corrections
City of Laramie planning 2019 Spruce Up for Spring Events
The 2019 City of Laramie landfill voucher event kicks off April 15. Vouchers will be issued in person from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays April 15-May 30 at the Solid Waste Office, 1167 N. Fourth St. Individuals need to bring a photo ID and current utility bill, rental agreement, registration, mail or any other item that shows their name with a valid Albany County address. Vouchers must be redeemed between May 1 and June 1.
Landfill voucher event procedures include, but are not limited to:
1. Only one voucher per year will be issued to a single household/service address. Business, commercial, industrial, and institutional waste are NOT eligible for this voucher program.
2. Vouchers are good for one pickup size load—approximately 2½ cubic yards.
3. Vouchers are good only for waste and/or recycling generated at the address included on issued voucher.
4. Additional fees for tires, refrigerators, dead animals, special handling, and uncovered loads still apply during this event.
5. Drop-off for household hazardous waste require an appointment—details will be outlined on the voucher.
6. Vouchers are to be redeemed at the Landfill Scale House only May 1-June 1.
Vouchers without an official city of Laramie Solid Waste Division embossed stamp will not be accepted.
Also, be sure to volunteer your time to help clean up Laramie during the annual Community Clean Up Day on May 4. This is a day for residents to gather and clean up all the windblown trash that accumulated over the long winter. Setup for the event if from 7:30-9 a.m. at City Hall. Trash bags and safety vests will be handed out to participants, and area assignments will be given to volunteers for sections not already covered. Afterward, a volunteer luncheon will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the alleyway behind Laramie Fire Station No. 1 on Fourth Street between Grand and Ivinson avenues. Call the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance at 745-7339 to volunteer. Call 721-5285 for additional information or to arrange for safety vests and trash bags in advance.
In case of inclement weather, this event will be rescheduled for May 11.
Upcoming speaking event to feature dieting
Which Diet is Best? The Pros and Cons of the Top 5 Diets in the US is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Basement Library at Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic, 1277 N. 15th St. in Reynolds Crossing.
Shawn Palmer, ND, is the guest speaker.
Do you keep hearing different diet advice and get confused about what you really should be doing?
Do you keep feeling like you are trying to eat right, but it is not working for you?
Are you looking at the latest food fad, and not sure if it is a smart idea?
Eighty percent of Americans feel there is conflicting advice about what to eat and not eat. Of these people, 59 percent say this conflicting information makes them doubt their food choices. Fortunately, there is reliable, scientifically backed food information available.
In this class you will learn:
n Strategies that are important for any diet, so that you can make sure your diet is healthy.
n The benefits and weaknesses of popular diets, to help you make the best decisions for yourself and your family.
n Why there may not be one single diet approach that is right for everyone, and how to find the approach that is right for
Garden Club to discuss potatoes, other topics
The Laramie Garden Club will host this month’s program meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S 11th St. Rowdy Yeatts of High Plains Biochar will be presenting “The South Laramie Youth Gardens and the Basics of Biochar.” Additionally, members will be presenting “How I Grow … Potatoes.” The meeting is free to everyone. Learn more about the club at www.laramiegardenclub.org.
UW Board of Trustees to meet Tuesday-Friday
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider two new academic programs and receive updates on a wide variety of issues during its regular meeting Tuesday-Friday.
The meeting of the full board begins Thursday morning, but various committees of the board will meet starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The meetings take place in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions. The public testimony period is set for 11 a.m. Thursday.
Trustees will be asked Thursday afternoon to approve a new Bachelor of General Studies degree, a multidisciplinary degree that bridges academic disciplines and colleges to facilitate degree completion. This degree will offer students the opportunity to select two focus areas of study — a primary and a secondary — from a total of 16 focus areas offered across the university. It’s designed for nontraditional students, returning students, students who arrive at UW with significant college credit and students with complex curricular interests.
Additionally, the board will be asked to approve a new bachelor’s degree program in elementary and special education. The dual-major degree will equip students to teach both elementary school students and students with disabilities.
Among the topics on which the board will be updated are development of the university’s academic calendar for each of the three academic years from 2020-21 to 2022-23; UW’s reaccreditation by the Higher Learning Commission; a proposal to reorganize, consolidate and reduce academic degree programs in geography; and development of the university’s budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2019-meeting-materials/march_27-29_2019_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office at 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
For more information, call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the Facebook group.
County Commission sets calendar for next week
The Albany County Commission has two events for Tuesday.
A work session is planned for 9 am. in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. The commission will be reviewing the county employee handbook and discussing a procurement policy.
One percent community partner presentations are at 5:45 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
Call 721-2541 or email commissioners@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
Public meeting to focus on North Laramie Sanitary Sewer Trunk Main
The city of Laramie will conduct a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the City of Laramie Annex Building, 405 Grand Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to allow citizens to review and comment on the North Laramie Sanitary Sewer Trunk Main Project (involves the design and construction of a new sanitary sewer main serving north Laramie).
At the meeting, the city of Laramie will present maps and information regarding the proposed project and will discuss the estimated cost of the improvements and the plan for funding the improvements.
Written comments are also welcome. Send written comments to Brooks Webb, Interim Director of Public Works, City of Laramie, P.O. Box C, Laramie, WY 82073 by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Cellist to play Wednesday
Renowned cellist Carl Donakowski, in collaboration with University of Wyoming pianist Xin Chang, will present a cello recital as special guest of the UW Music Department at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall.
The recital will feature works by Bach, Britten and Piazzola. Donakowski will also give a cello masterclass, featuring UW cellists, at 4 p.m. March 27 in the BCPA Recital Hall. The concert and masterclass are both free to the public.
Tax help available at Eppson
Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare and e-file tax returns for free. Volunteers are available from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through April 15 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment with a Tax-Aide counselor.
