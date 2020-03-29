Homeland security meeting canceledThe Albany County Office of Homeland Security on behalf of Chairman Dan Johnson will be canceling the upcoming April 1 Albany County Local Emergency Planning Committee Meeting.
The July 1 meeting is expected to as scheduled at this time.
Fraud Surrounding COVID-19 is Increasing
As the number of people and communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic grows, so do the scams associated with it. Scammers use public health emergencies as opportunities for new fraud schemes, and because older adults are at greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, they may target older populations.
“There is currently no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19 and although there may be treatments for symptoms, there is no ‘cure.’ However, scammers often use fear-based tactics to convince people that a vaccine or cure is now being offered,” said Sandy Goodman, Program Manager of the Wyoming Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP)
It’s also important to remember that although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other public health officials may contact you if they believe you may have been exposed to the virus, they will not need to ask you for insurance or financial information.
The Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) recommends that Medicare beneficiaries:
• Contact your own doctor if you are experiencing potential symptoms of COVID-19.
• Do not give out your Medicare number, Social Security number, or personal information in response to unsolicited calls, texts, emails, home visits, or booths at health fairs and other public venues. If your personal information is compromised, it may be used in other fraud schemes as well.
• Be suspicious of anyone going door-to-door to offer free coronavirus or COVID-19 testing, supplies, or treatments.
• Carefully review your Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) or Explanation of Benefits (EOB), looking for errors or claims for products or services that weren’t received.
• Follow the instructions of your state or local government for other actions you should be taking in response to COVID-19.
• Contact your local SMP for help. SMPs empower and assist Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers to prevent, detect, and report health care fraud, errors, and abuse.
The Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) is ready to provide you with the information you need to PROTECT yourself from Medicare fraud, errors, and abuse; DETECT potential fraud, errors, and abuse; and REPORT your concerns. SMPs help educate and empower Medicare beneficiaries in the fight against health care fraud. Your SMP can help you with your questions, concerns, or complaints about potential fraud and abuse issues. It also provides information and educational presentations. For information or assistance, call Wyoming Senior Citizens and ask for the SMP at 1 (800) 856-4398.
AARP launches new platformCHEYENNE — AARP Community Connections, a new online platform launched by AARP Innovation Labs today, allows users to organize and find local volunteer groups to help pick up groceries, provide financial assistance or lend emotional support to neighbors, friends and loved ones. Across the country, these informal online groups—also called “mutual aid” groups—help communities stay connected at a time when people must practice social distancing to stay safe.
AARP Community Connections is live and completely free to use, and AARP membership is not required. For more information, visit www.aarpcommunityconnections.org.
“In this time of uncertainty, we are remaining firm in our commitment to assisting those age 50+, their families and connections,” said AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway. “Across the country, people are informally organizing online mutual aid groups to stay connected, share ideas, and help those most affected by COVID-19. We want to ensure that these resources are readily available and known.”
AARP Community Connections includes multiple resources to help those who are feeling isolated, depressed, overwhelmed or anxious. Users are able to:
• Request a call from an AARP volunteer, or a trained counselor;
• Easily create an account with Savo to make connecting with their families easier;
• Join “The Mighty,” a safe, supportive online community for people facing health challenges and their caregivers.
Social isolation was a common problem, even before the coronavirus pandemic: A 2020 study, published by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine and supported by AARP Foundation, reported 43 percent of adults age 60 or older said they had felt lonely. And, while social isolation and loneliness are serious health issues by themselves, they can also exacerbate existing health problems, such as lung disease, heart disease and diabetes. AARP Community Connections helps people reach out to volunteers in their community who are willing to help their neighbors with their unique needs.
Science Loves Art mission continuesScience Loves Art and 4th Street Studios have been creating Science Loves Art Kits for art and science projects. Kits include science inspiration and all of the art supplies needed for the project. Prices range from free, wholesale and retail. The Kits were developed for families and community groups across Wyoming that are isolated and in rural areas but during this time we are all feeling isolated. SLA is busy creating more Kits with a variety of fun art/science topics. Japanese Marbling, Make Beeswax Wraps, Paint Pour Magnets and Bookmaking are current options and more Kits are being created. We are organizing supply Kits that can be ordered on our website or by email and we provide delivery services or curbside pickup.
We want our families to have projects that keep them busy and help them enjoy making art and exploring how science can be inspiration and creates awesome artwork!
As a nonprofit organization, we can offer free Kits to nonprofit and some community groups and those families in need. Others that can afford to pay our wholesale or retail pricing would help SLA replenish our supplies to create more Kits. We are accepting donations and sponsorships to keep SLA Kits delivered. Thanks to statewide collaborators we are finding those families in rural areas.
Thanks to Wyoming Arts Council, Wyoming Community Foundation, City of Laramie, Uniwyo Federal Credit Union and our volunteers and supporters across Wyoming.
Find more information about our mission and to order Kits: www.ScienceLovesArt.org or our FB Science Loves Art.
Contact us: info@ScienceLovesArt.org
Protecting mental health during stressful timesWith coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) now affecting many aspects of daily life, Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) representatives want residents to recognize the need to take care of their mental health along with protecting themselves from disease.
“We know this outbreak is likely stressful for people for many different reasons,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. “The fears and worry we may experience can be at times overwhelming.”
Matt Petry, Behavioral Health Division senior administrator with WDH, said “Experts tell us that our individual responses to stress caused by the outbreak are affected by our backgrounds, the things that make us different from other people and our communities.”
Anyone in immediate danger of harming themselves, or who knows of someone in immediate danger of harming themselves, should call 911 for emergency services. Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts is encouraged to call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.
Petry noted people with preexisting mental health conditions should continue with their treatment as much as possible and take note of any new or worsening symptoms.
“Wyoming’s community mental health providers are a good resource for help and their services are available regardless of ability to pay,” Petry said. “Many local mental health providers are helping clients using telehealth methods during this time. Contact your local provider to learn more about their currently available services.”
More information about community mental health centers throughout Wyoming can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/behavioralhealth/mhsa/treatment/cmhc/.
Other personal actions Wyoming residents can take to support their mental wellbeing include:
• Take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
• Take care of physical health. Try to eat healthy meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep and avoid alcohol and drugs.
• Make time to unwind with safe and enjoyable activities.
• Safely connect with trusted others to talk about concerns.
More information about managing anxiety and stress during the pandemic is available from CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/managing-stress-anxiety.html.
More information about COVID-19 in Wyoming can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.
Veterans assistance in Albany and Carbon countiesCHEYENNE, Wyo. ? A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout April.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare. Study can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims, or request healthcare.
Due to health concerns regarding COVID-19, all appointments for Albany and Carbon County will be conducted via telephone. Please contact Emily Study at 307-399-1821 to schedule an appointment.
Deadline extended for the Wyoming Arts Council Community Support Grant
The deadline to apply for a Community Support Grant from the Wyoming Arts Council has been extended to April 10. The Community Support Grant (CSG) is a competitive grant program for project and/or operational support for qualified organizations that provide services to their community through the arts.
Applications are available for programming and services that take place between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021.
An organization is eligible to receive up to $20,000 in the following grant components:
• Operating and Project Support (up to $12,000)
• Arts education activities (up to $5,000)
• Professional development (up to $1,000)
• Programs involving folk and traditional arts (up to $1,000)
• Outreach to rural communities (up to $1,000)
Arts Council staff would be happy to speak with any organization before the deadline about specific questions they may have about the grant. A complete list of requirements and additional information can be found on the Wyoming Arts Council website at www.wyomingartscouncil.org. For more information, contact Karen Merklin at 307-214-7819.
