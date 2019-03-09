Corrections
UW Trustees plan special meeting for Monday
A special meeting of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday via teleconference.
The meeting will be an executive session to discuss personnel. It will originate from the First Interstate Bank Conference Room of the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Board to meet Monday
The Albany County Historic Preservation Board meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. Email Blair Bales at j.blair.bales@gmail.com or find the board on Facebook for more information.
Laramie Foster Closet organizing coat drive
The Laramie Foster Closet is in need of items for foster families. Help children stay warm this winter by participating in a coat drive. Donate your new or gently used coats, clothes, shoes/boots and pajamas Tuesday-Thursday at the UW Lab School and UW Early Care and Education Center. Snow pants, snow suits, new packets of socks/underwear and 5T diapers are also being collected. Items are accepted in any size preemie through XXL.
Email sketuri@uwyo.edu for more information.
Commission planning meeting, meet and greet
The Albany County Commission has the following events planned:
n 9:30 a.m. Tuesday: Department Head Quarterly Reports in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
n Noon-1:30 p.m. Thursday: no-host meet and greet with Board of County Commissioners at Perkins Restaurant
ACPL board to meet Thursday
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board Meeting at 6:30 pm. Thursday in the ACPL Meeting Room, 310 S. Eighth St. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include the FY20 budget priorities and the Employee Handbook. For more information, call 307-721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org.
Traffic commission to meet Thursday
The Traffic Commission will host a regular meeting at 7 a.m. Thursday in the City Council Chambers of City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave. The next meeting is April 11.
This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for further information.
Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee set to meet Thursday
The Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee will host a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Note: This Monolith Ranch site visit will be considered a Regular Quarterly Meeting. It is open to the public as are all quarterly meetings. All interested parties should contact Cindy Williams, Public Works Administrative Assistant, at 307-721-5230 for more details prior to Tuesday.
CattleWomen meeting slated for Friday
The Albany County CattleWomen will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. A chicken fried steak dinner with mashed potatoes will be served for $10. If you are a woman interested in the beef industry and the promotion of beef, please come join us. Our group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third grade students and other activities promoting beef. Scholarships are also provided by our organization. Please call Betty Wortman at 307-721-5031 for more information.
Public meeting to focus on North Laramie Sanitary Sewer Trunk Main
The city of Laramie will conduct a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 28 in the City of Laramie Annex Building, 405 Grand Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to allow citizens to review and comment on the North Laramie Sanitary Sewer Trunk Main Project (involves the design and construction of a new sanitary sewer main serving north Laramie).
At the meeting, the city of Laramie will present maps and information regarding the proposed project and will discuss the estimated cost of the improvements and the plan for funding the improvements.
Written comments are also welcome. Send written comments to Brooks Webb, Interim Director of Public Works, City of Laramie, P.O. Box C, Laramie, WY 82073 by 5 p.m. March 27.
American Legion turns 100
An American Legion 100th birthday celebration is at 5:30 p.m. March 16. The party will feature an annual corned beef, cabbage and Reuben dinner. Admission is free to members and their guests.
Wyoming Territorial Prison Spring Exploration Event set for April 27
Celebrate Earth Day with this free family event from noon-4 p.m. April 27 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Come observe, explore and learn about plants, bees, bugs, birds and more. Protect our species and its environment. All of our plants and animals have value in themselves and are part of the web of life. Our lives and theirs are linked together inextricably — without them, our own species might not survive.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 7453733 for more information.
Prayer group to meeting today
Grandparents and Parents in Prayer will meet from 9-10 a.m. today at LIGHT House of Prayer, 105 S. Fourth St.
Contact Gina Gibson at prayer4ce@aol.com or 761-0369 or go to www.ndpwy.com for more information.
Audubon group to go owling in the Snowies
The Laramie Audubon Society will host a field trip tonight, traveling to the Snowy Range to look for owls. The group will meet at 6 p.m. at Coal Creek Coffee, 110 Grand Ave., to organize carpool groups. Based on preliminary scouting, the trip leaders hope that the group may encounter Northern Pygmy-Owls and Boreal Owls, with a lower chance of finding Northern Saw-whet Owls. Attendees should dress in multiple warm layers suitable for winter conditions, including boots, and should bring either snowshoes or cross-country ski equipment, as well as binoculars, a headlamp or flashlight, snacks, and water. The group may walk/snowshoe/ski up to two miles, depending on conditions. For more information, please email laramie.audubon@gmail.com.
Two food drives planned
Leadership Laramie will conduct and host two food drives on behalf of Interfaith-Good Samaritan from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today and March 17 at Ridley’s Family Market.
Leadership Laramie needs:
n Anything with meat (tuna, spam, stew, chili, ravioli, etc.)
n Canned tomatoes (diced or sauce for pasta)
n Canned fruit
n Canned soup
n Canned beans
n Peanut butter
n Rice, pasta, cereal, or oatmeal
n Powdered or shelf-stable milk
n Diapers
Call 742-4240 or email director@laramieinterfaith.org for more information.
Downtown Clinic director to speak on health care Sunday
Peter Gosar, director of the Downtown Clinic, will speak at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie at 10 a.m. on Sunday. His talk, “Community Care,” will cover the importance of providing health care to the under-served as necessary to not only the individual being assisted, but to the community as a whole. Coffee and conversation will follow the talk. UU of Laramie is located at 1402 Gibbon St. Everyone is welcome to attend.
