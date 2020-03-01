How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 5 p.m. Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help. Go to www.LaramieCares.org for more information.
Free tax filing assistance available
Are you ready? AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is. Their IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone — and it’s completely free. You don’t even have to be an AARP member. Call the Eppson Center, 307-745-5116, to make an appointment.
Tax-Aide Counselors will be available Monday's and Wednesday's from Feb. 3 until Apr. 15.
Kiwanis meeting to feature WyoTech CEO
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will be meeting at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse. Our speakers will be Jim Mathis and Jadeen Mathis of WyoTech. Guests are always welcome.
Cattlewomen to meet Thursday
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch Tour Committee will hold a planning meeting on at noon Thursday at Perkins Restaurant. This committee is in charge of organizing and implementing the annual ranch tour that will take place on July 18. Anyone interested in assisting on this committee is encouraged to attend. For further information please contact Sandra Eike at 307-760-5590.
“Spring to Dance” begins Friday
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance presents Spring to Dance,” a collaborative concert featuring new works by dance faculty members Marsha Knight and Cat Kamrath and UW alumnus and Repertory Dance Theatre member Dan Higgins, as well as two Limón Dance Company repertory works staged by Limón artists and company members Jesse Obremski and David Glista, including José Limón’s “Chaconne,” and artistic director Colin Conner’s “Corvidae.”
“Spring to Dance” runs at 7:30 p.m. March 6 and 7 and at 2 p.m. March 8 on the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or go online to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Conference on Syria and the Christian response set for Saturday
The United Presbyterian Church and the Wyoming Presbytery have been involved with a national initiative, the Syria-Lebanon Partnership Network of the Presbyterian Church, for several years. This conference, however, is based on the study guide “Syria: The Burden of Memory and the Hope of the Gospel” and will focus on the historical influences resulting in today’s conflicts, the current realities facing Syria and Lebanon and the impact of the dislocation of millions of people.
The co-author of the study guide, Pauline Coffman of Chicago, is the featured speaker and she will be joined by Steve Shive of Casper, Bob and Holly Garrard of Cheyenne and Gerald VanCampen of Laramie.
UPC encourages anyone interested in this current and important issue to join them 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday. The event is free and a mid-eastern lunch is included. If you plan to attend or have questions, please contact sadielady2@charter.net so UPC can make sure that they have enough baklava to go around. Call 307-460-3293 for more information.
Cohousing Potluck set for Sunday
Alan O' Hashi, board president of the Cohousing Association of the U.S., will be the guest speaker at 2 p.m. Sunday for the Cohousing Potluck at 510 S. 10th St.
Cohousing is a strategy for community owned and organized housing. Soup and Bread will be provided. Kids are welcome. Contact Jason at 307-399-0104 for more details.
Nominations open for Boys’ State
Nominations and applications for the 2020 Wyoming Boys’ State session, June 14-20, at the University of Wyoming, are now being accepted online at www.wyoboysstate.org.
Boys’ State, the nation’s premier program to develop tomorrow’s leaders, is sponsored by the American Legion and is offered to boys who have completed their junior year and have at least one remaining semester in high school. Applicants must be of good character and have an interest in government.
Delegates will compete for a variety of scholarships and may earn three college credits for completion of the program. Two Wyoming delegates will have the opportunity to attend the Boys’ Nation Program in Washington, D.C.
The cost of attendance at Wyoming Boys’ State is $300 and may be sponsored by local American Legion Posts or private sponsors.
For information and an overview of the Boys’ State program, visit the website at www.wyoboysstate.org or contact your high school guidance counselor.
Applications must be completed online and submitted to the high school student guidance office or local American Legion Post by March 15.
