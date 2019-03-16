Corrections
Blood drive planned for Thursday
The Laramie Blood Drive will be from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Station No. 3 in West Laramie, 2374 Jefferson St. Just an hour of your time makes a difference in someone’s life. Donating blood is an easy way to care. Make an appointment with the donor center by e-mailing BSigel@vitalant.org or calling 307-638-3326. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments preferred. United Blood Service, now named Vitalant, is in significant need of donors.
LRCD to meet Thursday
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is at noon Thursday at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. For more information, call 721-0072.
Spring Bazaar set for March 23
The Albany County 4-H Spring Bazaar is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Vendor tables are still available. Contact Mary Louise at mwood8@uwyo.edu or 721-2571 to request space. Funds raised go to help area youth with projects and trips with 4-H.
StudioWYO to host Open Mic Night with Hunter Hicks
Open Mic Night is from 7-9 p.m. March 28 in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens. This entertaining and varied performance is free to the public. Open Mic Night will begin with host Hunter Hicks with his unique folk/country style. All ages are not only welcome, but also encouraged to sign up to perform. Sign-ups will begin at 6:30 p.m. As always, StudioWYO is proud to host these outstanding performers. StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services. StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local artists and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment. With a new show each week, there is never a dull moment and always something new to be learned and experienced. For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
UW Art Museum hosts gallery walk-through with student award winners
The University of Wyoming Art Museum will host a free gallery walk-through featuring student award winners from the 44th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition from 6-8 p.m. March 28.
The gallery walk-through is an opportunity to hear students discuss their artistic motivations such as what drives the content of their work and why specific artistic media were chosen, and to answer visitors’ questions. This opportunity helps students develop as professional artists and bolster public speaking skills.
The annual Juried UW Student Exhibition is open to any student enrolled at UW or any in-state student enrolled through UW distance courses during the current academic year. For the 44th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition, 75 students — from 21 different majors — submitted 198 works of art for review. From those, 61 artworks by 56 students were selected.
An out-of-state juror is invited each year to select the exhibition from student submissions. This year’s juror was Louise Martorano, executive director of the RedLine Contemporary Art Center in Denver.
Each year, UW administration and departments, as well as businesses and individuals, provide cash prizes and purchase awards that recognize and support the creative work of UW students.
Billy Harris, of Laramie, is among the winners.
The exhibition will be on display through May 18.
For more information about the UW Art Museum, call (307) 766-6622, visit the website at www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum, or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.
College of Arts and Sciences to host UW Day at the Museums
The University of Wyoming’s College of Arts and Sciences is inviting sixth-grade students from across the state to visit Laramie for a UW Day at the Museums event May 15.
Participants will attend three tours or hands-on workshops in UW’s museums, planetarium or makerspaces from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 15. Teachers must register their classes by April 30, as space is limited.
After arriving on campus, participants will be welcomed by Lutz before heading to two workshops for an hour each. Lunch will be provided, followed by the final hourlong workshop. A full schedule of events can be found at www.uwyo.edu/as/uw_day_at_museum.html.
Participants are encouraged to dress for hands-on creativity and Wyoming weather, which means clothes that can get dirty, comfortable shoes and layers.
Participating units include the UW Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium, the UW Geological Museum, the Rocky Mountain Herbarium, the UW Anthropology Museum, the UW Archaeological Repository, the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Science Kitchen, the UW Art Museum, the UW Museum of Vertebrates and the UW makerspaces.
For more information and to register, visit www.uwyo.edu/as/uw_day_at_museum.html.
American Legion turns 100
An American Legion 100th birthday celebration is at 5:30 p.m. today. The party will feature an annual corned beef, cabbage and Reuben dinner. Admission is free to members and their guests.
Prayer event planned
Prayer for Albany County Detention Center is from 9-10 a.m. today at LIGHT House of Prayer
Join others in prayer for the inmates and staff of the Albany County Detention Center.
The event is free to the public. Contact Gina Gibson at gina.gibson@nationaldayofprayer.org or 761-0369 or go to www.ndpwy.com.
Food drives planned
Leadership Laramie will conduct and host two food drives on behalf of Interfaith-Good Samaritan from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Ridley’s Family Market.
Leadership Laramie needs:
n Anything with meat (tuna, spam, stew, chili, ravioli, etc.)
n Canned tomatoes (diced or sauce for pasta)
n Canned fruit
n Canned soup
n Canned beans
n Peanut butter
n Rice, pasta, cereal, or oatmeal
n Powdered or shelf-stable milk
n Diapers
Call 742-4240 or email director@laramieinterfaith.org for more information.
